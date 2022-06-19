Texas A&M eliminates in-state rival, Texas, from Men's College World Series

In a Lone Star State battle on Sunday afternoon, the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies got the best of the No. 9 Texas Longhorns with a 10-2 win. This keeps the Aggies alive in the 2022 Men’s College World Series, while the Longhorns’ season is over.

This was the first game in this year’s MCWS that the first team to score didn’t win. Texas picked up a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the second before the Aggies put up four in that half inning. From there, Texas A&M never gave up the lead.Jordan Thompson filled up the box score on Sunday with two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two walks in the win.

The Aggies will face the loser of Sunday night's game between Notre Dame and Oklahoma.