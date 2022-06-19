Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | June 19, 2022 Texas A&M eliminates in-state rival, Texas, from Men's College World Series Texas A&M vs. Texas: 2022 Men's College World Series highlights Share In a Lone Star State battle on Sunday afternoon, the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies got the best of the No. 9 Texas Longhorns with a 10-2 win. This keeps the Aggies alive in the 2022 Men’s College World Series, while the Longhorns’ season is over. ⚾️ MORE MCWS: Follow all the results from the 2022 Men's College World Series This was the first game in this year’s MCWS that the first team to score didn’t win. Texas picked up a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the second before the Aggies put up four in that half inning. From there, Texas A&M never gave up the lead.Jordan Thompson filled up the box score on Sunday with two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two walks in the win. The Aggies will face the loser of Sunday night's game between Notre Dame and Oklahoma. The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE