Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 19, 2022 WATCH: Oklahoma 1B makes incredible catch flipping into opposing dugout Oklahoma 1B makes incredible catch flipping into opposing dugout Share Oklahoma first baseman Blake Robertson put it all on the line to make the catch. MORE MCWS: Oklahoma's offensive barrage opened the Men's College World Series — mirroring softball's blasts Robertson toppled over the dugout fence to finish an incredible play on the very first pitch of the game against Notre Dame in the Men's College World Series.