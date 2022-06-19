Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | June 19, 2022 What Father's Day means to these proud dads at the Men's College World Series Brandon Moore played for Auburn in the 1994 MCWS. Now he's watching his son Brody on the same stage Share Father's Day and the Men's College World Series share a calendar date every year. With that comes heart-warming stories of young men fulfilling a lifelong dream shared with their father. These players grew up envisioning themselves at college baseball's promised land, where the City of Omaha migrates to Charles Schwab Field for 15 days. Every year, the stands and concourses fill to capacity, and within the packed crowd, you can always find a couple of dads beaming with pride. For Young Park, father of Stanford outfielder Eddie Park, these moments in Omaha bring tears to his eyes. KEEP UP: Here's your one-stop-shop for everything 2022 Men's College World Series. "Every Father's Day from when Eddie was eight years old, I've always been at the field with Eddie," Park told NCAA.com. "Today, on Father's Day, Eddie is 20-years-old and at Omaha. This is a great gift for me. I remember, for a long time, his great efforts, sweat, praise and sometimes tears, I remember everything. Mr. Eddie Park, as a young man, I truly respect him." Take it from the guy who's been here before. Brandon Moore, the dad of Auburn's Brody Moore, competed at the 1994 Men's College World Series as a Tiger, and now gets to share this experience with his son. "It's cliche but it's unbelievable," Moore said to NCAA.com. "It's so fun to watch him in this stage. This is something he's worked for his entire life so to see him compete at the ultimate level is heart-warming and surreal." Surreal is the best way to describe how Brian Turner, father of Arkansas' Michael Turner feels. "It means everything," Turner said to NCAA.com. "From pee-wee baseball back home at Champion High School (OH) to here now is unbelievable. I'm just so thankful that he got a chance to play here. To play with all these great players. It's not just for me, it's for everybody and all the dads here, all the players here. It's just an unbelievable place really." Jim Elko, father of Ole Miss captain Tim Elko, knows destiny was awaiting Tim all along. BRACKET: View the 2022 Men's College World Series bracket "Tim, this is his dream," Elko said to NCAA.com. "He came back this year for this reason right here. He wanted to go to Omaha to win a championship right here. I'm just happy for him and happy for all these boys. They all came together. There was a lot of adversity this year. There was a tough spot in the middle of the season but they all pulled together and they believed in each other and they're here and I'm so happy and thankful for them." The full-circle moment is happening for Fred Battles, dad of Arkansas' Jalen Battles. "He doesn't really show his emotions much, doesn't talk much. He's a humble guy. But for me, I am over the moon. I just can't believe that he gets to live out his dream, and his dream is basically our dream. We all travel. This is what we do. We go to baseball fields and to see him on this stage, I can't put it into words. I thank the man above." LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 2022 College World Series: Live updates from Omaha | View the bracket | Latest highlights CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear How Zach Morris kept his cool in the heart of danger, on short rest, to keep Arkansas baseball alive Arkansas forces elimination game against Ole Miss. READ MORE The 12 freshmen expected to have biggest impact for potential men's NCAA tournament teams Two incoming Duke freshmen headline Andy Katz's rankings of the most important freshmen next season. READ MORE Why 7 schools can win the 2022 DI women’s outdoor track and field championship Here's a look at the top teams in the country and why each could lift the trophy come season's end. READ MORE