TRENDING 📈

👀 Top returning FCS quarterbacks

📝 Lessons learned from seasons ended at the MCWS

Every home run from the MCWS

Nastiest MCWS pitches
baseball-d1 flag

Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 20, 2022

Men's College World Series: Auburn scores six unanswered runs to eliminate Stanford

Auburn vs. Stanford: 2022 Men's College World Series Highlights

Monday's Men's College World Series action kicked off with an Auburn comeback.

After Stanford was ahead through the first five innings, Auburn scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here

Cole Foster's three-run double gave Auburn the 4-2 lead in the sixth. The scoring for the Tigers continued in the seventh as Brody Moore and Bobby Pierce brought runners home. Those six runs for Auburn went unanswered by the Cardinal.

Next up for Auburn will be the loser of Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET. 

Here are the 8 longest home runs in College World Series history (that we know of)

The longest home run in Men's College World Series history at Charles Schwab Field Omaha unofficially belongs to Arkansas' Brady Slavens, who went deep 436 feet in 2022. Here is the full top 8 since the stadium opened in 2011.
READ MORE

Illness and a swollen shin: Grit defines Auburn's Men's College World Series win over Stanford

Facing College World Series elimination, Auburn found a way to win, knocking off Stanford 6-2
READ MORE

What Father's Day means to these proud dads at the Men's College World Series

Father's Day and the Men's College World Series share a calendar date every year. With that comes heart-warming stories of young men fulfilling a lifelong dream shared with their father.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 17 - 28, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners