Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 20, 2022 Men's College World Series: Auburn scores six unanswered runs to eliminate Stanford Auburn vs. Stanford: 2022 Men's College World Series Highlights Share Monday's Men's College World Series action kicked off with an Auburn comeback. After Stanford was ahead through the first five innings, Auburn scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here Cole Foster's three-run double gave Auburn the 4-2 lead in the sixth. The scoring for the Tigers continued in the seventh as Brody Moore and Bobby Pierce brought runners home. Those six runs for Auburn went unanswered by the Cardinal. Next up for Auburn will be the loser of Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET.