Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 20, 2022 Ole Miss continues perfect postseason, blasts Arkansas Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: 2022 College World Series Highlights Share Ole Miss continued its perfect postseason with a 13-5 blowout against Arkansas in the Men's College World Series. After Arkansas was only down 4-3 at the end of the second inning, Ole Miss went on to dominate the rest of the game. The Rebels scored nine runs through the next four innings to send the Razorbacks to the elimination bracket. Justin Bench led the way for the Rebels with four runs, four hits and two RBI. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here The Razorbacks ended their scoring drought in the ninth when Peyton Stovall had a two-run home run. Auburn and Arkansas will face off in an elimination game on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 2022 College World Series: Live updates from Omaha | View the bracket | Latest highlights CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear College baseball rankings: Champion Ole Miss finishes atop D1 Baseball poll Ole Miss sits atop D1Baseball.com's final ranking after capturing its first Men's College World Series title. READ MORE Ole Miss baseball is going for it all, one win away from a Men's College World Series title Saturday night's 10-3 win over Oklahoma displayed Ole Miss leaving everything on the line in the Men's College World Series. READ MORE WATCH: Back-to-back-to-back Ole Miss home runs in the Men's College World Series For the first time since 1998, a team has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the Men's College World Series. READ MORE