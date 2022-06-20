Ole Miss continues perfect postseason, blasts Arkansas

Ole Miss continued its perfect postseason with a 13-5 blowout against Arkansas in the Men's College World Series.

After Arkansas was only down 4-3 at the end of the second inning, Ole Miss went on to dominate the rest of the game.

The Rebels scored nine runs through the next four innings to send the Razorbacks to the elimination bracket. Justin Bench led the way for the Rebels with four runs, four hits and two RBI.

The Razorbacks ended their scoring drought in the ninth when Peyton Stovall had a two-run home run.

Auburn and Arkansas will face off in an elimination game on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET.