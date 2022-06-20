NCAA.com | June 20, 2022 Peyton Graham joined elite company — with Barry Bonds! — after huge MCWS game Peyton Graham joined elite company — with Barry Bonds! — after huge MCWS game Share Oklahoma's Peyton Graham put up 4 hits and 2 steals in the Sooners' win over Notre Dame, a stat line not seen in the Men's College World Series since Barry Bonds in 1984 for Arizona State. Watch a side-by-side of the two performances above. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here Graham's Sooners defeated the Fighting Irish 6-2 to move to 2-0 in the MCWS, a feat striking similar to Bonds' Sun Devils defeat of Oklahoma State 23-12 to move to 2-0. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 2022 College World Series: Live updates from Omaha | View the bracket | Latest highlights CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss: The 2022 Men's College World Series final matchup that no one expected Few expected Ole Miss and Oklahoma to make it out of the regional round, now the two will face off for a chance at the 2022 Men's College World Series championship. READ MORE Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles Oklahoma downed Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the WCWS national championship series to clinch its second consecutive national title. Jocelyn Alo won the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player award. READ MORE Oklahoma takes down Texas to advance to Women's College World Series semifinals Oklahoma is on to the Women's College World Series semifinals with a 7-2 win over Texas on Saturday. READ MORE