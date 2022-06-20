Peyton Graham joined elite company — with Barry Bonds! — after huge MCWS game



Oklahoma's Peyton Graham put up 4 hits and 2 steals in the Sooners' win over Notre Dame, a stat line not seen in the Men's College World Series since Barry Bonds in 1984 for Arizona State. Watch a side-by-side of the two performances above.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here

Graham's Sooners defeated the Fighting Irish 6-2 to move to 2-0 in the MCWS, a feat striking similar to Bonds' Sun Devils defeat of Oklahoma State 23-12 to move to 2-0.