Teams with the most appearances in the Men's College World Series

These are the NCAA DI college baseball teams that have made the most appearances in the Men's College World Series (through 2021):

Texas: 36

Miami: 25

Florida State: 23

Arizona State: 22

Southern California: 21

Oklahoma State: 20

Arizona: 18

Cal St. Fullerton: 18

LSU: 18

Stanford: 17

Clemson, Florida, Mississippi State: 12

North Carolina and South Carolina: 11

Arkansas, Northern Colorado and Oklahoma: 10

Michigan: 8

Maine, Oregon St., Rice, Wichita State: 7

California, Georgia, Missouri, St. John’s (NY), Texas A&M, Western Michigan: 6

Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn St., Southern Illinois, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt, Virginia: 5

Records are from the NCAA Men's College World Series record book.

36 — Texas

Texas was a force in the 1970s —going four straight times from 1972 to 1975 — the 80s — going five years in a row from 1981 to 1985 — and another stretch of four straight from 2002 to 2005. The Longhorns have been led by three of the winningest coaches in College World Series history — Cliff Gustafson, Augie Garrido, and Bibb Falk — and have won six national championships to go along with six national runner-up finishes.

25 — Miami (FL)

Another school led by a duo of legendary college baseball coaches. Skipper Ron Fraser led the Hurricanes to five-straight College World Series beginning in 1978 and culminating with the 1982 championship while Jim Morris took them to six straight, starting in 1994 and finishing with his first title in 1999.

23 — Florida State

The Seminoles have have played in 73 games, which ties for sixth-most all-time, and have come so close as a national runner-up three times.

22 — Arizona State

Bobby Winkles made the Sun Devils an Omaha regular in the late 1960s and Jim Brock continued their College World Series legacy into the 1980s, including a run of four straight between 1975-78. Arizona State has brought home five national championships — also the third most — along the way.

21 — Southern California

For a 20-year span from 1958 to 1978, the Trojans dominated college baseball. They won 10 national championships, and finished as a national runner-up in another, as the benchmark of the college baseball world. Led by Rod Dedeaux for most of its College World Series history, Southern California has played in 100 CWS games, winning 74 of them. Simply remarkable.

