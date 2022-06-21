TRENDING 📈

👀 Top returning FCS quarterbacks

📝 Lessons learned from seasons ended at the MCWS

Every home run from the MCWS

Nastiest MCWS pitches
baseball-d1 flag

Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 21, 2022

Arkansas eliminates Auburn, advances to Men's College World Series semifinals

Arkansas vs. Auburn: 2022 Men's College World Series highlights

Arkansas is on to the 2022 Men's College World Series semifinals after eliminating No. 14 Auburn Tuesday evening.

Will McEntire pitched seven innings for the Razorbacks, striking out nine batters, while Peyton Stovall led the offense with five hits. Stovall is the first player to record five hits in a MCWS game since North Carolina's Dustin Ackley in 2009.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here

Bobby Pierce hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to get the Tigers on the board.

Arkansas will face Ole Miss on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks need to win twice to advance to the finals, while the Rebels need just one win.

Hear from Stovall, who finished 5-for-6 with two runs scored and three RBIs, below postgame:

The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide

Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978.
READ MORE

Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series

Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals.
READ MORE

Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series

Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 17 - 28, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners