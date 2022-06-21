Arkansas eliminates Auburn, advances to Men's College World Series semifinals

Arkansas is on to the 2022 Men's College World Series semifinals after eliminating No. 14 Auburn Tuesday evening.

Will McEntire pitched seven innings for the Razorbacks, striking out nine batters, while Peyton Stovall led the offense with five hits. Stovall is the first player to record five hits in a MCWS game since North Carolina's Dustin Ackley in 2009.

Bobby Pierce hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to get the Tigers on the board.

Arkansas will face Ole Miss on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks need to win twice to advance to the finals, while the Rebels need just one win.

Hear from Stovall, who finished 5-for-6 with two runs scored and three RBIs, below postgame: