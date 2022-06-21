Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 21, 2022 Arkansas eliminates Auburn, advances to Men's College World Series semifinals Arkansas vs. Auburn: 2022 Men's College World Series highlights Share Arkansas is on to the 2022 Men's College World Series semifinals after eliminating No. 14 Auburn Tuesday evening. Will McEntire pitched seven innings for the Razorbacks, striking out nine batters, while Peyton Stovall led the offense with five hits. Stovall is the first player to record five hits in a MCWS game since North Carolina's Dustin Ackley in 2009. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here Bobby Pierce hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to get the Tigers on the board. Arkansas will face Ole Miss on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks need to win twice to advance to the finals, while the Rebels need just one win. Hear from Stovall, who finished 5-for-6 with two runs scored and three RBIs, below postgame: The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE