Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 21, 2022 Texas A&M eliminates Notre Dame, advances to Men's College World Series semifinals Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: 2022 MCWS highlights Share Tuesday's Men's College World Series action kicked off with Texas A&M advancing to the semifinals and eliminating Notre Dame. Brooks Coetzee III scored the lone run for the Fighting Irish with a solo home run in the eighth inning. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here Nathan Dettmer pitched seven scoreless innings for the Aggies, striking out six batters. The Aggies will face Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. ET.