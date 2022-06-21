TRENDING 📈

Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 21, 2022

Texas A&M eliminates Notre Dame, advances to Men's College World Series semifinals

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: 2022 MCWS highlights

Tuesday's Men's College World Series action kicked off with Texas A&M advancing to the semifinals and eliminating Notre Dame.

Brooks Coetzee III scored the lone run for the Fighting Irish with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Nathan Dettmer pitched seven scoreless innings for the Aggies, striking out six batters.

The Aggies will face Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. ET. 

