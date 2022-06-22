TRENDING 📈

Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 23, 2022

Arkansas forces elimination game against Ole Miss in the Men's College World Series

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: 2022 Men's College World Series highlights (Game 1)

Arkansas has forced an elimination game with a win against Ole Miss Wednesday evening.

Hagen Smith led the way for the Razorbacks with five innings pitched and eight strikeouts.

Brady Slavens made history during the fifth inning, crushing a 436-foot MCWS park-record home run.

The two teams will now rematch in an elimination game Thursday afternoon. 

