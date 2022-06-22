Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 23, 2022 Arkansas forces elimination game against Ole Miss in the Men's College World Series Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: 2022 Men's College World Series highlights (Game 1) Share Arkansas has forced an elimination game with a win against Ole Miss Wednesday evening. Hagen Smith led the way for the Razorbacks with five innings pitched and eight strikeouts. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here Brady Slavens made history during the fifth inning, crushing a 436-foot MCWS park-record home run. The two teams will now rematch in an elimination game Thursday afternoon. The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE