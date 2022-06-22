Oklahoma eliminates Texas A&M to advance to MCWS finals

The Oklahoma Sooners are on to the 2022 Men's College World Series finals after eliminating No. 5 Texas A&M 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

David Sandlin struck out 12 batters in seven innings for the Sooners. The Aggies' lone run came from a Dylan Rock solo home run in the sixth inning.

The Sooners got a crucial three-run blast from Jimmy Crooks in the first inning to go up early.

Oklahoma now awaits the winner of Ole Miss vs. Arkansas to face off for the title. The Sooners are going for their first title since 1994 and third overall.