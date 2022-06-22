Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 22, 2022 Oklahoma eliminates Texas A&M to advance to MCWS finals Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M: 2022 Men's College World Series highlights Share The Oklahoma Sooners are on to the 2022 Men's College World Series finals after eliminating No. 5 Texas A&M 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon. David Sandlin struck out 12 batters in seven innings for the Sooners. The Aggies' lone run came from a Dylan Rock solo home run in the sixth inning. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here The Sooners got a crucial three-run blast from Jimmy Crooks in the first inning to go up early. Oklahoma now awaits the winner of Ole Miss vs. Arkansas to face off for the title. The Sooners are going for their first title since 1994 and third overall. The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE