Ole Miss shuts out Arkansas to advance to Men's College World Series finals

Ole Miss is headed to the 2022 Men's College World Series Finals after eliminating Arkansas 2-0 on Thursday afternoon.

It was a pitcher's duel between Ole Miss' Dylan DeLucia and Arkansas' Connor Noland. DeLucia pitched a complete game shutout, striking out seven batters in the win. In the loss, Noland struck out seven batters in eight innings pitched.

Ole Miss is set to face Oklahoma in the championship series starting Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET.