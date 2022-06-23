TRENDING 📈

Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 23, 2022

Ole Miss shuts out Arkansas to advance to Men's College World Series finals

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: 2022 College World Series highlights (Game 2)

Ole Miss is headed to the 2022 Men's College World Series Finals after eliminating Arkansas 2-0 on Thursday afternoon.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here

It was a pitcher's duel between Ole Miss' Dylan DeLucia and Arkansas' Connor Noland. DeLucia pitched a complete game shutout, striking out seven batters in the win. In the loss, Noland struck out seven batters in eight innings pitched.

Ole Miss is set to face Oklahoma in the championship series starting Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET. 

College baseball rankings: Champion Ole Miss finishes atop D1 Baseball poll

Ole Miss sits atop D1Baseball.com's final ranking after capturing its first Men's College World Series title.
Ole Miss baseball is going for it all, one win away from a Men's College World Series title

Saturday night's 10-3 win over Oklahoma displayed Ole Miss leaving everything on the line in the Men's College World Series.
WATCH: Back-to-back-to-back Ole Miss home runs in the Men's College World Series

For the first time since 1998, a team has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the Men's College World Series.
