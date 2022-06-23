Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 23, 2022 Ole Miss shuts out Arkansas to advance to Men's College World Series finals Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: 2022 College World Series highlights (Game 2) Share Ole Miss is headed to the 2022 Men's College World Series Finals after eliminating Arkansas 2-0 on Thursday afternoon. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here It was a pitcher's duel between Ole Miss' Dylan DeLucia and Arkansas' Connor Noland. DeLucia pitched a complete game shutout, striking out seven batters in the win. In the loss, Noland struck out seven batters in eight innings pitched. Ole Miss is set to face Oklahoma in the championship series starting Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 2022 College World Series: Live updates from Omaha | View the bracket | Latest highlights CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear College baseball rankings: Champion Ole Miss finishes atop D1 Baseball poll Ole Miss sits atop D1Baseball.com's final ranking after capturing its first Men's College World Series title. READ MORE Ole Miss baseball is going for it all, one win away from a Men's College World Series title Saturday night's 10-3 win over Oklahoma displayed Ole Miss leaving everything on the line in the Men's College World Series. READ MORE WATCH: Back-to-back-to-back Ole Miss home runs in the Men's College World Series For the first time since 1998, a team has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the Men's College World Series. READ MORE