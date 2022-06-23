WATCH: Brady Slavens crushes longest home run in Men's College World Series park history

Brady Slavens made history during Arkansas' semifinal game against Ole Miss at the 2022 Men's College World Series.

He crushed a 436-foot MCWS park-record home run to give Arkansas a 2-1 lead over the Rebels in the fifth inning.

Arkansas and Ole Miss will rematch on Thursday, June 23 at 4 p.m. ET.