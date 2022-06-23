Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | June 23, 2022 WATCH: Brady Slavens crushes longest home run in Men's College World Series park history Brady Slavens crushes longest homer in College World Series park history Share Brady Slavens made history during Arkansas' semifinal game against Ole Miss at the 2022 Men's College World Series. He crushed a 436-foot MCWS park-record home run to give Arkansas a 2-1 lead over the Rebels in the fifth inning. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow everything from the Men's College World Series here Arkansas and Ole Miss will rematch on Thursday, June 23 at 4 p.m. ET. The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE