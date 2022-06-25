Baby elephants predict the winner of the 2022 Men's College World Series

Four elephants predicted the 2022 Men's College World Series champion Friday before Game 1 of the final series.

But before we get to the winner, here's how the pick came to fruition. The NCAA.com team reached out to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earlier in the week to discuss the logistics of the idea. The marketing team, zookeepers and volunteers conjured up a plan that included the zoo's two baby elephants (Sonny and Eugenia), their mothers (Claire and Kiki) and six papier-mâché balls painted to look like massive baseballs and big enough to hold alfalfa and other enrichment items. Four of the papier-mâché baseballs had "2022 MCWS" written on the front while the other two had the logo of one of the two final college baseball teams left standing — Oklahoma or Ole Miss.

Goal: The first ball decorated with a school logo that gets demolished is the pick to the win the Men's College World Series.

As the cages unlocked and the doors quickly opened, the two 400-pound, 6-month old elephants Sonny and Eugenia were in the back, timidly waiting on their mothers to enter the pen. The mothers finally made their entrance, and a couple seconds later, the calves followed. What ensued is something you have to see in the video below:

According to the elephants, Ole Miss is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 Men's College World Series.