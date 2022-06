WATCH: Back-to-back-to-back Ole Miss home runs in the Men's College World Series

For the first time since 1998, a team has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the Men's College World Series. Watch the sequence above.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Updates from the Men's College World Series finals

Ole Miss' TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench conquered the feat. LSU's Brad Cresse, Clint Earnhart and Wes Davis did it vs. Mississippi State on June 1, 1998.

STATS: Click or tap here for complete stats from Game 1