2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule

Ole Miss won the 2022 Men's College World Series after taking down Oklahoma in two consecutive games. It's the first time the Rebels have won the Men's College World Series.

Here is how the entire Men's College World Series played out, including all results and action from regionals.

2022 Men's College World Series Bracket

Sunday results

Ole Miss 4, Oklahoma 2

Ole Miss took down Oklahoma, 4-2, to win the 2022 Men’s College World Series. It’s the Rebels’ first MCWS title in school history.

The Rebels were on the ropes entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Down 2-1 and with Oklahoma’s Cade Horton dealing, momentum was fully on the Sooners side as Oklahoma tried to force another game.

But with one out and TC McCants on first base after a single, Horton was taken out for Trevin Michael.

With Michael on the mound, Ole Miss’ Justin Bench kicked things off with a single to move McCants to third base. McCants was sent home when Jacob Gonzalez knocked another single to plate him, tying the score at 2-2.

Then came two wild pitches. The first scored Bench to make it 3-2. The second scored Gonzalez to extend the lead to 4-2, adding some insurance.

Prior to that explosive eighth inning, Oklahoma had the pressure on Ole Miss.

The Rebels opened the scoring in the sixth inning when Gonzalez knocked a solo shot to make it 1-0. But the Sooners responded in the top of the seventh. Jackson Nicklaus doubled to left field, scoring a run and tying the game. Then, with the bases loaded, Kendall Pettis was walked, paving the way for Wallace Clark to score and Oklahoma to take the 2-1 lead.

Due to their comeback, the Rebels became the first team to win a championship game when trailing after seven innings since LSU in 2000.

Ole Miss’ bats were held at bay for most of Sunday due to an outstanding performance from Horton. He went 7.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and 13 strikeouts.

The Rebels’ Men’s College World Series win is impressive in both the grand scheme of Ole Miss history and in terms of the field of 64 selected for a shot at Omaha.

Ole Miss was one of the “Last 4 in” on selection day and is the fourth regional No. 3 or 4 seed to win the MCWS since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1999.

On the school side, this Rebels baseball team is only the second Ole Miss athletics team to ever win a national championship. The first was Ole Miss women’s golf in 2021.

Ole Miss becomes the seventh different SEC school to be crowned Men’s College World Series champion. Eight of the past 13 national champions call the SEC their conference.

Saturday results

Ole Miss 10, Oklahoma 3

The 2022 Men's College World Series finals kicked off Saturday with Ole Miss bursting on the scene, defeating Oklahoma 10-3.

The Rebels opened the game fast with two first inning runs coming with two outs. Ole Miss' two-out success continued in the second inning as another run came home to push the lead to 3-0 after the top of the second.

In the third inning, Ole Miss' Tim Elko homered 352 feet to right field to pushed the lead to 4-0.

While the batters were tallying up runs, Ole Miss pitcher Jack Doughtery put on a show on the mound to open the game. Doughtery had a perfect game bid entering the sixth inning before Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus opened the inning with a single. It was the longest perfect-game bid in the MCWS since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1999.

Nicklaus' hit kicked off Oklahoma's scoring as he would become the Sooners first run to score after an errant throw. An Oklahoma walk with the bases loaded would cut the lead to 4-2 after six innings.

Ole Miss' TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench broke the game open in the top of the eighth, hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs. It was the first time since LSU achieved the feat in 1998 that three consecutive home runs were hit.

The trio of home runs were enough to put the game out of reach for Oklahoma. Even with the Sooners scoring an eighth inning running to make the score 8-3, the Rebels never felt threatened. Ole Miss even brought home two runs in the top of the ninth as icing on the Game 1 cake.

Ole Miss held on to win 10-3, continuing its magical postseason run. In the win, Tim Elko became the sixth player with 4 hits in MCWS Finals game and the first since 2009. Ole Miss' 16 hits are the most since 2008.

The MCWS finals return Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. If Ole Miss wins, it will be crowned 2022 champions. If Oklahoma wins, it will force a winner-take-all game three on Monday.

Thursday results

Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Ole Miss is headed to the 2022 Men's College World Series finals after eliminating Arkansas 2-0 on Thursday afternoon. It was a pitcher's duel between Ole Miss' Dylan DeLucia and Arkansas' Connor Noland. DeLucia pitched a complete game shutout, striking out seven batters. In the loss, Noland struck out seven batters in eight innings pitched. Ole Miss is set to face Oklahoma in the championship series starting Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Wednesday results

Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 2

Arkansas forced another game with a win against Ole Miss on Wednesday evening. Hagen Smith led the way for the Razorbacks with five innings pitched and eight strikeouts. The two teams will now have a rematch in an elimination game Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma 5, No. 5 Texas A&M 1

The Oklahoma Sooners are on to the 2022 Men's College World Series Finals after eliminating No. 5 Texas A&M on Wednesday afternoon. David Sandlin struck out 12 batters in seven innings for the Sooners. The Aggies' lone run came from a Dylan Rock solo home run in the sixth inning. Oklahoma now awaits the winner of Ole Miss vs. Arkansas to face in the Finals.

Tuesday results

Arkansas 11, No. 14 Auburn 1

Arkansas is on to the semifinals after eliminating No. 14 Auburn Tuesday evening. Will McEntire pitched seven innings for the Razorbacks, striking out nine batters, while Peyton Stovall led the offense with five hits. Bobby Peirce hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to get the Tigers on the board. Arkansas will face Ole Miss on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

No. 5 Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1

Tuesday's Men's College World Series action kicked off with Texas A&M advancing to the semifinals and eliminating Notre Dame. Brooks Coetzee III scored the lone run for the Fighting Irish with a solo home run in the eighth inning. Nathan Dettmer pitched seven scoreless innings for the Aggies, striking out six batters. The Aggies will face Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. ET.

Monday results

Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5

Ole Miss continued its perfect postseason with a 13-5 blowout against Arkansas in the Men's College World Series. After Arkansas trailed, 4-3, at the end of the second inning, Ole Miss dominated the rest of the game. The Rebels scored nine runs through the next four innings to send the Razorbacks to the elimination bracket. Justin Bench led the way for the Rebels with four runs, four hits and two RBI. The Razorbacks ended their scoring drought in the ninth when Peyton Stovall had a two-run home run. Auburn and Arkansas will face off in an elimination game at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 21.

No. 14 Auburn 6, No. 2 Stanford 2

Monday's Men's College World Series action kicked off with an Auburn comeback. After Stanford was ahead through the first five innings, Auburn scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Cole Foster's three-run double gave Auburn the 4-2 lead in the sixth. The scoring for the Tigers continued in the seventh as Brody Moore and Bobby Pierce brought runners home. Those six runs for Auburn went unanswered by the Cardinal. Next up for Auburn will be the loser of Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Sunday results

Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2

Oklahoma continued its small-ball approach in its second game in Omaha and came out with a 6-2 win over Notre Dame. The Sooners are now one win away from the 2022 Men’s College World Series finals. The first two innings were slow for both teams, totaling two hits in two frames. But, three singles turned into two runs in the second to get OU on the board. From top to bottom, the Sooners’ lineup was humming. Only one batter in their lineup failed to reach base on Sunday night and shortstop Peyton Graham had a 4-4 night with a run, walk and two steals. Oklahoma’s starting pitcher Cade Horton had a great night on the rubber, striking out 11 of the 25 batters he faced. He relinquished two runs in the sixth, before calling it a night and earning the win. Oklahoma will wait till Wednesday, June 22 to lace them up again against the winner of Notre Dame’s elimination game against No. 5 Texas A&M.

No. 5 Texas A&M 10, No. 9 Texas 2 (Texas eliminated)

In a Lone Star State battle on Sunday afternoon, the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies got the best of the No. 9 Texas Longhorns with a 10-2 win. This keeps the Aggies alive in the 2022 Men’s College World Series, while the Longhorns’ season is over. This was the first game in this year’s MCWS that the first team to score didn’t win. Texas picked up a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the second before the Aggies put up four in that half inning. From there, Texas A&M never gave up the lead. Jordan Thompson filled up the box score on Sunday with two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two walks in the win. The Aggies will face the loser of Sunday night's game between Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Saturday results

Ole Miss 5, No. 14 Auburn 1

The streak of unseeded teams winning extends to four as Ole Miss came out on top against Auburn Saturday evening. The Rebels wasted no time, scoring two runs in the first inning. Dylan DeLucia pitched 7.2 innings for the Rebels, allowing one run, four hits and striking out 10 batters. Kevin Graham extended the Rebels' lead to 3-0 when he homered to left field in the third inning, and he finished a triple short of a cycle. The Rebels next face Arkansas on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

Arkansas 17, No. 2 Stanford 2

The away teams continue to win in Omaha. The Arkansas Razorbacks become the third consecutive road team to win in the first round of the 2022 Men’s College World Series with a 17-2 rout of No. 2 Stanford. Both teams traded runs in the first, but the Hogs began to pull away when they tacked on five in the fifth. Chris Lanzilli was the hero of the fifth with a three-run home run. They continued to pile on in the seventh, eighth and ninth with 11 runs in those three innings. Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland was on fire Saturday afternoon, allowing two runs, six hits and one walk through 7.2 innings. The Razorbacks will face the winner of Saturday night's matchup between Ole Miss and Auburn.

Friday results

Notre Dame 7, No. 9 Texas 3

The run continues for Notre Dame. The Irish took down No. 9 Texas, 7-3, to cap off the opening day of the 2022 Men’s College World Series. Notre Dame got on the board early in the first thanks to an opposite field home run from Jared Miller. The Irish continued to pile on runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning to pull out to a 6-2 lead by the end of the fifth. A final home run from Carter Putz was icing on the cake in the ninth inning. On the pitching side, Notre Dame’s John Bertrand gave 5.1 quality innings giving up six hits, three runs and one walk to go along with his four strikeouts. The Irish will stay in the winners bracket to face Oklahoma on Sunday. Texas will take on rival Texas A&M in an elimination game on Sunday.

Oklahoma 13, No. 5 Texas A&M 8

Oklahoma opened up the 2022 Men’s College World Series with a bang and a 13-8 win over No. 5 Texas A&M. The Sooners put up eight runs in the first two innings to go up 8-0. The Aggies attempted to mount a comeback, but Oklahoma’s bats kept tacking on more runs as the game went on. Three Sooners put up at least three RBI in the win. Second baseman Jackson Nicklaus led the way with a grand slam. Oklahoma will take on the winner of Notre Dame and No. 9 Texas, while Texas A&M meets the loser of Notre Dame-Texas in an elimination game.

The eight teams that advanced to the 2022 Men's College World series are: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, Arkansas, Stanford, Ole Miss and Auburn.

2022 college baseball championship super regional scores

Friday through Sunday super-regional schedule

Texas advances.

Oklahoma advances.

Notre Dame advances.

Texas A&M advances.

These next four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, with Monday, June 13 for if-necessary or weather-delayed games.

Saturday through Monday super-regional schedule

Arkansas advances.

Ole Miss advances.

Auburn advances.

Stanford advances.

2022 college baseball championship regional results

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

Tennessee advances.

Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern

Notre Dame advances.

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

Texas advances.

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

East Carolina advances.

College Station regional hosted by Texas A&M

Texas A&M advances.

Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville

Louisville advances.

Gainesville Regional hosted Florida

Oklahoma advances.

Blacksburg regional hosted by Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech advances.

Stanford regional hosted by Stanford

Stanford advances.

College Park Regional hosted by Maryland

UConn advances.

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

North Carolina advances.

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.

Arkansas advances.

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)

Ole Miss advances.

Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi

Southern Mississippi advances.

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

Auburn advances.

Corvallis regional hosted by Oregon State

Oregon State advances.

The national top 16 seeds are Tennessee, Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Miami (Florida), Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Louisville, Florida, Auburn, Maryland and Georgia Southern.

Here's the schedule for the 2022 DI baseball championship.

Regionals : Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6

: Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6 Super Regionals : Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 OR Saturday, June 11 through Monday, June 13

: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 OR Saturday, June 11 through Monday, June 13 First day of CWS games — Friday, June 17

— Friday, June 17 CWS Finals — Start Saturday, June 25 (best out of 3)

— Start Saturday, June 25 (best out of 3) Final championship game — Monday, June 27

Men's College World Series champs since 1947

California defeated Yale in the first-ever College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions in winning the only CWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.

Here's a complete list of all the College World Series finals in the 73-year history of the event.

