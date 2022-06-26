WATCH: Captain Tim Elko gets emotional after Ole Miss' first title: 'We never stopped fighting'

Captain Tim Elko gets emotional after Ole Miss' first title: 'We never stopped fighting'

Captain Tim Elko gets emotional after Ole Miss' first title: 'We never stopped fighting'

Ole Miss captain Tim Elko spoke with NCAA.com's Michella Chester after the Rebels took down Oklahoma, 4-2, to win the 2022 Men's College World Series.

It's Ole Miss' first national championship in program history.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.