NCAA.com | June 26, 2022

WATCH: Captain Tim Elko gets emotional after Ole Miss' first title: 'We never stopped fighting'

Ole Miss captain Tim Elko spoke with NCAA.com's Michella Chester after the Rebels took down Oklahoma, 4-2, to win the 2022 Men's College World Series. 

It's Ole Miss' first national championship in program history. 

