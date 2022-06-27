National champion Ole Miss finishes atop D1 Baseball rankings

Ole Miss entered the 2022 college baseball season as a top-five team and was No. 1 at one point earlier this season. And after reaching the NCAA tournament, the Rebels went on a magical run to the program’s first national title. The Rebels finish this season atop the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings.

The eight teams that rounded out the College World Series field sit in the top eight, while Tennessee, which put together an incredible season but lost to Notre Dame in the Super Regional round is the highest-ranked squad not to get to Omaha. The Vols finished the season with a remarkable 57-9 overall record.

🏆 OLEMAHA: How Ole Miss defied the odds to win its first Men's College World Series title

Virginia Tech, which was picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC, capped off an incredible season with a No. 11 ranking, while Southern Miss and Connecticut, which caught the nation’s attention throughout the spring, finish the year at No’s 15 and 16, respectively. Maryland (18) and Texas State (19) were other surprises to finish the season in the Top 25, while TCU and LSU finished in the Top 25 with first-year coaches.

Overall, the conference tally in our final Top 25 Rankings include: SEC (7), ACC (5), Big 12 (5), Pac 12 (3), Sun Belt (1), American (1), Conference USA (1), Big Ten (1), Big East (1).

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Ole Miss 42-23 NR 2 Oklahoma 45-24 9 3 Texas A&M 44-20 5 4 Arkansas 46-21 23 5 Stanford 47-18 2 6 Notre Dame 41-17 17 7 Auburn 43-22 25 8 Texas 47-22 16 9 Tennessee 57-9 1 10 Oregon State 48-18 3 11 Virginia Tech 45-14 4 12 Louisville 42-21-1 8 13 East Carolina 46-21 10 14 North Carolina 42-22 11 15 Southern Miss 47-19 15 16 Connecticut 50-16 NR 17 Oklahoma State 42-22 6 18 Maryland 48-14 12 19 Texas State 47-14 13 20 Miami 40-20 7 21 Florida 42-24 18 22 UCLA 40-24 19 23 TCU 38-22 22 24 Texas Tech 39-22 24 25 LSU 40-22 NR

Dropped out: Gonzaga, UC Santa Barbara, Georgia Southern