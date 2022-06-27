D1 baseball staff | June 27, 2022 National champion Ole Miss finishes atop D1 Baseball rankings Watch the final out from Ole Miss baseball's first-ever Men's College World Series title Share Ole Miss entered the 2022 college baseball season as a top-five team and was No. 1 at one point earlier this season. And after reaching the NCAA tournament, the Rebels went on a magical run to the program’s first national title. The Rebels finish this season atop the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings. The eight teams that rounded out the College World Series field sit in the top eight, while Tennessee, which put together an incredible season but lost to Notre Dame in the Super Regional round is the highest-ranked squad not to get to Omaha. The Vols finished the season with a remarkable 57-9 overall record. 🏆 OLEMAHA: How Ole Miss defied the odds to win its first Men's College World Series title Virginia Tech, which was picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC, capped off an incredible season with a No. 11 ranking, while Southern Miss and Connecticut, which caught the nation’s attention throughout the spring, finish the year at No’s 15 and 16, respectively. Maryland (18) and Texas State (19) were other surprises to finish the season in the Top 25, while TCU and LSU finished in the Top 25 with first-year coaches. Overall, the conference tally in our final Top 25 Rankings include: SEC (7), ACC (5), Big 12 (5), Pac 12 (3), Sun Belt (1), American (1), Conference USA (1), Big Ten (1), Big East (1). RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Ole Miss 42-23 NR 2 Oklahoma 45-24 9 3 Texas A&M 44-20 5 4 Arkansas 46-21 23 5 Stanford 47-18 2 6 Notre Dame 41-17 17 7 Auburn 43-22 25 8 Texas 47-22 16 9 Tennessee 57-9 1 10 Oregon State 48-18 3 11 Virginia Tech 45-14 4 12 Louisville 42-21-1 8 13 East Carolina 46-21 10 14 North Carolina 42-22 11 15 Southern Miss 47-19 15 16 Connecticut 50-16 NR 17 Oklahoma State 42-22 6 18 Maryland 48-14 12 19 Texas State 47-14 13 20 Miami 40-20 7 21 Florida 42-24 18 22 UCLA 40-24 19 23 TCU 38-22 22 24 Texas Tech 39-22 24 25 LSU 40-22 NR Dropped out: Gonzaga, UC Santa Barbara, Georgia Southern LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 2022 College World Series: Live updates from Omaha | View the bracket | Latest highlights CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear Ole Miss baseball is going for it all, one win away from a Men's College World Series title Saturday night's 10-3 win over Oklahoma displayed Ole Miss leaving everything on the line in the Men's College World Series. READ MORE WATCH: Back-to-back-to-back Ole Miss home runs in the Men's College World Series For the first time since 1998, a team has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the Men's College World Series. READ MORE Ole Miss handles Oklahoma 10-3, takes Game 1 of Men's College World Series The 2022 Men's College World Series finals kicked off Saturday with Ole Miss bursting on the scene, defeating Oklahoma 10-3. READ MORE