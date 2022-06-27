Top defensive plays from the 2022 Men's College World Series

The 2022 Men's College World Series is all said and done after Ole Miss swept Oklahoma in the finals. Now it's time to look back and appreciate the best defensive plays from this year's trip to Omaha.

We saw great plays coming from each position of the field. Leaping grabs, amazing throws, back-door picks and many more.

Here are a few of the many web gems from this year's MCWS:

Arkansas' Robert Moore does his best Derek Jeter impression (1:24)

Every kid playing in the infield growing up always dreamed of making a Derek Jerter-esque play. Now, kids in Arkansas will dream of making a Robert Moore-esque play after he robbed Stanford's Joe Lomuscio of a single up the middle. Arkansas went on to win that game 17-2 with the help of Moore's glove and bat. He went 2-for-3 with three runs and three walks in the victory.

🏆 OLEMAHA: How Ole Miss defied the odds to win its first Men's College World Series title

Notre Dame pulls the rug out from under Oklahoma (1:52)

In the first few seconds of this highlight, many would assume this was a lowlight, but it turns around fast. Notre Dame left fielder Ryan Cole fails to make the diving grab. The ball rolls to the wall before Cole can begin a perfectly-executed relay to shortstop Zack Prajzner, who is able to get it to third in time to throw out Sebastian Orduno. Oklahoma would have the last laugh in this game as the Sooners won, 6-2.

Oklahoma's Blake Robertson flips into dugout to make catch (3:00)

From earlier in that Notre Dame-Oklahoma matchup — in fact, on the very first pitch of the game — Oklahoma first baseman Blake Robertson went all out to make the out. On a pitch popped fouled by Notre Dame's Ryan Cole, Robertson hustled all the way to the Irish's dugout before making the grab and subsequently falling in head first. Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand showed some good sportsmanship by helping Robertson up on his way back to the field.

