Gary Putnik | June 27, 2022 Top defensive plays from the 2022 Men's College World Series Top defensive plays from the 2022 Men's College World Series Share The 2022 Men's College World Series is all said and done after Ole Miss swept Oklahoma in the finals. Now it's time to look back and appreciate the best defensive plays from this year's trip to Omaha. We saw great plays coming from each position of the field. Leaping grabs, amazing throws, back-door picks and many more. Here are a few of the many web gems from this year's MCWS: Arkansas' Robert Moore does his best Derek Jeter impression (1:24) Every kid playing in the infield growing up always dreamed of making a Derek Jerter-esque play. Now, kids in Arkansas will dream of making a Robert Moore-esque play after he robbed Stanford's Joe Lomuscio of a single up the middle. Arkansas went on to win that game 17-2 with the help of Moore's glove and bat. He went 2-for-3 with three runs and three walks in the victory. 🏆 OLEMAHA: How Ole Miss defied the odds to win its first Men's College World Series title Notre Dame pulls the rug out from under Oklahoma (1:52) In the first few seconds of this highlight, many would assume this was a lowlight, but it turns around fast. Notre Dame left fielder Ryan Cole fails to make the diving grab. The ball rolls to the wall before Cole can begin a perfectly-executed relay to shortstop Zack Prajzner, who is able to get it to third in time to throw out Sebastian Orduno. Oklahoma would have the last laugh in this game as the Sooners won, 6-2. Oklahoma's Blake Robertson flips into dugout to make catch (3:00) From earlier in that Notre Dame-Oklahoma matchup — in fact, on the very first pitch of the game — Oklahoma first baseman Blake Robertson went all out to make the out. On a pitch popped fouled by Notre Dame's Ryan Cole, Robertson hustled all the way to the Irish's dugout before making the grab and subsequently falling in head first. Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand showed some good sportsmanship by helping Robertson up on his way back to the field. Click or tap here for more highlights from Omaha. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 2022 College World Series: Live updates from Omaha | View the bracket | Latest highlights CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE