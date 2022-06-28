Watch: Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series

The 2022 Men's College World Series has come to a close with Ole Miss taking down Oklahoma in two games. Both games had some big home runs, which continued an ongoing theme of the entire tournament — lots of big, important long balls were hit.

The video above contains every single home run hit in the Men's College World Series. Below, let's take a look at some of the biggest.

Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus kicks things off with a grand slam (0:49)

In the first game of the entire tournament, Oklahoma and Texas A&M treated fans to an offensive explosion. Oklahoma won the game, 13-8, but the Sooners were helped greatly by Jackson Nicklaus' bat. With the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, Nicklaus knocked the first pitch he saw into the right-field bleachers to make it 12-3 Oklahoma. It was the 50th grand slam in Men's College World Series history.

Arkansas' Brady Slavens sets a record (7:14)

It took six days in the Men's College World Series for the first home run to be hit to dead center field. When it finally happened, it was a mammoth shot.

To open the top of the fifth in Arkansas' matchup with Ole Miss, Brady Slavens hit one right in between the stands in center field to give the Razorbacks the 2-1 lead. It's the longest home run hit at Charles Schwab Field in MCWS play, coming in at 436 feet. The previous longest was 429 feet by Pete Alonso in 2015 and Edouard Julien in 2019. Slavens was also only the third player ever to hit a home run in any college game between the seats in dead center at Charles Schwab Field.

Ole Miss goes back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals (7:59)

The Rebels entered the eighth inning in Game 1 of the finals up, 4-2. They finished their half of the inning up 8-2. All four runs came by way of the long ball. They also all happened in a row.

With Hayden Dunhurst on second base, TJ McCants got the party started with a two-run shot into the Ole Miss bullpen to make it 6-2. Then it was Calvin Harris clubbing a shot into the right-center field seats to make it 7-2. Justin Bench was up next and he joined the home run train, hitting one to left-center to extend the lead to 8-2, capping off a back-to-back-to-back home run effort from Ole Miss.

