Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | June 29, 2022 Watch: Here are the nastiest pitches from the 2022 Men's College World Series Nastiest pitches from the 2022 Men's College World Series Share There were many great performances on the mound at the 2022 Men’s College World Series. Here, we’re going to look back on some of the best pitches from this year’s tournament. The pitchers of the 2022 MCWS unleashed a full arsenal of heaters, knee-buckling curveballs, sweeping sliders and nasty changeups. 💎 WEB GEMS: Top defensive plays from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here are some of the best pitches from the 2022 Men’s College World Series: Chris Cortez - Texas A&M - 98mph fastball (0:31) The fastest pitch in this highlight reel comes from Texas A&M’s Chris Cortez. He struck out Oklahoma’s Jimmy Crooks on a low, 98 mph fastball. That was the third pitch of that speed he threw in the at bat. Cortez also mixed in an 82 mph curveball en route to the strikeout. Blake Burkhalter - Auburn - 91mph slider (0:41) Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter came in and shut the door on Stanford when he went 2.1 innings with five strikeouts and one hit. His fourth strikeout came in the bottom of the ninth on a 91 mph slider to Stanford’s Tommy Troy. Burkhalter went on to earn the save and beat Stanford 6-2. Jack Dougherty - Ole Miss - 79mph curveball (1:39) Ole Miss’ Jack Dougherty completely handcuffed Oklahoma’s Peyton Graham on an inside curveball. Dougherty went on to strike out six batters in his five innings of work in the Game 1 of the 2022 Men’s College World Series finals. Here's all of the nastiest pitches in the 2022 Men's College World Series, including those highlighted above: 0:08 -Dylan DeLucia, Ole Miss 0:18 - Cade Horton, Oklahoma 0:31 - Chris Cortez, Texas A&M 0:41 - Blake Burkhalter, Auburn 0:54 - Roman Kimball. Notre Dame 1:04 - Hagen Smith, Arkansas 1:15 - Alex Williams, Stanford 1:29 - Zane Morehouse, Texas 1:39 - Jack Dougherty, Ole Miss 1:47 - Nathan Dettmer, Texas A&M 2:00 - David Sandlin, Oklahoma 2:14 - John Michael Bertrand, Notre Dame 2:25 - Will McEntire, Arkansas 2:36 - Brad Rudis, Texas A&M 2:44 - Josh Mallitz, Ole Miss 2:56 - Jake Bennett, Oklahoma 3:08 - Connor Noland, Arkansas 3:21 - Nathan Dettmer, Texas A&M 3:36 - Josh Mallitz, Ole Miss 3:50 - Will McEntire, Arkansas 4:04 - Jacob Palisch, Texas A&M LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 2022 College World Series: Live updates from Omaha | View the bracket | Latest highlights CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE