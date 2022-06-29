Watch: Here are the nastiest pitches from the 2022 Men's College World Series

There were many great performances on the mound at the 2022 Men’s College World Series. Here, we’re going to look back on some of the best pitches from this year’s tournament. The pitchers of the 2022 MCWS unleashed a full arsenal of heaters, knee-buckling curveballs, sweeping sliders and nasty changeups.

Here are some of the best pitches from the 2022 Men’s College World Series:

Chris Cortez - Texas A&M - 98mph fastball (0:31)

The fastest pitch in this highlight reel comes from Texas A&M’s Chris Cortez. He struck out Oklahoma’s Jimmy Crooks on a low, 98 mph fastball. That was the third pitch of that speed he threw in the at bat. Cortez also mixed in an 82 mph curveball en route to the strikeout.

Blake Burkhalter - Auburn - 91mph slider (0:41)

Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter came in and shut the door on Stanford when he went 2.1 innings with five strikeouts and one hit. His fourth strikeout came in the bottom of the ninth on a 91 mph slider to Stanford’s Tommy Troy. Burkhalter went on to earn the save and beat Stanford 6-2.

Jack Dougherty - Ole Miss - 79mph curveball (1:39)

Ole Miss’ Jack Dougherty completely handcuffed Oklahoma’s Peyton Graham on an inside curveball. Dougherty went on to strike out six batters in his five innings of work in the Game 1 of the 2022 Men’s College World Series finals.

Here's all of the nastiest pitches in the 2022 Men's College World Series, including those highlighted above: