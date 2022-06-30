Here are the states with the most Men's College World Series titles:

California leads all states with 23 championships.

The state of Arizona has won nine titles.

Texas has seven titles across the state.

Louisiana has won six titles, all from LSU.

Florida has the fifth most championships among all states with five.

Four states — Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina — have won three titles.

Three states have won two titles as Mississippi joined Michigan and Tennessee with Ole Miss' 2022 championship.

Seven states — Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia — have won one title

Here's more on each state:

23 — California

California leads all states for the most Men's College World Series titles, paced by Southern California's 12 titles, the most of any school. The state is also home to the first-ever Men's College World Series winner in 1947 as California won its first of two titles. Elsewhere, Cal State Fullerton won four titles and Stanford won back-to-back titles from 1987-88. UCLA, Fresno State and Pepperdine round out The Golden State's championships with one title each.

9 — Arizona

The state of Arizona has won nine titles with Arizona State leading its southern neighbor Arizona 5-4 in titles. Each program has won 50 percent of its appearances in championship finals, with the Wildcats bringing home the most recent title in 2012 back to The Grand Canyon State.

7 — Texas

Texas' seven Men's College World Series titles have primarily been won by the Texas Longhorns, who have won six total. The Longhorns won the first-ever Men's College World Series title in Omaha in 1949. Since then, they have as many national runners-up finishes in the College World Series finals as titles. Adding to The Lone Star State's title collection is Rice, winning the 2003 title.

6 — Louisiana

Every Men's College World Series title in the state of Louisiana has been won by the LSU Tigers. The Tigers are tied for the second-most titles of any program, winning most recently in 2009.

5 — Florida

The Sunshine State has won five titles in its state history, led by Miami (FL.)'s four titles. The Hurricanes have won four of its six trips to the finals, including a win over in-state rival Florida State in 1999. The Florida Gators won the most recent title among Sunshine State programs, winning the 2017 title.

Here's a complete list of the College World Series championship wins by state: