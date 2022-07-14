🏈 ONE MONTH TO KICKOFF

D1 baseball staff | July 14, 2022

Top 150 college baseball prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft

Peyton Graham joined elite company — with Barry Bonds! — after huge MCWS game

We’ve had several changes since our mid-season ranking in April for the top 150 college baseball prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft, but there is consistency at the top with Brooks Lee, Daniel Susac and Kevin Parada. Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross moves up one to No. 4, while Jacob Berry falls two to No. 6.

Oklahoma right-handed pitcher Cade Horton made the biggest jump of anyone since the midseason rankings. The Sooner right-hander lands at No. 12 overall, as he was just getting it going after Tommy John surgery in February of 2021 and was unranked at midseason. For the full scoop on Horton, please see last week’s top rising CWS prospects.

Other big-time risers include another Sooner, shortstop Peyton Graham who jumps from No. 41 to No. 14, Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 63 to No. 29), Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones (No. 90 to No. 32) and Auburn closer Blake Burkhalter who jumps from unranked to No. 45. Burkhalter was another postseason riser, showing a fastball up to 97 mph with an obscene cutter and plus change.

🏆 2022 MCWS RECAP: How Ole Miss captured its first title | Final bracket | Watch every homer 💥

The SEC leads the overall rankings with 41 of the Top 150. “It Just Means More” is followed by the ACC with 27, the Big 12 with 24 and the Pac-12 with 13.

The prospect rankings are assembled by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, Mike Rooney and Burke Granger.

Rank Player Position School Conference
1st Round        
1 Brooks Lee SS Cal Poly Big West
2 Daniel Susac* C Arizona Pac-12
3 Kevin Parada* C Georgia Tech ACC
4 Gavin Cross OF Virginia Tech ACC
5 Cam Collier 3B Chipola JC, Fla. JC
6 Jacob Berry* OF LSU SEC
7 Zach Neto SS Campbell Big South
8 Cooper Hjerpe LHP Oregon State Pac-12
9 Connor Prielipp LHP Alabama SEC
10 Drew Gilbert OF Tennessee SEC
11 Jace Jung 2B Texas Tech Big 12
12 Gabe Hughes RHP Gonzaga West Coast
13 Cade Horton* RHP Oklahoma Big 12
14 Peyton Graham SS Oklahoma Big 12
15 Sterlin Thompson* OF Florida SEC
16 Carson Whisenhunt LHP East Carolina American
17 Justin Campbell RHP Oklahoma State Big 12
18 Reggie Crawford LHP UConn Big East
19 Cayden Wallace* 3B Arkansas SEC
20 Brock Jones OF Stanford Pac-12
21 Jacob Melton OF Oregon State Pac-12
22 Jordan Beck OF Tennessee SEC
23 Dylan Beavers OF Cal Pac-12
24 Chase DeLauter OF James Madison Colonial
25 Eric Brown SS Coastal Carolina Sun Belt
2nd Round        
26 Jacob Misiorowski RHP Crowder JC, Mo. JC
27 Jonathan Cannon RHP Georgia SEC
28 Landon Sims RHP Mississippi State SEC
29 Blade Tidwell* RHP Tennessee SEC
30 Dalton Rushing C Louisville ACC
31 Ivan Melendez 1B Texas Big 12
32 Logan Tanner C Mississippi State SEC
33 Cade Doughty 2B LSU SEC
34 Brandon Sproat RHP Florida SEC
35 Max Wagner* 3B Clemson ACC
36 Ryan Cermak OF lllinois State MVC
37 Spencer Jones OF Vanderbilt SEC
38 Jake Bennett LHP Oklahoma Big 12
39 Thomas Harrington* RHP Campbell Big South
40 Peyton Pallette RHP Arkansas SEC
41 Adam Mazur RHP Iowa Big Ten
42 Tanner Schobel SS Virginia Tech ACC
43 Drew Thorpe RHP Cal Poly Big West
44 Ben Joyce RHP Tennessee SEC
45 Blake Burkhalter RHP Auburn SEC
46 Trey Lipscomb 3B Tennessee SEC
47 Tyler Locklear 1B VCU Atlantic 10
48 Cade Hunter C Virginia Tech ACC
49 Jud Fabian OF Florida SEC
3rd Round        
50 Jacob Watters RHP West Virginia Big 12
51 Parker Messick LHP Florida State ACC
52 Hunter Barco LHP Florida SEC
53 Chandler Simpson 2B Georgia Tech ACC
54 Brandon Birdsell RHP Texas Tech Big 12
55 Dominic Keegan 1B Vanderbilt SEC
56 Robert Moore 2B Arkansas SEC
57 Bryce Hubbart LHP Florida State ACC
58 Zach Maxwell RHP Georgia Tech ACC
59 Brycen Mautz LHP San Diego West Coast
60 Clark Elliot OF Michigan Big Ten
61 Pete Hansen LHP Texas Big 12
62 Colby Thomas OF Mercer SoCon
63 Mac Horvath* 3B North Carolina ACC
64 Luke Gold 2B Boston College ACC
65 Nolan McLean* RHP Oklahoma State Big 12
66 David Sandlin RHP Oklahoma Big 12
67 Silas Ardoin C Texas Big 12
68 Jack Brannigan RHP/3B Notre Dame ACC
69 Carson Palmquist LHP Miami ACC
70 David McCabe 1B Charlotte C-USA
71 Trey Dombroski LHP Monmouth MAAC
72 Anthony Hall OF Oregon Pac-12
73 Alex McFarlane RHP Miami ACC
4th Round        
74 Connor Staine RHP UCF American
75 Sonny DiChiara 1B Auburn SEC
76 Trystan Vrieling RHP Gonzaga West Coast
77 Jake Madden RHP Northwest Florida JC JC
78 Mack Anglin RHP Clemson ACC
79 Jalen Battles SS Arkansas SEC
80 Josh Kasevich SS Oregon Pac-12
81 Andrew Walters RHP Miami ACC
82 Marcus Johnson RHP Duke ACC
83 Trevor Martin* RHP Oklahoma State Big 12
84 Justin Boyd OF Oregon State Pac-12
85 Riley Cornelio RHP TCU Big 12
86 William Kempner RHP Gonzaga West Coast
87 Alan Roden 1B Creighton Big East
88 Jorel Ortega 2B Tennessee SEC
89 Trace Bright RHP Auburn SEC
90 Bryson Worrell OF East Carolina American
91 Luis Ramirez RHP Long Beach State Big West
5th Round        
92 Matt Wood C Penn State Big Ten
93 Tres Gonzalez OF Georgia Tech ACC
94 Dylan DeLucia RHP Ole Miss SEC
95 Andrew Taylor RHP Central Michigan MAC
96 Dom Johnson* OF Kansas State Big 12
97 Tyler Woessner RHP Central Arizona JC
98 Andrew Jenkins 1B Georgia Tech ACC
99 Ryan Ritter SS Kentucky SEC
100 Jordan Sprinkle SS UC Santa Barbara Big West
101 Jimmy Crooks C Oklahoma Big 12
102 Chase Estep 3B Kentucky SEC
103 Drake Baldwin C Missouri State MVC
104 Skyler Messinger 3B Texas Big 12
105 Jared Poland RHP Louisville ACC
106 Cam Fisher OF Charlotte C-USA
107 Connor Noland RHP Arkansas SEC
108 Dalton Rogers LHP Southern Miss C-USA
109 Noah Dean LHP Old Dominion C-USA
110 Michael Prosecky LHP Louisville ACC
111 Nick Maldonado RHP Vanderbilt SEC
112 Spencer Giesting LHP Charlotte C-USA
113 Mason Barnett RHP Auburn SEC
114 Liam Simon RHP Notre Dame ACC
115 Michael Turner C Arkansas SEC
116 Danny Serretti SS North Carolina ACC
117 Jace Grady OF Dallas Baptist MVC
118 Joe Lampe OF Arizona State Pac-12
119 Gabriel Rincones OF Florida Atlantic C-USA
6th+ Rounds        
120 Eric Reyzelman RHP LSU SEC
121 Victor Mederos* RHP Oklahoma State Big 12
122 Orion Kerkering RHP South Florida American
123 Jacob Palisch LHP Texas A&M SEC
124 Tim Elko 1B Ole Miss SEC
125 Nate Savino LHP Virginia ACC
126 Chris McElvain RHP Vanderbilt SEC
127 Jared Southard RHP Texas Big 12
128 Sean McLain SS Arizona State Pac-12
129 Chazz Martinez LHP Oklahoma Big 12
130 Adam Crampton SS Stanford Pac-12
131 Chris Stuart LHP San Jacinto JC, Tex. JC
132 Kamren James 3B Mississippi State SEC
133 Ben Metzinger 3B Louisville ACC
134 Seth Stephenson OF Tennessee SEC
135 Spencer Miles RHP Missouri SEC
136 Chris Alleyne OF Maryland Big Ten
137 Max Rajcic RHP UCLA Pac-12
138 Garrett McMillan RHP Alabama SEC
139 Tommy Sacco SS TCU Big 12
140 Henry Williams RHP Duke ACC
141 Blake Rambusch 2B Auburn SEC
142 Chris Villaman LHP NC State ACC
143 Andrew Morris RHP Texas Tech Big 12
144 Nate Furman* 2B Charlotte C-USA
145 Dylan Ray* RHP Alabama SEC
146 D'Andre Smith SS Southern California Pac-12
147 Troy Melton RHP San Diego State MWC
148 Michael Knorr RHP Coastal Carolina Sun Belt
149 Trey Faltine SS Texas Big 12
150 Marcelo Perez RHP TCU Big 12

