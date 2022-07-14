We’ve had several changes since our mid-season ranking in April for the top 150 college baseball prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft, but there is consistency at the top with Brooks Lee, Daniel Susac and Kevin Parada. Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross moves up one to No. 4, while Jacob Berry falls two to No. 6.

Oklahoma right-handed pitcher Cade Horton made the biggest jump of anyone since the midseason rankings. The Sooner right-hander lands at No. 12 overall, as he was just getting it going after Tommy John surgery in February of 2021 and was unranked at midseason. For the full scoop on Horton, please see last week’s top rising CWS prospects.

Other big-time risers include another Sooner, shortstop Peyton Graham who jumps from No. 41 to No. 14, Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 63 to No. 29), Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones (No. 90 to No. 32) and Auburn closer Blake Burkhalter who jumps from unranked to No. 45. Burkhalter was another postseason riser, showing a fastball up to 97 mph with an obscene cutter and plus change.

The SEC leads the overall rankings with 41 of the Top 150. “It Just Means More” is followed by the ACC with 27, the Big 12 with 24 and the Pac-12 with 13.

The prospect rankings are assembled by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, Mike Rooney and Burke Granger.

Rank Player Position School Conference 1st Round 1 Brooks Lee SS Cal Poly Big West 2 Daniel Susac* C Arizona Pac-12 3 Kevin Parada* C Georgia Tech ACC 4 Gavin Cross OF Virginia Tech ACC 5 Cam Collier 3B Chipola JC, Fla. JC 6 Jacob Berry* OF LSU SEC 7 Zach Neto SS Campbell Big South 8 Cooper Hjerpe LHP Oregon State Pac-12 9 Connor Prielipp LHP Alabama SEC 10 Drew Gilbert OF Tennessee SEC 11 Jace Jung 2B Texas Tech Big 12 12 Gabe Hughes RHP Gonzaga West Coast 13 Cade Horton* RHP Oklahoma Big 12 14 Peyton Graham SS Oklahoma Big 12 15 Sterlin Thompson* OF Florida SEC 16 Carson Whisenhunt LHP East Carolina American 17 Justin Campbell RHP Oklahoma State Big 12 18 Reggie Crawford LHP UConn Big East 19 Cayden Wallace* 3B Arkansas SEC 20 Brock Jones OF Stanford Pac-12 21 Jacob Melton OF Oregon State Pac-12 22 Jordan Beck OF Tennessee SEC 23 Dylan Beavers OF Cal Pac-12 24 Chase DeLauter OF James Madison Colonial 25 Eric Brown SS Coastal Carolina Sun Belt

2nd Round 26 Jacob Misiorowski RHP Crowder JC, Mo. JC 27 Jonathan Cannon RHP Georgia SEC 28 Landon Sims RHP Mississippi State SEC 29 Blade Tidwell* RHP Tennessee SEC 30 Dalton Rushing C Louisville ACC 31 Ivan Melendez 1B Texas Big 12 32 Logan Tanner C Mississippi State SEC 33 Cade Doughty 2B LSU SEC 34 Brandon Sproat RHP Florida SEC 35 Max Wagner* 3B Clemson ACC 36 Ryan Cermak OF lllinois State MVC 37 Spencer Jones OF Vanderbilt SEC 38 Jake Bennett LHP Oklahoma Big 12 39 Thomas Harrington* RHP Campbell Big South 40 Peyton Pallette RHP Arkansas SEC 41 Adam Mazur RHP Iowa Big Ten 42 Tanner Schobel SS Virginia Tech ACC 43 Drew Thorpe RHP Cal Poly Big West 44 Ben Joyce RHP Tennessee SEC 45 Blake Burkhalter RHP Auburn SEC 46 Trey Lipscomb 3B Tennessee SEC 47 Tyler Locklear 1B VCU Atlantic 10 48 Cade Hunter C Virginia Tech ACC 49 Jud Fabian OF Florida SEC