D1 baseball staff | July 14, 2022 Top 150 college baseball prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft Peyton Graham joined elite company — with Barry Bonds! — after huge MCWS game Share We’ve had several changes since our mid-season ranking in April for the top 150 college baseball prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft, but there is consistency at the top with Brooks Lee, Daniel Susac and Kevin Parada. Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross moves up one to No. 4, while Jacob Berry falls two to No. 6. Oklahoma right-handed pitcher Cade Horton made the biggest jump of anyone since the midseason rankings. The Sooner right-hander lands at No. 12 overall, as he was just getting it going after Tommy John surgery in February of 2021 and was unranked at midseason. For the full scoop on Horton, please see last week’s top rising CWS prospects. Other big-time risers include another Sooner, shortstop Peyton Graham who jumps from No. 41 to No. 14, Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 63 to No. 29), Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones (No. 90 to No. 32) and Auburn closer Blake Burkhalter who jumps from unranked to No. 45. Burkhalter was another postseason riser, showing a fastball up to 97 mph with an obscene cutter and plus change. 🏆 2022 MCWS RECAP: How Ole Miss captured its first title | Final bracket | Watch every homer 💥 The SEC leads the overall rankings with 41 of the Top 150. “It Just Means More” is followed by the ACC with 27, the Big 12 with 24 and the Pac-12 with 13. The prospect rankings are assembled by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, Mike Rooney and Burke Granger. Rank Player Position School Conference 1st Round 1 Brooks Lee SS Cal Poly Big West 2 Daniel Susac* C Arizona Pac-12 3 Kevin Parada* C Georgia Tech ACC 4 Gavin Cross OF Virginia Tech ACC 5 Cam Collier 3B Chipola JC, Fla. JC 6 Jacob Berry* OF LSU SEC 7 Zach Neto SS Campbell Big South 8 Cooper Hjerpe LHP Oregon State Pac-12 9 Connor Prielipp LHP Alabama SEC 10 Drew Gilbert OF Tennessee SEC 11 Jace Jung 2B Texas Tech Big 12 12 Gabe Hughes RHP Gonzaga West Coast 13 Cade Horton* RHP Oklahoma Big 12 14 Peyton Graham SS Oklahoma Big 12 15 Sterlin Thompson* OF Florida SEC 16 Carson Whisenhunt LHP East Carolina American 17 Justin Campbell RHP Oklahoma State Big 12 18 Reggie Crawford LHP UConn Big East 19 Cayden Wallace* 3B Arkansas SEC 20 Brock Jones OF Stanford Pac-12 21 Jacob Melton OF Oregon State Pac-12 22 Jordan Beck OF Tennessee SEC 23 Dylan Beavers OF Cal Pac-12 24 Chase DeLauter OF James Madison Colonial 25 Eric Brown SS Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 2nd Round 26 Jacob Misiorowski RHP Crowder JC, Mo. JC 27 Jonathan Cannon RHP Georgia SEC 28 Landon Sims RHP Mississippi State SEC 29 Blade Tidwell* RHP Tennessee SEC 30 Dalton Rushing C Louisville ACC 31 Ivan Melendez 1B Texas Big 12 32 Logan Tanner C Mississippi State SEC 33 Cade Doughty 2B LSU SEC 34 Brandon Sproat RHP Florida SEC 35 Max Wagner* 3B Clemson ACC 36 Ryan Cermak OF lllinois State MVC 37 Spencer Jones OF Vanderbilt SEC 38 Jake Bennett LHP Oklahoma Big 12 39 Thomas Harrington* RHP Campbell Big South 40 Peyton Pallette RHP Arkansas SEC 41 Adam Mazur RHP Iowa Big Ten 42 Tanner Schobel SS Virginia Tech ACC 43 Drew Thorpe RHP Cal Poly Big West 44 Ben Joyce RHP Tennessee SEC 45 Blake Burkhalter RHP Auburn SEC 46 Trey Lipscomb 3B Tennessee SEC 47 Tyler Locklear 1B VCU Atlantic 10 48 Cade Hunter C Virginia Tech ACC 49 Jud Fabian OF Florida SEC 3rd Round 50 Jacob Watters RHP West Virginia Big 12 51 Parker Messick LHP Florida State ACC 52 Hunter Barco LHP Florida SEC 53 Chandler Simpson 2B Georgia Tech ACC 54 Brandon Birdsell RHP Texas Tech Big 12 55 Dominic Keegan 1B Vanderbilt SEC 56 Robert Moore 2B Arkansas SEC 57 Bryce Hubbart LHP Florida State ACC 58 Zach Maxwell RHP Georgia Tech ACC 59 Brycen Mautz LHP San Diego West Coast 60 Clark Elliot OF Michigan Big Ten 61 Pete Hansen LHP Texas Big 12 62 Colby Thomas OF Mercer SoCon 63 Mac Horvath* 3B North Carolina ACC 64 Luke Gold 2B Boston College ACC 65 Nolan McLean* RHP Oklahoma State Big 12 66 David Sandlin RHP Oklahoma Big 12 67 Silas Ardoin C Texas Big 12 68 Jack Brannigan RHP/3B Notre Dame ACC 69 Carson Palmquist LHP Miami ACC 70 David McCabe 1B Charlotte C-USA 71 Trey Dombroski LHP Monmouth MAAC 72 Anthony Hall OF Oregon Pac-12 73 Alex McFarlane RHP Miami ACC 4th Round 74 Connor Staine RHP UCF American 75 Sonny DiChiara 1B Auburn SEC 76 Trystan Vrieling RHP Gonzaga West Coast 77 Jake Madden RHP Northwest Florida JC JC 78 Mack Anglin RHP Clemson ACC 79 Jalen Battles SS Arkansas SEC 80 Josh Kasevich SS Oregon Pac-12 81 Andrew Walters RHP Miami ACC 82 Marcus Johnson RHP Duke ACC 83 Trevor Martin* RHP Oklahoma State Big 12 84 Justin Boyd OF Oregon State Pac-12 85 Riley Cornelio RHP TCU Big 12 86 William Kempner RHP Gonzaga West Coast 87 Alan Roden 1B Creighton Big East 88 Jorel Ortega 2B Tennessee SEC 89 Trace Bright RHP Auburn SEC 90 Bryson Worrell OF East Carolina American 91 Luis Ramirez RHP Long Beach State Big West 5th Round 92 Matt Wood C Penn State Big Ten 93 Tres Gonzalez OF Georgia Tech ACC 94 Dylan DeLucia RHP Ole Miss SEC 95 Andrew Taylor RHP Central Michigan MAC 96 Dom Johnson* OF Kansas State Big 12 97 Tyler Woessner RHP Central Arizona JC 98 Andrew Jenkins 1B Georgia Tech ACC 99 Ryan Ritter SS Kentucky SEC 100 Jordan Sprinkle SS UC Santa Barbara Big West 101 Jimmy Crooks C Oklahoma Big 12 102 Chase Estep 3B Kentucky SEC 103 Drake Baldwin C Missouri State MVC 104 Skyler Messinger 3B Texas Big 12 105 Jared Poland RHP Louisville ACC 106 Cam Fisher OF Charlotte C-USA 107 Connor Noland RHP Arkansas SEC 108 Dalton Rogers LHP Southern Miss C-USA 109 Noah Dean LHP Old Dominion C-USA 110 Michael Prosecky LHP Louisville ACC 111 Nick Maldonado RHP Vanderbilt SEC 112 Spencer Giesting LHP Charlotte C-USA 113 Mason Barnett RHP Auburn SEC 114 Liam Simon RHP Notre Dame ACC 115 Michael Turner C Arkansas SEC 116 Danny Serretti SS North Carolina ACC 117 Jace Grady OF Dallas Baptist MVC 118 Joe Lampe OF Arizona State Pac-12 119 Gabriel Rincones OF Florida Atlantic C-USA 6th+ Rounds 120 Eric Reyzelman RHP LSU SEC 121 Victor Mederos* RHP Oklahoma State Big 12 122 Orion Kerkering RHP South Florida American 123 Jacob Palisch LHP Texas A&M SEC 124 Tim Elko 1B Ole Miss SEC 125 Nate Savino LHP Virginia ACC 126 Chris McElvain RHP Vanderbilt SEC 127 Jared Southard RHP Texas Big 12 128 Sean McLain SS Arizona State Pac-12 129 Chazz Martinez LHP Oklahoma Big 12 130 Adam Crampton SS Stanford Pac-12 131 Chris Stuart LHP San Jacinto JC, Tex. JC 132 Kamren James 3B Mississippi State SEC 133 Ben Metzinger 3B Louisville ACC 134 Seth Stephenson OF Tennessee SEC 135 Spencer Miles RHP Missouri SEC 136 Chris Alleyne OF Maryland Big Ten 137 Max Rajcic RHP UCLA Pac-12 138 Garrett McMillan RHP Alabama SEC 139 Tommy Sacco SS TCU Big 12 140 Henry Williams RHP Duke ACC 141 Blake Rambusch 2B Auburn SEC 142 Chris Villaman LHP NC State ACC 143 Andrew Morris RHP Texas Tech Big 12 144 Nate Furman* 2B Charlotte C-USA 145 Dylan Ray* RHP Alabama SEC 146 D'Andre Smith SS Southern California Pac-12 147 Troy Melton RHP San Diego State MWC 148 Michael Knorr RHP Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 149 Trey Faltine SS Texas Big 12 150 Marcelo Perez RHP TCU Big 12 