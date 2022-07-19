2022 MLB All-Stars' best NCAA baseball postseason highlights, moments

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday night, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This year’s teams include several college standouts, with many who made their mark in the NCAA postseason.

Watch some of their top NCAA postseason highlights here, and read on below for more info on the college careers of some of the 2022 MLB All-Stars:

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

College: Fresno State

Years: 2011-13

Fresno State Athletics



After receiving offers to play football for Notre Dame, Stanford and more, four-time All-Star Aaron Judge played outfield for Fresno State. In the 2012 NCAA Stanford Regional, Judge had two hits and a big catch in center field to help eliminate Michigan State. A winner of the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby, Judge also won the College Home Run Derby in 2012.

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

College: West Virginia

Years: 2017-19

West Virginia Athletics



Alek Manoah led the Mountaineers to host their first-ever NCAA regional in his junior season. The right-handed pitcher tallied a 2.08 ERA in 108.1 innings, along with 144 strikeouts and 27 walks in that 2019 campaign. Manoah struck out nine in six strong innings, despite earning the loss, in the 2019 regionals against Duke.

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

College: Saint Mary’s (CA)

Years: 2014-16

St. Mary's (Cal.) Athletics



Corbin Burnes made his second consecutive MLB All-Star Game. In 2016 with Saint Mary's, Burnes pitched 5.1 innings for the Gaels in a victory against Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference tournament. He had 10 strikeouts and allowed only three earned runs. He followed up with an eight-strikeout game against Coastal Carolina in regionals.

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

College: North Carolina State

Years: 2012-14

NC State Athletics



Trea Turner was NC State's shortstop for three years and helped lead the Wolfpack to Omaha as a sophomore with a .368 batting average, 66 runs, 84 hits and 30 stolen bases, despite missing 11 games due to injury. Turner went 3-for-8 with a run against Rice in super regionals to send NC State to its first Men's College World Series since 1968.

Anthony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers

College: Saint Mary’s (CA)

Years: 2013-16

St. Mary's (Cal.) Athletics

Gonsolin makes his MLB All-Star debut this year as the National League's wins leader. A two-way star in college, Gonsolin hit a solo home run in the first inning of the 2016 Raleigh Regional. He started 57 games as an outfielder and appeared 18 times as a pitcher during his senior season.

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

College: South Florida

Years: 2016-18

South Florida Athletics

Shane McClanahan is the first MLB All-Star in South Florida program history. He had two straight 100-strikeout seasons for the Bulls. McClanahan pitched five innings and earned the win against Hartford to stay alive in the 2018 DeLand Regional.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

College: Florida

Years: 2014-16

Pete Alonso hit three of the eight longest home runs in Men's College World Series park history during his Gators career. This carried over to his MLB career as he won the MLB Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021.

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

College: UCLA

Years: 2010-11

The 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick left his mark in two seasons with the Bruins. Gerrit Cole finished with 13 strikeouts in eight dominant innings as UCLA defeated TCU 6-3 in the 2010 Men's College World Series.

Carlos Rodón, San Francisco Giants

College: North Carolina State

Years: 2012-14

Carlos Rodón pitched the fifth complete game of his career in an 8-1 NC State victory over top-seeded North Carolina in the 2013 Men's College World Series opener. Rodón was named to his second consecutive All-Star team this year, in his first season with the Giants.

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

College: Vanderbilt

Years: 2013-15

Steven Branscombe | USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the 2014 College World Series before his outstanding 2015 season in which he hit .335 with 15 home runs, scoring 76 runs and driving in 64 more. He was the centerpiece of a squad that went to back-to-back finals, before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

College: Arkansas

Years: 2014-15

Arkansas Athletics

Andrew Benintendi had a homer, two RBIs and a diving catch in the first game of the 2015 College World Series in a 5-3 loss to Virginia. Benintendi won both the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award in 2015. He will be participating in his first MLB All-Star Game this year.

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

School: Indiana

Years: 2012-14

Kyle Schwarber hit 18 home runs with a .366 batting average in 2013, leading Indiana to a College World Series appearance. Known for his power, he hit home runs in back-to-back games in that 2013 postseason. Schwarber was named to his second consecutive All-Star Game.

George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays

College: UConn

Years: 2009-11

UConn Athletics

George Springer was the 2011 Big East Player of the Year for UConn. The outfielder hit .337 or better in all three seasons with the Huskies, while also recording 40 home runs. Springer helped the Huskies end a 16-year postseason drought in 2010 and then made a super regional in 2011. He made an incredible catch in center field in the top of the eighth inning during the 2011 super regional against South Carolina.

Ty France, Seattle Mariners

College: San Diego State

Years: 2013-15

SDSU Athletics

Ty France is making his first MLB All-Star appearance. France hit a single and a double in the 2013 NCAA Regional in a loss against UCLA and finished his SDSU career with a .337 batting average.

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers

College: Oregon

Years: 2009-11

Oregon Athletics

Tyler Anderson is a first-time MLB All-Star. Anderson pitched eight innings with four strikeouts in a 6-4 loss to Florida State during the 2010 NCAA regionals. That year, he set the Ducks' single-season program record with 105 strikeouts.