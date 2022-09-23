SEC | September 23, 2022 2023 SEC baseball regular-season conference schedules announced Watch the final out from Ole Miss baseball's first-ever Men's College World Series title Share Editor's note: This article originally appeared on secsports.com BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ----The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season. The 2023 SEC baseball season will be comprised of four weeks of non-conference play followed by 10 weeks of conference series. The first weekend of SEC series is March 17-19, and the regular season concludes May 18-20. The schedule is subject to change for television, including the move of some conference series to begin on Thursdays. The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 at the Hoover Met. The SEC led all conferences with nine teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and Ole Miss claimed the SEC's eighth national title in 13 years. 2023 SEC Baseball Schedule March 17-19 Alabama at LSU South Carolina at Arkansas Auburn at Florida Tennessee at Georgia Texas A&M at Kentucky Ole Miss at Missouri Vanderbilt at Mississippi State March 24-26 Kentucky at Alabama Arkansas at Ole Miss Mississippi State at Auburn Florida at Tennessee Georgia at Vanderbilt LSU at South Carolina Missouri at Texas A&M March 31-April 2 Alabama at Florida Auburn at Arkansas Georgia at Missouri South Carolina at Kentucky Tennessee at LSU Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Texas A&M at Mississippi State April 6-8 (Thursday-Saturday) Mississippi State at Alabama Missouri at Arkansas Texas A&M at Auburn Florida at South Carolina LSU at Ole Miss April 7-9 (Friday-Sunday) Kentucky at Georgia Vanderbilt at Tennessee April 14-16 Alabama at Texas A&M Arkansas at LSU Georgia at Auburn Missouri at Florida Kentucky at Tennessee Ole Miss at Mississippi State South Carolina at Vanderbilt April 21-23 Auburn at Alabama Arkansas at Georgia Florida at Ole Miss Mississippi State at Kentucky LSU at Texas A&M Vanderbilt at Missouri Tennessee at South Carolina April 28-30 Alabama at Arkansas Auburn at Ole Miss Georgia at Florida Kentucky at Vanderbilt Mississippi State at LSU Missouri at South Carolina Texas A&M at Tennessee May 5-7 Vanderbilt at Alabama Arkansas at Mississippi State LSU at Auburn Florida at Kentucky South Carolina at Georgia Ole Miss at Texas A&M Tennessee at Missouri May 12-14 Alabama at Missouri Texas A&M at Arkansas Auburn at South Carolina Vanderbilt at Florida Georgia at Ole Miss Kentucky at LSU Mississippi State at Tennessee May 18-20 (Thursday-Saturday) Ole Miss at Alabama Arkansas at Vanderbilt Tennessee at Auburn Florida at Texas A&M LSU at Georgia Missouri at Kentucky South Carolina at Mississippi State May 23-28 (SEC Tournament) (Hoover, Ala.) LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 2022 College World Series: Live updates from Omaha | View the bracket | Latest highlights CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear 8 takeaways from the 2023 SEC baseball schedule release Initial impressions from D1baseball.com's Kendall Rogers on the 2023 SEC baseball schedule, plus the full week-by-week schedule. READ MORE Notable college baseball players who starred in the Little League World Series Hundreds of schools across three divisions of NCAA baseball have fielded teams for numerous years, making it difficult to pinpoint every athlete that's participated on a college program and in the 73-tournament-old LLWS. But though this compilation isn't comprehensive, we've put together a list of some of the most notable players who stepped on the collegiate and LLWS baseball diamond at some point in their careers. READ MORE Action clock modifications and other rule changes in college baseball To improve pace of play, pitchers in college baseball can make only one step-off or fake throw per batter. READ MORE