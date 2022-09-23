2023 SEC baseball regular-season conference schedules announced

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on secsports.com



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ----The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season.

The 2023 SEC baseball season will be comprised of four weeks of non-conference play followed by 10 weeks of conference series. The first weekend of SEC series is March 17-19, and the regular season concludes May 18-20. The schedule is subject to change for television, including the move of some conference series to begin on Thursdays.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.

The SEC led all conferences with nine teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and Ole Miss claimed the SEC's eighth national title in 13 years.

2023 SEC Baseball Schedule



March 17-19

Alabama at LSU

South Carolina at Arkansas

Auburn at Florida

Tennessee at Georgia

Texas A&M at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

March 24-26

Kentucky at Alabama

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Georgia at Vanderbilt

LSU at South Carolina

Missouri at Texas A&M



March 31-April 2

Alabama at Florida

Auburn at Arkansas

Georgia at Missouri

South Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

April 6-8 (Thursday-Saturday)

Mississippi State at Alabama

Missouri at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at South Carolina

LSU at Ole Miss

April 7-9 (Friday-Sunday)

Kentucky at Georgia

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

April 14-16

Alabama at Texas A&M

Arkansas at LSU

Georgia at Auburn

Missouri at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

South Carolina at Vanderbilt



April 21-23

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Georgia

Florida at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Kentucky

LSU at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Tennessee at South Carolina

April 28-30

Alabama at Arkansas

Auburn at Ole Miss

Georgia at Florida

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at LSU

Missouri at South Carolina

Texas A&M at Tennessee

May 5-7

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

LSU at Auburn

Florida at Kentucky

South Carolina at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Missouri

May 12-14

Alabama at Missouri

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Florida

Georgia at Ole Miss

Kentucky at LSU

Mississippi State at Tennessee

May 18-20 (Thursday-Saturday)

Ole Miss at Alabama

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Texas A&M

LSU at Georgia

Missouri at Kentucky

South Carolina at Mississippi State

May 23-28 (SEC Tournament)

(Hoover, Ala.)