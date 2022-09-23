⚽️ Incredible goalkeeping keeps FSU women undefeated

📊 Andy Katz ranks 11 dark-horse teams to watch in men's hoops

🏒 Way-too-early Patty Kazmaier Award watchlist
baseball-d1 flag

SEC | September 23, 2022

2023 SEC baseball regular-season conference schedules announced

Watch the final out from Ole Miss baseball's first-ever Men's College World Series title

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on secsports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ----The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season.

The 2023 SEC baseball season will be comprised of four weeks of non-conference play followed by 10 weeks of conference series. The first weekend of SEC series is March 17-19, and the regular season concludes May 18-20. The schedule is subject to change for television, including the move of some conference series to begin on Thursdays.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.

The SEC led all conferences with nine teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and Ole Miss claimed the SEC's eighth national title in 13 years.

2023 SEC Baseball Schedule


March 17-19
Alabama at LSU
South Carolina at Arkansas
Auburn at Florida
Tennessee at Georgia
Texas A&M at Kentucky
Ole Miss at Missouri
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

March 24-26
Kentucky at Alabama
Arkansas at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Auburn
Florida at Tennessee
Georgia at Vanderbilt
LSU at South Carolina
Missouri at Texas A&M

March 31-April 2
Alabama at Florida
Auburn at Arkansas
Georgia at Missouri
South Carolina at Kentucky
Tennessee at LSU
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Texas A&M at Mississippi State

April 6-8 (Thursday-Saturday)
Mississippi State at Alabama
Missouri at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Florida at South Carolina
LSU at Ole Miss
April 7-9 (Friday-Sunday)
Kentucky at Georgia
Vanderbilt at Tennessee

April 14-16
Alabama at Texas A&M
Arkansas at LSU
Georgia at Auburn
Missouri at Florida
Kentucky at Tennessee
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
South Carolina at Vanderbilt

April 21-23
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Georgia
Florida at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Kentucky
LSU at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Tennessee at South Carolina

April 28-30
Alabama at Arkansas
Auburn at Ole Miss
Georgia at Florida
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State at LSU
Missouri at South Carolina
Texas A&M at Tennessee

May 5-7
Vanderbilt at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
LSU at Auburn
Florida at Kentucky
South Carolina at Georgia
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Tennessee at Missouri

May 12-14
Alabama at Missouri
Texas A&M at Arkansas
Auburn at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Florida
Georgia at Ole Miss
Kentucky at LSU
Mississippi State at Tennessee

May 18-20 (Thursday-Saturday)
Ole Miss at Alabama
Arkansas at Vanderbilt
Tennessee at Auburn
Florida at Texas A&M
LSU at Georgia
Missouri at Kentucky
South Carolina at Mississippi State

May 23-28 (SEC Tournament)

(Hoover, Ala.)

8 takeaways from the 2023 SEC baseball schedule release

Initial impressions from D1baseball.com's Kendall Rogers on the 2023 SEC baseball schedule, plus the full week-by-week schedule.
READ MORE

Notable college baseball players who starred in the Little League World Series

Hundreds of schools across three divisions of NCAA baseball have fielded teams for numerous years, making it difficult to pinpoint every athlete that's participated on a college program and in the 73-tournament-old LLWS. But though this compilation isn't comprehensive, we've put together a list of some of the most notable players who stepped on the collegiate and LLWS baseball diamond at some point in their careers.
READ MORE

Action clock modifications and other rule changes in college baseball

To improve pace of play, pitchers in college baseball can make only one step-off or fake throw per batter.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners