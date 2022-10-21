Editor's note: The following article was published first on d1baseball.com. You can read more there on the Top 100 programs, including team-by-team breakdowns and complete fall reports. Use code Fall15 for a discounted subscription.

The top 100 programs in college baseball, ranked by D1baseball.com

We have counted down the top 100 programs in college baseball, as they stand in 2022. For the purpose of this exercise, we don’t care what happened in the 1970s or 80s, or even the 90s — that’s ancient history to a potential recruit in 2022. Tradition is nice, but it’s more important to establish a tradition of consistent winning in the last decade, and especially in the last five years. Our ultimate goal here is to identify the programs in the best shape right now, with an eye toward the next five to 10 years.

Now it’s time to unveil the entire Top 100, in chart form. A few factoids:

The SEC leads all conferences with 13 teams (out of its 14 current members) in the Top 100. The SEC also occupies each of the top four spots in the rankings for the second time in a row, although the order of that top four has shuffled a bit since our 2019 update. The SEC also occupies six of the top eight spots, and nine of the top 20.

Here’s the full conference-by-conference breakdown: ACC (12 of 14 teams landed in the Top 100), Pac-12 (8 of 11), Big Ten (8 of 13), Big 12 (7 of 9), Sun Belt (7 of 14), American (5 of 8), Big West (4 of 9), Conference USA (4 of 8). The Big East, MAC, SoCon and Southland placed three teams apiece on the list. The A-Sun, CAA, MVC, MWC, WAC and WCC landed two teams apiece in the Top 100. Overall, 26 different conferences are represented.

California is now tied with Texas for most teams in the top 100 with 10 apiece. That’s a decrease of four teams for California since 2019, and an increase of one team for Texas. Those states are followed by North Carolina (nine), Florida (seven), Louisiana (six) and Virginia (five). Alabama, Georgia, Indiana have four teams apiece on the list.

Fifteen teams entered the Top 100 after being unranked in 2019. That represents more turnover than the last time we conducted this exercise, as just 11 new teams entered in 2019. Out of our newcomers, Notre Dame made the biggest vault, landing at No. 40. Others that made big jumps into the Top 100 include Central Michigan (No. 55), Old Dominion (No. 64) and Georgia Southern (No. 65).

Of the teams that were already in the Top 100 in 2019, Tennessee made the biggest jump, catapulting 52 spots from No. 69 to No. 17. The other biggest climbers are Virginia Tech (up 45 spots), Louisiana Tech (up 43), Maryland (up 33) and Oregon (up 26).

The biggest fallers from 2019 are St. John’s (down 46), Minnesota (down 44), Rice (down 43), Illinois (down 34), Cal State Fullerton, California and Kent State (down 29 spots apiece).

D1baseball.com's ranking of the top 100 college baseball programs

(you might need to use the scrollbar at the bottom of the table, depending on your device)

Rank Program Conference Rank in Conference State Rank in State Change from 2019 2019 rank 2017 rank 2015 rank 1 Vanderbilt SEC 1 TN 1 1 2 2 1 2 Arkansas SEC 2 AR 1 1 3 13 12 3 Mississippi State SEC 3 MS 1 5 8 16 21 4 Florida SEC 4 FL 1 -3 1 1 3 5 Oregon State Pac-12 1 OR 1 1 6 8 8 6 Louisville ACC 1 KY 1 -1 5 6 6 7 LSU SEC 5 LA 1 -3 4 3 5 8 Ole Miss SEC 6 MS 2 11 19 19 18 9 Texas Tech Big 12 1 TX 1 0 9 18 38 10 Stanford Pac-12 2 CA 1 12 22 30 31 11 Texas A&M SEC 7 TX 2 0 11 10 14 12 Texas Big 12 2 TX 3 4 16 20 15 13 Florida State ACC 2 FL 2 -6 7 7 11 14 North Carolina ACC 3 NC 1 -1 13 12 10 15 Virginia ACC 4 VA 1 -3 12 5 2 16 NC State ACC 5 NC 2 8 24 25 25 17 Tennessee SEC 8 TN 2 52 69 NR NR 18 TCU Big 12 3 TX 4 -8 10 4 7 19 Oklahoma State Big 12 4 OK 1 -1 17 21 19 20 Auburn SEC 9 AL 1 -5 25 49 62 21 UCLA Pac-12 3 CA 2 -2 14 15 4 22 East Carolina American 1 NC 3 4 26 38 51 23 Oklahoma Big 12 5 OK 2 17 40 35 27 24 Arizona Pac-12 4 AZ 1 3 27 22 22 25 Miami ACC 6 FL 3 -4 21 14 13 26 Southern Miss Sun Belt 1 MS 3 7 33 33 88 27 Dallas Baptist C-USA 1 TX 5 1 28 28 35 28 Michigan Big Ten 1 MI 1 3 31 53 67 29 Connecticut Big East 1 CT 1 7 36 57 60 30 Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 2 SC 1 -10 20 17 33 31 Clemson ACC 7 SC 2 -8 23 24 24 32 South Carolina SEC 10 SC 3 -14 18 11 9 33 Duke ACC 8 NC 4 6 39 82 NR 34 UC Santa Barbara Big West 1 CA 3 9 43 37 56 35 Georgia SEC 11 GA 1 -6 29 86 70 36 Georgia Tech ACC 9 GA 2 6 42 36 34 37 Maryland Big Ten 2 MD 1 33 70 34 39 38 Oregon Pac-12 5 OR 2 26 64 46 26 39 Arizona State Pac-12 6 AZ 2 -9 30 29 16 40 Notre Dame ACC 10 IN 1 N/A NR 88 68 41 Wake Forest ACC 11 NC 5 11 52 42 NR 42 Indiana Big Ten 3 IN 2 -10 32 31 23 43 Nebraska Big Ten 4 NE 1 8 51 43 40 44 Cal State Fullerton Big West 2 CA 4 -29 15 9 17 45 Baylor Big 12 6 TX 6 -11 34 62 59 46 Campbell Big South 1 NC 6 22 68 NR NR 47 Louisiana Tech C-USA 2 LA 2 43 90 91 NR 48 Virginia Tech ACC 12 VA 2 45 93 NR 79 49 Gonzaga WCC 1 WA 1 24 73 79 NR 50 Liberty A-Sun 1 VA 3 25 75 81 55 51 Houston American 2 TX 7 -7 44 27 29 52 Florida Atlantic C-USA 3 FL 4 -7 45 51 53 53 Louisiana Sun Belt 3 LA 3 -15 38 26 30 54 West Virginia Big 12 7 WV 1 1 55 73 NR 55 Central Michigan MAC 1 MI 2 N/A NR NR NR 56 Washington Pac-12 7 WA 2 -15 41 54 69 57 Alabama SEC 12 AL 2 21 78 52 28 58 Kentucky SEC 13 KY 2 0 58 41 54 59 Missouri State MVC 1 MO 1 -22 37 40 49 60 Indiana State MVC 2 IN 3 16 76 NR 94 61 Wright State Horizon 1 OH 1 1 62 68 80 62 South Alabama Sun Belt 4 AL 3 3 65 50 81 63 South Florida American 3 FL 5 -3 60 58 63 64 Old Dominion Sun Belt 5 VA 4 N/A NR 80 99 65 Georgia Southern Sun Belt 6 GA 3 N/A NR 92 84 66 UNC Wilmington CAA 1 NC 7 -20 46 48 48 67 VCU A-10 1 VA 5 25 92 76 75 68 UC Irvine Big West 3 CA 5 13 81 47 32 69 San Diego State MWC 1 CA 6 -16 53 45 43 70 Grand Canyon WAC 1 AZ 3 N/A NR NR NR 71 Long Beach State Big West 4 CA 7 -8 63 39 78 72 Sam Houston State Southland 1 TX 8 -25 47 32 74 73 Iowa Big Ten 5 IA 1 -6 67 61 87 74 Charlotte C-USA 4 NC 8 N/A NR NR NR 75 Oral Roberts Summit 1 OK 3 -16 59 65 71 76 Stetson A-Sun 2 FL 6 -19 57 NR 77 Southeastern Louisiana Southland 2 LA 4 -11 66 55 95 78 Rice C-USA 5 TX 9 -43 35 23 20 79 Army Patriot 1 NY 1 10 89 NR NR 80 Columbia Ivy 1 NY 2 N/A NR NR 83 81 San Diego WCC 2 CA 8 19 100 71 45 82 Ohio State Big Ten 6 OH 2 -28 54 87 89 83 Northeastern CAA 2 MA 1 N/A NR NR NR 84 Illinois Big Ten 7 IL 1 -34 50 66 36 85 California Pac-12 8 CA 9 -29 56 70 46 86 Sacramento State WAC 2 CA 10 -2 84 NR NR 87 Texas State Sun Belt 7 TX 10 N/A NR NR NR 88 McNeese Southland 3 LA 5 N/A NR NR NR 89 Creighton Big East 2 NE 2 -12 77 96 77 90 Kent State MAC 2 OH 3 -29 61 67 50 91 UCF American 4 FL 7 -20 71 59 61 92 Mercer SoCon 1 GA 4 -6 86 75 82 93 Minnesota Big Ten 8 MN 1 -44 49 72 100 94 St. John’s Big East 3 NY 3 -46 48 44 42 95 Samford SoCon 2 AL 4 N/A NR NR NR 96 UNC Greensboro SoCon 3 NC 9 N/A NR NR NR 97 Tulane American 5 LA 6 -25 72 60 64 98 Ball State MAC 3 IN 4 N/A NR NR NR 99 Nevada MWC 2 NV 1 N/A NR NR NR 100 SEMO State OVC 1 MO 2 N/A NR NR NR

