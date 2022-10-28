The NCAA college baseball careers of players in the 2022 World Series

The MLB postseason concludes with the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. Many of the players competing for the Commissioner’s Trophy also competed in Omaha trying to capture a different world series, or were otherwise a big part of their college teams.

There are 19 active players on the two rosters who played NCAA Division I or II baseball. Here's a look at each of their college careers:

Phillies

Aaron Nola, LSU (2011-2014)



Right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola suited up in the purple and gold before he was drafted No. 7 to the Phillies. Nola had a standout career as a Tiger winning SEC Pitcher of the Year and National Pitcher of the Year in 2014.

He left the program top three in career strikeouts (345). He helped lead the Tigers to the Men's College World Series in 2013 before they fell to the eventual champions UCLA.

David Robertson, Alabama (2004-2006)

David Robertson played for Alabama before being drafted by the Yankees in 2006. He was a premier closer for the Crimson Tide.

Robertson finished his college career 11-9 with a 2.69 ERA and 18 saves.

Garrett Stubbs, USC (2012-2015)

A catcher out of Southern California, Garrett Stubbs played three impressive seasons as a Trojan.

Stubbs won the Buster Posey Award, was a Gold Glove honoree and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in his final season. Stubbs helped the Trojans make their first NCAA regional in a decade.

Kyle Gibson, Missouri (2007-2009)

Kyle Gibson sits among the Mizzou greats in the Missouri Hall of Fame after his 2019 induction.

Gibson holds the school-record 131 strikeouts in a single season which he earned in his final year when he posted a 3.21 ERA on 11-3 outings. In the starting rotation, he helped lead the Tigers to three straight NCAA regionals.

Rhys Hoskins, Sacramento State (2011-2014)

In his final season at Sacramento State, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit 12 home runs with 53 RBIs. He was the WAC Player of the Year and was drafted by Philadelphia in the fifth round in 2014.

Dalton Guthrie, Florida (2015-2017)



Dalton Guthrie was a highly productive shortstop on the 2017 Florida national championship team. He cracked the SEC All-Defensive Team that year where he started 57 games at the position and eight at designated hitter.



Along with Guthrie's defensive skill, he had a team-high 23 multi-hit games in his last season hitting .273 with 23 RBIs, nine doubles and a career-high four home runs.

Matt Vierling, Notre Dame (2015-2018)

Center fielder Matt Vierling played three seasons at Notre Dame, two after the St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in 2015.

With the Irish, Vierling had a breakout sophomore season and was named to the All-ACC team with a .375 on-base percentage and .849 OPS. He led Notre Dame in multi-hit games (22) and multi-RBI games (11) while having the longest hitting and on-base streak of the year.

Alec Bohm, Wichita State (2016-2018)

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm had three successful seasons at Wichita State.



Bohm finished his college career with a .317 batting average, .547 slugging. As a Shocker, he hit three grand slams in a single season — breaking a Wichita State record.

Kyle Schwarber, Indiana (2012-2014)

Kyle Schwarber was the highest MLB-drafted player in Indiana program history when picked fourth overall in 2014.

In the IU record book, Schwarber ranks sixth in home runs (40) and eighth in hits (238). He hit .341 in 180 games played as a Hoosier outfielder.

Bryson Stott, UNLV (2017-2019)

Infielder Bryson Scott spent three seasons at UNLV before being picked 14th by the Phillies as the fourth Rebel to get drafted into the MLB.



While Stott led the Rebels in batting average, at-bats, runs, hits, and doubles he also led the nation in doubles as a sophomore.



Astros

Justin Verlander, Old Dominion (2002-2004)

Just as Justin Verlander is a knockout MLB pitcher, he did the same thing in college at Old Dominion.

Verlander left the program as the all-time strikeout leader with 427 Ks. He had an outstanding 2.57 ERA in his three seasons combined. In 2010, the school retired his jersey. In 2012, the 17-year veteran was inducted into the Old Dominion Hall of Fame.

Seth Martinez, Arizona State (2014-2016)

Right-handed starter Seth Martinez threw for three effective seasons at Arizona State.

Martinez finished his career 16-6 with a 3.50 ERA in 46 starts. In his final season, he had ace-level numbers with a 2.75 ERA, striking out 94 batters — including a career-high 11 in one game. He made the Pac-12 All-Conference first team to round out his Sun Devil career.

Ryne Stanek, Arkansas (2011-2013)

Ryne Stanek also put up ace-level numbers at Arkansas.

Stanek finished with a career 1.39 ERA with a 10-2 record. He had a 2.82 ERA in 92.2 innings in his final season as a Razorback.



Alex Bregman, LSU (2013-2015)

A former teammate (and roommate) of Aaron Nola, Alex Bregman was also a standout on the LSU roster.

Bregman, too, made the SEC All-Defensive Team and the All-SEC team in 2015 as a third baseman. With 38 single-season steals, he holds the second-highest mark in school history. Overall, he batted .337 with 21 home runs.

Jeremy Peña, Maine (2016-2018)

Shortstop Jeremy Peña found consistency during his time at Maine.

Peña started all of his collegiate career games and was the only Black Bear to do so in his junior season. That year, he also had 19 multi-hit games on the year.

Trey Mancini, Notre Dame (2010-2013)

T current Astros designated hitter was a first baseman at Notre Dame

Mancini was known to drive the ball to all parts of the field, hence the transition to DH. With the Irish, he recorded a .405 OBP and a whopping .981 OPS.

David Hensley, San Diego State (2015-2018)

In 2017, Hensley led San Diego State with .357 batting average while notching three home runs and stealing seven bases on eight attempts.

Chas McCormick, Millersville (2014-2017)

Outfielder Chas McCormick is one of two players on the Astros who competed at the Division II level.



McCormick was drafted in the 21st round by the Astros. At Millersville, he batted .373 with 17 total home runs and 186 RBIs.

Hunter Brown, Wayne State (MI) (2017-2019)

The second Division II athlete was Hunter Brown out of Wayne State (MI).



Brown left Wayne State (MI) with the program's all-time win record (14-3) and finished second in strikeouts per inning (10.06). While he recorded a career 3.33 ERA, his final season 2.21 ERA put Brown over the top to be drafted late 166th overall to the Astros.

