The top 50 college baseball prospects, ranked by d1baseball.com

There has been no movement at the top as our top nine prospects remain exactly the same from our initial list in late July (Top 30 College Prospects). However, we’ve had many new prospects emerge this fall and several of them were featured earlier this month in our Draft Risers posts: Left Handed Pitcher Risers and Right Handed Pitcher Risers.
The top five includes five-tool star Dylan Crews (LSU) at No. 1 overall. The top college pitching prospect since Casey Mize went 1-1 in 2018 is Tennessee’s Chase Dollander at No. 2. A pair of star shortstops with different strengths to their game rank next with Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss) at No. 3 and Jacob Wilson (Grand Canyon) at No. 4. Rounding out the top five is the college game’s top bat in Wyatt Langford (Florida) who has shown he can hit for both average and power.
Overall, LSU and Tennessee lead the way with three potential Day One picks each. The Tigers’ Crews, Paul Skenes, Grant Taylor all rank within the top 15, while the Vols are a close second with three of the top 23 (Dollander, Maui Ahuna, Jared Dickey).
The top mid-major prospects include No. 4 Jacob Wilson (Grand Canyon), No. 43 Jake Eddington (Missouri State), No. 49 Ryan Brown (Ball State) and No. 50 Levi Wells (Texas State). Both Eddington and Wells are transfers from Power Fives, with Eddington previously attending Alabama and Wells at Texas Tech.
The list compiled by David Seifert, Aaron Fitt, Kendall Rogers, Mike Rooney and Prep Baseball Report’s Shooter Hunt.
|1
|Dylan Crews
|DF
|LSU
|SEC
|2
|Chase Dollander
|RHP
|Tennessee
|SEC
|3
|Jacob Gonzalez
|SS
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|4
|Jacob Wilson
|SS
|Grand Canyon
|WAC
|5
|Wyatt Langford
|OF
|Florida
|SEC
|6
|Enrique Bradfield, Jr.
|CF
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|7
|Rhett Lowder
|RHP
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|8
|Brayden Taylor
|3B
|TCU
|Big 12
|9
|Will Sanders
|RHP
|South Carolina
|SEC
|10
|Paul Skenes
|RHP
|LSU
|SEC
|11
|Grayson Hitt
|LHP
|Alabama
|SEC
|12
|Kyle Teel
|C/OF
|Virginia
|ACC
|13
|Tanner Witt
|RHP
|Texas
|Big 12
|14
|Hurston Waldrep
|RHP
|Florida
|SEC
|15
|Grant Taylor
|RHP
|LSU
|SEC
|16
|Matt Shaw
|SS/2B
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|17
|Maui Ahuna
|SS
|Tennessee
|SEC
|18
|Yohandy Morales
|3B
|Miami
|ACC
|19
|Tommy Troy
|SS
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|20
|Jaden Woods
|LHP
|Georgia
|SEC
|21
|Brock Wilken
|3B
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|22
|Juaron Watts-Brown
|RHP
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|23
|Jared Dickey
|OF
|Tennessee
|SEC
|24
|Jack Hurley
|OF
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|25
|Nathan Dettmer
|RHP
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|26
|Colton Ledbetter
|OF
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|27
|Travis Honeyman
|CF
|Boston College
|ACC
|28
|Joseph Gonzalez
|RHP
|Auburn
|SEC
|29
|Alex Mooney
|SS
|Duke
|ACC
|30
|Roc Riggio
|2B
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|31
|Brandon Sproat
|RHP
|Florida
|SEC
|32
|Teddy McGraw
|RHP
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|33
|Ross Dunn
|LHP
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|34
|Patrick Reilly
|RHP
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|35
|Wyatt Crowell
|LHP
|Florida State
|ACC
|36
|Luke Keaschall
|CF/SS
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|37
|Ryan Lasko
|CF
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|38
|Chase Davis
|OF
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|39
|Jake Gelof
|3B
|Virginia
|ACC
|40
|Cole Foster
|SS
|Auburn
|SEC
|41
|Jaxon Wiggins
|RHP
|Arkansas
|SEC
|42
|Carson Montgomery
|RHP
|Florida State
|ACC
|43
|Jake Eddington
|RHP
|Missouri State
|MVC
|44
|Ty Floyd
|RHP
|LSU
|SEC
|45
|Christian Knapczyk
|SS/2B
|Louisville
|ACC
|46
|Gino Groover
|3B
|NC State
|ACC
|47
|Tre Morgan
|1B
|LSU
|SEC
|48
|Hunter Hollan
|LHP
|Arkansas
|SEC
|49
|Ryan Brown
|RHP
|Ball State
|MAC
|50
|Levi Wells
|RHP
|Texas State
|Sun Belt