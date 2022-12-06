The top 50 college baseball prospects, ranked by d1baseball.com

Editor's note: This article was published first on d1collegebaseball.com and includes the top 100. Use code Fall22 for a discounted subscription.

There has been no movement at the top as our top nine prospects remain exactly the same from our initial list in late July (Top 30 College Prospects). However, we’ve had many new prospects emerge this fall and several of them were featured earlier this month in our Draft Risers posts: Left Handed Pitcher Risers and Right Handed Pitcher Risers.

The top five includes five-tool star Dylan Crews (LSU) at No. 1 overall. The top college pitching prospect since Casey Mize went 1-1 in 2018 is Tennessee’s Chase Dollander at No. 2. A pair of star shortstops with different strengths to their game rank next with Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss) at No. 3 and Jacob Wilson (Grand Canyon) at No. 4. Rounding out the top five is the college game’s top bat in Wyatt Langford (Florida) who has shown he can hit for both average and power.

Overall, LSU and Tennessee lead the way with three potential Day One picks each. The Tigers’ Crews, Paul Skenes, Grant Taylor all rank within the top 15, while the Vols are a close second with three of the top 23 (Dollander, Maui Ahuna, Jared Dickey).

The top mid-major prospects include No. 4 Jacob Wilson (Grand Canyon), No. 43 Jake Eddington (Missouri State), No. 49 Ryan Brown (Ball State) and No. 50 Levi Wells (Texas State). Both Eddington and Wells are transfers from Power Fives, with Eddington previously attending Alabama and Wells at Texas Tech.

The list compiled by David Seifert, Aaron Fitt, Kendall Rogers, Mike Rooney and Prep Baseball Report’s Shooter Hunt.