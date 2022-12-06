The top 50 college baseball prospects, ranked by d1baseball.com

Trending

Editor's note: This article was published first on d1collegebaseball.com and includes the top 100. Use code Fall22 for a discounted subscription.

There has been no movement at the top as our top nine prospects remain exactly the same from our initial list in late July (Top 30 College Prospects). However, we’ve had many new prospects emerge this fall and several of them were featured earlier this month in our Draft Risers posts: Left Handed Pitcher Risers and Right Handed Pitcher Risers.

The top five includes five-tool star Dylan Crews (LSU) at No. 1 overall. The top college pitching prospect since Casey Mize went 1-1 in 2018 is Tennessee’s Chase Dollander at No. 2. A pair of star shortstops with different strengths to their game rank next with Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss) at No. 3 and Jacob Wilson (Grand Canyon) at No. 4. Rounding out the top five is the college game’s top bat in Wyatt Langford (Florida) who has shown he can hit for both average and power.

Overall, LSU and Tennessee lead the way with three potential Day One picks each. The Tigers’ Crews, Paul SkenesGrant Taylor all rank within the top 15, while the Vols are a close second with three of the top 23 (Dollander, Maui AhunaJared Dickey).

The top mid-major prospects include No. 4 Jacob Wilson (Grand Canyon), No. 43 Jake Eddington (Missouri State), No. 49 Ryan Brown (Ball State) and No. 50 Levi Wells (Texas State). Both Eddington and Wells are transfers from Power Fives, with Eddington previously attending Alabama and Wells at Texas Tech.

The list compiled by David SeifertAaron FittKendall RogersMike Rooney and Prep Baseball Report’s Shooter Hunt.

RANK PROSPECT POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE
1 Dylan Crews DF LSU SEC
2 Chase Dollander RHP Tennessee SEC
3 Jacob Gonzalez SS Ole Miss SEC
4 Jacob Wilson SS Grand Canyon WAC
5 Wyatt Langford OF Florida SEC
6 Enrique Bradfield, Jr. CF Vanderbilt SEC
7 Rhett Lowder RHP Wake Forest ACC
8 Brayden Taylor 3B TCU Big 12
9 Will Sanders RHP South Carolina SEC
10 Paul Skenes RHP LSU SEC
11 Grayson Hitt LHP Alabama SEC
12 Kyle Teel C/OF Virginia ACC
13 Tanner Witt RHP Texas Big 12
14 Hurston Waldrep RHP Florida SEC
15 Grant Taylor RHP LSU SEC
16 Matt Shaw SS/2B Maryland Big Ten
17 Maui Ahuna SS Tennessee SEC
18 Yohandy Morales 3B Miami ACC
19 Tommy Troy SS Stanford Pac-12
20 Jaden Woods LHP Georgia SEC
21 Brock Wilken 3B Wake Forest ACC
22 Juaron Watts-Brown RHP Oklahoma State Big 12
23 Jared Dickey OF Tennessee SEC
24 Jack Hurley OF Virginia Tech ACC
25 Nathan Dettmer RHP Texas A&M SEC
26 Colton Ledbetter OF Mississippi State SEC
27 Travis Honeyman CF Boston College ACC
28 Joseph Gonzalez RHP Auburn SEC
29 Alex Mooney SS Duke ACC
30 Roc Riggio 2B Oklahoma State Big 12
31 Brandon Sproat RHP Florida SEC
32 Teddy McGraw RHP Wake Forest ACC
33 Ross Dunn LHP Arizona State Pac-12
34 Patrick Reilly RHP Vanderbilt SEC
35 Wyatt Crowell LHP Florida State ACC
36 Luke Keaschall CF/SS Arizona State Pac-12
37 Ryan Lasko CF Rutgers Big Ten
38 Chase Davis OF Arizona Pac-12
39 Jake Gelof 3B Virginia ACC
40 Cole Foster SS Auburn SEC
41 Jaxon Wiggins RHP Arkansas SEC
42 Carson Montgomery RHP Florida State ACC
43 Jake Eddington RHP Missouri State MVC
44 Ty Floyd RHP LSU SEC
45 Christian Knapczyk SS/2B Louisville ACC
46 Gino Groover 3B NC State ACC
47 Tre Morgan 1B LSU SEC
48 Hunter Hollan LHP Arkansas SEC
49 Ryan Brown RHP Ball State MAC
50 Levi Wells RHP Texas State Sun Belt

