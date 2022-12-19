Collegiate Baseball announces 2023 Preseason All-American teams

The 2023 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans feature a remarkable mix of talented NCAA Division I baseball players across the USA.
The first team All-Americans include Collegiate Baseball’s projected 2023 National Player Of The Year OF Dylan Crews of Louisiana St. He also is the projected first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
A 5-tool player, he can run, hit for average and power and has a strong arm with elite defensive skills in centerfield. During the 2022 season for LSU, the consensus 2022 first-team All-American and the SEC Co-Player of the Year started all 62 LSU games in centerfield. He hit .349 (77-for-208) with 22 homers, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 72 RBI and 73 runs scored.
2023 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans first team
- RHP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest
- RHP Chase Dollander, Tennessee
- RHP Chase Burns, Tennessee
- LHP Quinn Mathews, Stanford
- RHP Tanner Hall, Southern Mississippi
- RHP Hurston Waldrep, Florida
- Relief Andrew Walters Miami (Fla.)
- C Michael Carico, Davidson
- 1B Carter Graham, Stanford
- 2B Charles McAdoo, San Jose St.
- 3B Jake Gelof, Virginia
- SS Jacob Gonzalez, Mississippi
- OF Wyatt Langford, Florida
- OF Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina
- OF Dylan Crews, Louisiana St.
- DH Tommy White, Louisiana St.
- UT Paul Skenes, Louisiana St.
Click or tap here to see a PDF with all three Collegiate Baseball 2023 All-American teams
2023 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans second team
- RHP Jason Savacool, Maryland
- RHP Alonzo Tredwell, UCLA
- RHP Drew Beam Tennessee
- RHP Brandon Sproat, Florida
- RHP Matthew Marchal, Wofford
- RHP Ryan Gallagher, U.C. Santa Barbara
- LHP Mike Gutierrez , U.C. Santa Barbara
- LHP Hunter Elliott, Mississippi
- RHP Daniel Avitia, Grand Canyon
- LHP Ryan Feczko, Davidson RHP Owen Wild, Gonzaga
- Relief Carter Spivey, East Carolina
- Relief Peter Allegro, Portland
- Relief Triston Dixon, Texas St.
- Relief Camden Sewell, Tennessee
- Relief Matthew Steidl, Southern Illinois
- Relief William Privette, Coll. of Charleston
- C Jack Payton, Louisville
- C Luke Shliger, Maryland
- C Addison Kopack, Rhode Island
- 1B Tre’ Morgan, Louisiana St.
- 1B Jack Moss, Texas A&M
- 2B David Smith, Connecticut
- 2B Max Grant, Canisius
- 3B Yohandy Morales, Miami (Fla.)
- 3B Brock Wilken, Wake Forest
- SS Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon
- SS Matt Shaw, Maryland
- OF Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech.
- OF Chase Davis, Arizona
- OF Enrique Bradfield, Vanderbilt
- OF Ryan Lasko, Rutgers
- DH Keaton Anthony, Iowa
- UT Nolan McLean, Oklahoma St.