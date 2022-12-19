Collegiate Baseball announces 2023 Preseason All-American teams

The 2023 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans feature a remarkable mix of talented NCAA Division I baseball players across the USA.

The first team All-Americans include Collegiate Baseball’s projected 2023 National Player Of The Year OF Dylan Crews of Louisiana St. He also is the projected first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

A 5-tool player, he can run, hit for average and power and has a strong arm with elite defensive skills in centerfield. During the 2022 season for LSU, the consensus 2022 first-team All-American and the SEC Co-Player of the Year started all 62 LSU games in centerfield. He hit .349 (77-for-208) with 22 homers, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 72 RBI and 73 runs scored.

2023 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans first team

RHP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

RHP Chase Dollander, Tennessee

RHP Chase Burns, Tennessee

LHP Quinn Mathews, Stanford

RHP Tanner Hall, Southern Mississippi

RHP Hurston Waldrep, Florida

Relief Andrew Walters Miami (Fla.)

C Michael Carico, Davidson

1B Carter Graham, Stanford

2B Charles McAdoo, San Jose St.

3B Jake Gelof, Virginia

SS Jacob Gonzalez, Mississippi

OF Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

OF Dylan Crews, Louisiana St.

DH Tommy White, Louisiana St.

UT Paul Skenes, Louisiana St.

Click or tap here to see a PDF with all three Collegiate Baseball 2023 All-American teams

2023 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans second team