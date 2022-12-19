TRENDING 📈

Collegiate Baseball | December 19, 2022

Collegiate Baseball announces 2023 Preseason All-American teams

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma: 2022 College World Series Finals Game 2 highlights

The 2023 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans feature a remarkable mix of talented NCAA Division I baseball players across the USA.

The first team All-Americans include Collegiate Baseball’s projected 2023 National Player Of The Year OF Dylan Crews of Louisiana St. He also is the projected first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

A 5-tool player, he can run, hit for average and power and has a strong arm with elite defensive skills in centerfield. During the 2022 season for LSU, the consensus 2022 first-team All-American and the SEC Co-Player of the Year started all 62 LSU games in centerfield. He hit .349 (77-for-208) with 22 homers, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 72 RBI and 73 runs scored. 

Dylan Crews LSU baseball outfielder

2023 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans first team

  • RHP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest
  • RHP Chase Dollander, Tennessee
  • RHP Chase Burns, Tennessee
  • LHP Quinn Mathews, Stanford
  • RHP Tanner Hall, Southern Mississippi
  • RHP Hurston Waldrep, Florida
  • Relief Andrew Walters Miami (Fla.)
  • C Michael Carico, Davidson
  • 1B Carter Graham, Stanford
  • 2B Charles McAdoo, San Jose St.
  • 3B Jake Gelof, Virginia
  • SS Jacob Gonzalez, Mississippi
  • OF Wyatt Langford, Florida
  • OF Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina
  • OF Dylan Crews, Louisiana St.
  • DH Tommy White, Louisiana St.
  • UT Paul Skenes, Louisiana St.

Click or tap here to see a PDF with all three Collegiate Baseball 2023 All-American teams

2023 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans second team

  • RHP Jason Savacool, Maryland
  • RHP Alonzo Tredwell, UCLA
  • RHP Drew Beam Tennessee
  • RHP Brandon Sproat, Florida
  • RHP Matthew Marchal, Wofford
  • RHP Ryan Gallagher, U.C. Santa Barbara
  • LHP Mike Gutierrez , U.C. Santa Barbara
  • LHP Hunter Elliott, Mississippi
  • RHP Daniel Avitia, Grand Canyon
  • LHP Ryan Feczko, Davidson RHP Owen Wild, Gonzaga
  • Relief Carter Spivey, East Carolina
  • Relief Peter Allegro, Portland
  • Relief Triston Dixon, Texas St.
  • Relief Camden Sewell, Tennessee
  • Relief Matthew Steidl, Southern Illinois
  • Relief William Privette, Coll. of Charleston
  • C Jack Payton, Louisville
  • C Luke Shliger, Maryland
  • C Addison Kopack, Rhode Island
  • 1B Tre’ Morgan, Louisiana St.
  • 1B Jack Moss, Texas A&M
  • 2B David Smith, Connecticut
  • 2B Max Grant, Canisius
  • 3B Yohandy Morales, Miami (Fla.)
  • 3B Brock Wilken, Wake Forest
  • SS Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon
  • SS Matt Shaw, Maryland
  • OF Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech.
  • OF Chase Davis, Arizona
  • OF Enrique Bradfield, Vanderbilt
  • OF Ryan Lasko, Rutgers
  • DH Keaton Anthony, Iowa
  • UT Nolan McLean, Oklahoma St.

Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

DI baseball news

