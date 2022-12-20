TRENDING 📈

Collegiate Baseball | December 20, 2022

LSU is No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll for 2023

LSU baseball scores 10 runs in the 8th to complete NCAA regionals comeback

TUCSON, Ariz. — Louisiana St. is ranked No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 NCAA DI preseason poll.

The collection of talent is extraordinary with three first team CB pre-season All-Americans, including:

  • CF Dylan Crews (CB’s projected 2023 National Player of The Year, projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, 2022 CB first team All-American in 2022, .349, 22 HR, 11 2B, 72 RBI).
  • RHP/DH Paul Skenes (transfer from Air Force, 1st team CB All-American in 2022, 100 mph FB, 10-3, 2.73 ERA, 96 K, 30 BB, .314 BA, 13 HR, 10 2B, 38 RBI).
  • 3B Tommy White (transfer from N.C. State, 1st team CB All-American in 2022, .362, 27 HR, 74 RBI).

The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with six teams in the top 10 and 12 teams in the top 50.

Collegiate Baseball's 2023 DI preseason baseball rankings

Rank team (2022 record) points
1 Louisiana St. (40-22) 498
2 Florida (42-24) 495
3 Stanford (47-18) 491
4 Texas A&M (44-20) 489
5 Tennessee (57-9) 485
6 Louisville (42-21-1) 482
7 Arkansas (46-21) 479
8 Miami, Fla. (40-20) 476
9 Vanderbilt (39-23) 475
10 Wake Forest (41-19-1) 472
11 North Carolina (44-22) 470
12 Oklahoma St. (42-22) 467
13 UCLA (40-24) 465
14 U.C. Santa Barbara (44-14) 463
15 Texas Christian (38-22) 460
16 Virginia (39-19) 457
17 Texas Tech. (39-22) 454
18 Southern Miss. (47-19) 452
19 Oregon (36-25) 450
20 East Carolina (46-21) 449
21 Maryland (48-14) 447
22 Mississippi St. (26-30) 444
23 Georgia Tech. (36-24) 440
24 Mississippi (42-23) 438
25 Texas (47-22) 435
26 Central Michigan (43-19) 433
27 Oregon St. (48-18) 432
28 Virginia Tech. (45-14) 430
29 Rutgers (44-15) 428
30 N.C. State (36-21) 425
31 Connecticut (50-16) 422
32 Florida St. (34-25) 420
33 Arizona (39-25) 417
34 Houston (37-24) 415
35 Georgia Southern (41-20) 412
36 Grand Canyon (41-21) 409
37 Auburn (43-22) 407
38 Gonzaga (37-19) 404
39 Georgia (36-23) 400
40 Louisiana Tech. (43-21) 397
41 Dallas Baptist (34-24-1) 394
42 Clemson (35-23) 392
43 Oklahoma (45-24) 389
44 Michigan (34-28) 386
45 Davidson (43-13) 382
46 Eastern Kentucky (38-20) 379
47 South Carolina (27-28) 375
48 San Diego (37-20) 372
49 Alabama (31-27) 368
50 Brigham Young (33-21) 364

Other Teams Receiving Votes: Washington (30-26), Arizona St. (26-32), Notre Dame (41-17), Long Beach St. (29-27), Cal. St. Fullerton (22-33), Cal. Poly (37-21), U.C. Irvine (32-24), Florida Atlantic (35-23), Southern California (25-28), California (29-27), Coastal Carolina (39-20-1), Texas St. (47-14), Ball St. (40-19), Kent St. (24-29), Louisiana (37-23), California Baptist (36-20), Sam Houston St. (31-25), Texas Rio Grande Valley (33-25), Central Florida (35-25), Wichita St. (21-36), Tulane (33-26-1), Binghamton (22-30), Iowa (36-19), Illinois (31-22), Indiana (27-32), Campbell (41-19), S.C. Upstate (35-22-1), Creighton (31-18), Coll. of Charleston (37-20), Stony Brook (27-25), N.C. Wilmington (31-24), Canisius (29-25), Fairfield (31-21), Rider (28-26), Southern Illinois (44-16), Missouri St. (31-29), Indiana St. (26-22-1), UNLV (36-22), San Diego St. (18-38), Fresno St. (27-28), S.E. Missouri St. (37-22), Morehead St. (27-27), Tennessee Tech. (30-27), McNeese St. (34-23), Southeastern Louisiana (30-31), Virginia Commonwealth (42-20), Dayton (23-27), Lipscomb (35-23), Liberty (37-23), Wright St. (30-27), Pennsylvania (33-15), Central Connecticut (29-18), Coppin St. (24-30), Wofford (42-16-1), Samford (28-29), Mercer (40-18), Army (31-25), Oral Roberts (38-20), North Dakota St. (31-19), Alabama St. (34-25), Southern (27-31).

DI baseball news

