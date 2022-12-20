LSU is No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll for 2023

LSU baseball scores 10 runs in the 8th to complete NCAA regionals comeback

TUCSON, Ariz. — Louisiana St. is ranked No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 NCAA DI preseason poll.

The collection of talent is extraordinary with three first team CB pre-season All-Americans, including:

CF Dylan Crews (CB’s projected 2023 National Player of The Year, projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, 2022 CB first team All-American in 2022, .349, 22 HR, 11 2B, 72 RBI).

RHP/DH Paul Skenes (transfer from Air Force, 1st team CB All-American in 2022, 100 mph FB, 10-3, 2.73 ERA, 96 K, 30 BB, .314 BA, 13 HR, 10 2B, 38 RBI).

3B Tommy White (transfer from N.C. State, 1st team CB All-American in 2022, .362, 27 HR, 74 RBI).

The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with six teams in the top 10 and 12 teams in the top 50.

Collegiate Baseball's 2023 DI preseason baseball rankings

Rank team (2022 record) points 1 Louisiana St. (40-22) 498 2 Florida (42-24) 495 3 Stanford (47-18) 491 4 Texas A&M (44-20) 489 5 Tennessee (57-9) 485 6 Louisville (42-21-1) 482 7 Arkansas (46-21) 479 8 Miami, Fla. (40-20) 476 9 Vanderbilt (39-23) 475 10 Wake Forest (41-19-1) 472 11 North Carolina (44-22) 470 12 Oklahoma St. (42-22) 467 13 UCLA (40-24) 465 14 U.C. Santa Barbara (44-14) 463 15 Texas Christian (38-22) 460 16 Virginia (39-19) 457 17 Texas Tech. (39-22) 454 18 Southern Miss. (47-19) 452 19 Oregon (36-25) 450 20 East Carolina (46-21) 449 21 Maryland (48-14) 447 22 Mississippi St. (26-30) 444 23 Georgia Tech. (36-24) 440 24 Mississippi (42-23) 438 25 Texas (47-22) 435 26 Central Michigan (43-19) 433 27 Oregon St. (48-18) 432 28 Virginia Tech. (45-14) 430 29 Rutgers (44-15) 428 30 N.C. State (36-21) 425 31 Connecticut (50-16) 422 32 Florida St. (34-25) 420 33 Arizona (39-25) 417 34 Houston (37-24) 415 35 Georgia Southern (41-20) 412 36 Grand Canyon (41-21) 409 37 Auburn (43-22) 407 38 Gonzaga (37-19) 404 39 Georgia (36-23) 400 40 Louisiana Tech. (43-21) 397 41 Dallas Baptist (34-24-1) 394 42 Clemson (35-23) 392 43 Oklahoma (45-24) 389 44 Michigan (34-28) 386 45 Davidson (43-13) 382 46 Eastern Kentucky (38-20) 379 47 South Carolina (27-28) 375 48 San Diego (37-20) 372 49 Alabama (31-27) 368 50 Brigham Young (33-21) 364

Other Teams Receiving Votes: Washington (30-26), Arizona St. (26-32), Notre Dame (41-17), Long Beach St. (29-27), Cal. St. Fullerton (22-33), Cal. Poly (37-21), U.C. Irvine (32-24), Florida Atlantic (35-23), Southern California (25-28), California (29-27), Coastal Carolina (39-20-1), Texas St. (47-14), Ball St. (40-19), Kent St. (24-29), Louisiana (37-23), California Baptist (36-20), Sam Houston St. (31-25), Texas Rio Grande Valley (33-25), Central Florida (35-25), Wichita St. (21-36), Tulane (33-26-1), Binghamton (22-30), Iowa (36-19), Illinois (31-22), Indiana (27-32), Campbell (41-19), S.C. Upstate (35-22-1), Creighton (31-18), Coll. of Charleston (37-20), Stony Brook (27-25), N.C. Wilmington (31-24), Canisius (29-25), Fairfield (31-21), Rider (28-26), Southern Illinois (44-16), Missouri St. (31-29), Indiana St. (26-22-1), UNLV (36-22), San Diego St. (18-38), Fresno St. (27-28), S.E. Missouri St. (37-22), Morehead St. (27-27), Tennessee Tech. (30-27), McNeese St. (34-23), Southeastern Louisiana (30-31), Virginia Commonwealth (42-20), Dayton (23-27), Lipscomb (35-23), Liberty (37-23), Wright St. (30-27), Pennsylvania (33-15), Central Connecticut (29-18), Coppin St. (24-30), Wofford (42-16-1), Samford (28-29), Mercer (40-18), Army (31-25), Oral Roberts (38-20), North Dakota St. (31-19), Alabama St. (34-25), Southern (27-31).