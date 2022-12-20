LSU is No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll for 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. — Louisiana St. is ranked No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 NCAA DI preseason poll.
The collection of talent is extraordinary with three first team CB pre-season All-Americans, including:
- CF Dylan Crews (CB’s projected 2023 National Player of The Year, projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, 2022 CB first team All-American in 2022, .349, 22 HR, 11 2B, 72 RBI).
- RHP/DH Paul Skenes (transfer from Air Force, 1st team CB All-American in 2022, 100 mph FB, 10-3, 2.73 ERA, 96 K, 30 BB, .314 BA, 13 HR, 10 2B, 38 RBI).
- 3B Tommy White (transfer from N.C. State, 1st team CB All-American in 2022, .362, 27 HR, 74 RBI).
The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with six teams in the top 10 and 12 teams in the top 50.
Collegiate Baseball's 2023 DI preseason baseball rankings
|Rank
|team (2022 record)
|points
|1
|Louisiana St. (40-22)
|498
|2
|Florida (42-24)
|495
|3
|Stanford (47-18)
|491
|4
|Texas A&M (44-20)
|489
|5
|Tennessee (57-9)
|485
|6
|Louisville (42-21-1)
|482
|7
|Arkansas (46-21)
|479
|8
|Miami, Fla. (40-20)
|476
|9
|Vanderbilt (39-23)
|475
|10
|Wake Forest (41-19-1)
|472
|11
|North Carolina (44-22)
|470
|12
|Oklahoma St. (42-22)
|467
|13
|UCLA (40-24)
|465
|14
|U.C. Santa Barbara (44-14)
|463
|15
|Texas Christian (38-22)
|460
|16
|Virginia (39-19)
|457
|17
|Texas Tech. (39-22)
|454
|18
|Southern Miss. (47-19)
|452
|19
|Oregon (36-25)
|450
|20
|East Carolina (46-21)
|449
|21
|Maryland (48-14)
|447
|22
|Mississippi St. (26-30)
|444
|23
|Georgia Tech. (36-24)
|440
|24
|Mississippi (42-23)
|438
|25
|Texas (47-22)
|435
|26
|Central Michigan (43-19)
|433
|27
|Oregon St. (48-18)
|432
|28
|Virginia Tech. (45-14)
|430
|29
|Rutgers (44-15)
|428
|30
|N.C. State (36-21)
|425
|31
|Connecticut (50-16)
|422
|32
|Florida St. (34-25)
|420
|33
|Arizona (39-25)
|417
|34
|Houston (37-24)
|415
|35
|Georgia Southern (41-20)
|412
|36
|Grand Canyon (41-21)
|409
|37
|Auburn (43-22)
|407
|38
|Gonzaga (37-19)
|404
|39
|Georgia (36-23)
|400
|40
|Louisiana Tech. (43-21)
|397
|41
|Dallas Baptist (34-24-1)
|394
|42
|Clemson (35-23)
|392
|43
|Oklahoma (45-24)
|389
|44
|Michigan (34-28)
|386
|45
|Davidson (43-13)
|382
|46
|Eastern Kentucky (38-20)
|379
|47
|South Carolina (27-28)
|375
|48
|San Diego (37-20)
|372
|49
|Alabama (31-27)
|368
|50
|Brigham Young (33-21)
|364
Other Teams Receiving Votes: Washington (30-26), Arizona St. (26-32), Notre Dame (41-17), Long Beach St. (29-27), Cal. St. Fullerton (22-33), Cal. Poly (37-21), U.C. Irvine (32-24), Florida Atlantic (35-23), Southern California (25-28), California (29-27), Coastal Carolina (39-20-1), Texas St. (47-14), Ball St. (40-19), Kent St. (24-29), Louisiana (37-23), California Baptist (36-20), Sam Houston St. (31-25), Texas Rio Grande Valley (33-25), Central Florida (35-25), Wichita St. (21-36), Tulane (33-26-1), Binghamton (22-30), Iowa (36-19), Illinois (31-22), Indiana (27-32), Campbell (41-19), S.C. Upstate (35-22-1), Creighton (31-18), Coll. of Charleston (37-20), Stony Brook (27-25), N.C. Wilmington (31-24), Canisius (29-25), Fairfield (31-21), Rider (28-26), Southern Illinois (44-16), Missouri St. (31-29), Indiana St. (26-22-1), UNLV (36-22), San Diego St. (18-38), Fresno St. (27-28), S.E. Missouri St. (37-22), Morehead St. (27-27), Tennessee Tech. (30-27), McNeese St. (34-23), Southeastern Louisiana (30-31), Virginia Commonwealth (42-20), Dayton (23-27), Lipscomb (35-23), Liberty (37-23), Wright St. (30-27), Pennsylvania (33-15), Central Connecticut (29-18), Coppin St. (24-30), Wofford (42-16-1), Samford (28-29), Mercer (40-18), Army (31-25), Oral Roberts (38-20), North Dakota St. (31-19), Alabama St. (34-25), Southern (27-31).