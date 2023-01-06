The top 50 impact transfers in college baseball, ranked by d1baseball.com

Editor's note: This article was published first on d1collegebaseball.com and includes the top 100. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.

It was a busy offseason in the Division I Baseball transfer portal, as huge names such as former NC State slugger Tommy White and Air Force two-way standout Paul Skenes, among others, entered and decided to call new places home.

Typically, we rank the Top 100 Impact Transfers before the fall semester. However, it’s important to see how players make the transition to their new programs, and if their previous important roles will stay the same at their new homes.

On Monday, we began our look at the Top 100 Impact Transfers by ranking players in the 51-100 range. Today, we finish off of our rankings with the Top 50, headlines by White, Skenes and Florida righthanded pitcher Hurston Waldrep.

Let’s get to the rankings: