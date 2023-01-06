TRENDING:

baseball-d1 flag

d1baseball.com | January 6, 2023

The top 50 impact transfers in college baseball, ranked by d1baseball.com

Watch the final out from Ole Miss baseball's first-ever Men's College World Series title

Editor's note: This article was published first on d1collegebaseball.com and includes the top 100. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.

It was a busy offseason in the Division I Baseball transfer portal, as huge names such as former NC State slugger Tommy White and Air Force two-way standout Paul Skenes, among others, entered and decided to call new places home.

Typically, we rank the Top 100 Impact Transfers before the fall semester. However, it’s important to see how players make the transition to their new programs, and if their previous important roles will stay the same at their new homes.

PRESEASON POLL: LSU is No. 1 Collegiate Baseball preseason poll for 2023

On Monday, we began our look at the Top 100 Impact Transfers by ranking players in the 51-100 range. Today, we finish off of our rankings with the Top 50, headlines by White, Skenes and Florida righthanded pitcher Hurston Waldrep.

Let’s get to the rankings:

RANK PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
1 Tommy White 3B LSU
2 Paul Skenes RHP LSU
3 Hurston Waldrep RHP Florida
4 Maui Ahuna SS Tennessee
5 Colton Ledbetter OF Mississippi State
6 Juaron Watts-Brown RHP Oklahoma State
7 Thatcher Hurd RHP LSU
8 Jake Eddington RHP Missouri State
9 Luke Keaschall SS Arizona State
10 Ryan Vanderhei RHP TCU
11 Ethan Groff OF Ole Miss
12 Carter Trice OF NC State
13 Kale Davis RHP Oklahoma
14 Griffin Merritt OF Tennessee
15 Ethan O'Donnell OF Virginia
16 Ryan Waldschmidt 3B/OF Kentucky
17 RJ Schreck OF Vanderbilt
18 Ian Farrow OF Miami
19 Jared Wegner OF Arkansas
20 James Hitt LHP Oklahoma
21 Ross Dunn LHP Arizona State
22 Nick McLain OF Arizona State
23 Jay Beshears 2B Duke
24 Chandler Murphy RHP Missouri
25 Troy Wansing LHP Texas A&M
26 Janzen Kiesel RHP Oklahoma State
27 Tavian Josenberger CF Arkansas
28 Mikey Tepper RHP Liberty
29 Christian Little RHP LSU
30 Bennett Lee C Wake Forest
31 Landon Gartman RHP Mississippi State
32 Connelly Early LHP Virginia
33 Amani Larry 2B Mississippi State
34 Ed Johnson 2B Alabama
35 Matt Woods OF Maryland
36 Will McGillis 2B South Carolina
37 Trevor Candelaria OF NC State
38 Parker Nolan OF NC State
39 Anthony Calarco 1B Ole Miss
40 Zack Gregory UTL Grand Canyon
41 Brody Drost UTL Louisiana Tech
42 Dale Thomas 3B Florida
43 Justin Kirby OF Auburn
44 Austin Davis OF TCU
45 Hunter Haas SS Texas A&M
46 Jace Kaminska RHP Nebraska
47 Zane Denton 3B Tennessee
48 Michael Massey RHP Wake Forest
49 Blake Hely RHP Notre Dame
50 Xavier Rivas LHP Ole Miss

DI baseball news

