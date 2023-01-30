Colleges with the most first-round MLB draft picks

The 2022 MLB draft took place July 17-19 in Los Angeles, California, in conjunction with the 2022 MLB All-Star game.

The first amateur Major League Baseball draft took place in 1965. Since then, 1,646 players have been drafted in the first round of the MLB draft.

Of those, around 700 came from an NCAA school.

And no school is more represented on that list than Stanford. Nico Hoerner, drafted No. 24 by the Chicago Cubs in 2018, became the Cardinal’s 24th player taken in the first round — more than any other college.

But Arizona State isn't far behind — the Sun Devils' Spencer Torkelson went No. 1 overall in 2020.

Vanderbilt leaped into the top 4 in 2021, tying Florida State, after Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were selected No. 2 and No. 10, respectively, overall.

There are almost 100 other NCAA schools that have had at least two players taken in the first round. Here’s a look at the top 20:

Rank College First round draft picks No. 1 overall picks Conference 1 Stanford 24 1 Pac-12 2 Arizona State 23 4 Pac-12 T3 Texas 21 0 Big 12 T3 Vanderbilt 21 2 SEC 5 Florida State 20 1 ACC 6 North Carolina 17 1 ACC T7 Southern California 15 0 Pac-12 T7 UCLA 15 1 Pac-12 T9 Rice 14 1 C-USA T9 Florida 14 0 SEC T9 Mississippi State 14 0 SEC T12 Cal State Fullerton 13 1 Big West T12 Clemson 13 1 ACC T12 Arizona 13 0 Pac-12 T12 Oregon State 13 1 Pac-12 T16 Wichita State 12 0 American T16 Fresno State 12 0 MWC T16 Louisiana State 12 1 SEC T16 Georgia Tech 12 0 ACC T20 Oklahoma State 11 0 Big 12 T20 South Carolina 11 0 SEC T20 Oklahoma 11 0 ACC

Four of the top seven schools hail from the Pac-12, but it's actually the SEC that holds the record for most first-round draft picks with 131, ahead of the ACC at 124. The Pac-12 follows at 120.

Those three conferences account for close to half of all NCAA first-round draftees since 1965.

With Louisville's Henry Davis going No. 1 in 2021, the ACC tied the Pac-12 for the most top overall draft picks, just ahead of the SEC.

Only 28 of the No. 1 draft picks since 1965 have been from NCAA schools, and the SEC, ACC and Pac-12 combine for 17 of them.

But no individual school has more No. 1 overall picks than Arizona State.

The very first player ever taken in the amateur draft was Arizona State outfielder Rick Monday, drafted No. 1 overall in 1965 by the Kansas City Athletics. In 1976, the Houston Astros selected pitcher Floyd Bannister, and in 1978, the Atlanta Braves took outfielder Bob Horner, both Sun Devils. Torkelson then joined the list in 2020 after the Detroit Tigers choose the ASU first baseman with the top pick.

Vanderbilt is the only other school to have more than one player taken first overall. In 2007, the Tampa Bay Devil Rays took pitcher David Price, and in 2015, the Arizona Diamondbacks picked shortstop Dansby Swanson.