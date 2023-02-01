TRENDING 📈

D1 baseball staff | February 1, 2023

2023 college baseball preseason All-American picks from D1Baseball

2023 college baseball season preview with D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers

D1Baseball’s editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season. Past performance and future potential factor into the deliberations, but the goal is neither to identify the best future major leaguers nor to reward the players who have put up the gaudiest numbers in past seasons (particularly since the level of competition varies significantly from one conference to another). The objective is to select the players who would provide the most value for a team that wanted to win the College World Series in 2023 — the players who are best equipped to perform against elite college competition this spring.

For the second year in a row, top-ranked LSU leads all programs with three players on the All-America first team. The only two repeat members of the first team are both part of the LSU contingent: outfielder Dylan Crews and two-way talent Paul Skenes (a transfer from Air Force). Another transfer, Tommy White from NC State, is LSU’s third member of the first-team, at the DH spot.

Second-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Stanford placed two players apiece on the first team, as did No. 6 Wake Forest and No. 7 Florida. The Cardinal leads all programs with five All-Americans overall, as first-team second baseman Tommy Troy and first-team closer Ryan Bruno are joined by second-team first baseman Carter Graham, third-team pitcher Quinn Matthews, and third-team two-way player Braden Montgomery.

The Volunteers are next with four All-Americans in all, as first-team pitchers Chase Burns and Chase Dollander are joined by third-team pitcher Drew Beam and third-team shortstop Maui Ahuna (a transfer from Kansas).

Wake Forest has three All-Americans total: first-team pitcher Rhett Lowder, first-team first baseman Nick Kurtz, and third-team closer Camden Minacci. Other programs with three All-Americans include Maryland (Luke Shliger, Matt Shaw and Jason Savacool), Miami (Andrew Walters, CJ Kayfus and Yohandy Morales) and Oklahoma State (Nolan McLean, Juaron Watts-Brown and Roc Riggio).

The SEC leads all conferences with seven players on the first team and 16 All-Americans overall. The ACC is second in both categories, with four members of the first team and 12 overall. The Pac-12 is third with two players on the first team and seven overall. The Big 12 and Big Ten each placed one player on the first team and four overall. The WAC and Sun Belt each have two All-Americans, while the A-10, Big South, CAA and Conference USA are represented with one All-American apiece.

First team

Position Name School
C Luke Shliger Maryland
1B Nick Kurtz Wake Forest
2B Tommy Troy Stanford
3B Brayden Taylor TCU
SS Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon
OF Dylan Crews LSU
OF Vance Honeycutt North Carolina
OF Wyatt Langford Florida
DH Tommy White LSU
UT Paul Skenes LSU
SP Chase Burns Tennessee
SP Chase Dollander Tennessee
SP Tanner Hall Southern Miss
SP Rhett Lowder Wake Forest
SP Hurston Waldrep Florida
RP Ryan Bruno Stanford
RP Andrew Walters Miami
UT Paul Skenes LSU

Second team
Pos. Name School
C Michael Carico Davidson
1B Carter Graham Stanford
2B Christian Knapczyk Louisville
3B Jake Gelof Virginia
SS Jacob Gonzalez Ole Miss
OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. Vanderbilt
OF Jack Hurley Virginia Tech
OF Ryan Lasko Rutgers
DH Matt Shaw Maryland
UT Nolan McLean Oklahoma State
SP Hunter Elliott Ole Miss
SP Carter Holton Vanderbilt
SP Will Sanders South Carolina
SP Jason Savacool Maryland
SP Juaron Watts-Brown Oklahoma State
RP Will Privette College of Charleston
RP Brady Tygart Arkansas
UT Nolan McLean Oklahoma State

Third team 
Pos. Name School
C Kyle Teel Virginia
1B CJ Kayfus Miami
2B Roc Riggio Oklahoma State
3B Yohandy Morales Miami
SS Maui Ahuna Tennessee
OF Carlos Contreras Sam Houston
OF Chase Davis Arizona
OF Nolan Schanuel FAU
DH Austin Bost Texas A&M
UT Braden Montgomery Stanford
SP Drew Beam Tennessee
SP Drue Hackenberg Virginia Tech
SP Cade Kuehler Campbell
SP Quinn Mathews Stanford
SP Levi Wells Texas State
RP Ben Ferrer Oregon State
RP Camden Minacci Wake Forest
UT Braden Montgomery Stanford

