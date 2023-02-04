TRENDING 📈

Aaron Fitt & Kendall Rogers | D1baseball.com | February 4, 2023

2023 SEC baseball predictions, projected finishes

2023 college baseball season preview with D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. The original includes capsule previews of every ACC team, top prospects and team by team breakdowns. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

D1Baseball.com previews the 2023 SEC baseball season. They project the SEC’s final standings, regional teams, Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Projected order of finish/projected regional teams

*Teams are listed in order of projected finish. Bold indicates 2022 regional teams.

WEST
LSU
Ole Miss
Texas A&M
Arkansas
Alabama
Mississippi State
Auburn
 
EAST
Tennessee
Florida
Vanderbilt
South Carolina
Georgia
Kentucky
Missouri

Preseason awards

Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

Dylan Crews LSU baseball

Dylan Crews is the best overall hitter and power producer in college baseball. He has a calm and professional presence in the box, and it almost always seems like you must make the perfect pitch to get him out.

Crews has a strong case to be the top pick in the MLB draft come next June. Crews has such a big-league approach at the plate, and he made a massive statement in last week’s scrimmage with a laser beam home run to kick off the exhibition against the Cajuns. 

Pitcher of the Year: Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee

Chase Dollander Tennessee baseball

Chase Dollander is the best pitcher in the country. Dollander’s combination of elite stuff and elite track record is unmatched in college baseball. He has advanced feel to attack the zone with a mid-to-upper-90s fastball, a wipeout plus slider, an above-average curveball and above-average changeup.

In his two inning start against Memphis in Jackson in early November staff ace Dollander easily sat 95-96 and touched 97 with his fastball while featuring a mid-80s slider as his primary secondary pitch. He did hit a few barrels in the first inning, allowing a run, but settled down, found his plus slider and finished strong. Dollander can also spin a better than average, upper-70s curveball (2700+ rpm) and pull the string with an above average changeup.

Freshman of the Year: Grayson Saunier, RHP, Ole Miss

Grayson Saunier, the latest blue-chip arm to arrive in Oxford, following in the footsteps of Gunnar Hoglund, Ryan Rolison, Bobby Wahl and Lance Lynn. Like those four, Saunier should make a huge impact as a freshman, likely as a weekend starter.

With an ideal pitcher’s frame at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and the ability to drive the fastball downhill from a high slot, Saunier looks the part, and I saw good stuff from him in the Pizza Bowl even though he was tired and not his best — he still sat 91-93 with big, sharp two-plane break on his 79-83 slider. But he was better than that for most of the fall.

Read D1Baseball.com's full SEC preview here.

Here's how often each seed makes the Men's College World Series

Nearly 75 percent of College World Series teams have been No. 1 regional seeds, since the tournament's current format was introduced in 1999.
READ MORE

Here are the top college baseball pitchers to watch in 2023

Here is a look at the top college baseball pitchers returning for the 2023 season, highlighted by Paul Skenes at LSU and Chase Dollander at Tennessee.
READ MORE

2023 college baseball preseason All-American picks from D1Baseball

These are D1Baseball's picks for the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

