Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | February 10, 2023

The complete list of Division I college baseball perfect games since 1959

2023 college baseball season preview with D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers

It's one of the most exclusive clubs in all of baseball: Pitchers with a perfect game under their belts.

A perfect game is the ultimate single-game achievement for a pitcher, requiring them to retire all batters without a single one reaching base. That means no hits, walks, hit batsmen, or errors. Twenty-seven up, 27 down.

CWS 101: How the College World Series works

Since 1959, there have been just 36 perfect games pitched in Division I college baseball, though 15 of those came in seven-inning games, and one came in a five-inning game.

The first perfect game was recorded in 1959 when Maryland's Dick Reitz blanked Johns Hopkins in a 10-0 win. The most recent came in 2022 also from Maryland, as Ryan Ramsey struck out 10 batters against Northwestern and completed the second perfecto in Terps baseball history in a 13-0 win.

Here is the list of all perfect games in college baseball history since the NCAA started keeping track in 1957:

Date Pitcher Team Opponent
April 29, 2022 Ryan Ramsey Maryland Northwestern
April 24, 2022 Jake Noviello* Fairfield Saint Peter's
April 22, 2022 Shemar Page* Grambling State Alcorn State
April 30, 2021 Jordan Patty* Central Michigan Miami (Oh.)
Feb. 21, 2020 Bryce Jarvis Duke Cornell
March 17, 2019 Jake Kuchmaner East Carolina Maryland
Feb. 24, 2018 Joe DeMers Washington UC Riverside
March 25, 2017 Cory Abbott Loyola Marymount BYU
April 15, 2016 Shane McCarthy Seton Hall LIU Brooklyn
March 11, 2016 Jesse Scholtens Wright State Dayton
March 21, 2015 Drew Rasmussen Oregon State Washington State
March 4, 2014 Javi Salas Miami (Fla.) Villanova
March 29, 2011 Will Roberts Virginia George Washington
April 9, 2003 Greg Prenger* Ohio State Oakland
March 2, 2002 Eric Brandon Auburn Murray State
April 29, 2000 Chad Blackwell* Iowa Northwestern
April 26, 1997 John Stewart* Western Mich. Akron
April 13, 1996 Chris McConnell St. Francis (NY) Marist
April 30, 1991 Jason Johnson* Auburn LaGrange
May 3, 1987 Mark Bowlan Memphis Louisville
March 14, 1987 Kevin Sheary Miami (Fla.) Southern Illinois
May 3, 1980 Cliff Faust* Nebraska Kansas
April 19, 1980 Joe Housey* New Orleans Southeastern La.
March 10, 1973 Joe McIntosh* Washington St. Whitworth
March 2, 1973 Eddie Bane Arizona CSUN
March 20, 1972 Jim Jacobsen† Oklahoma St. Houston
April 17, 1971 Bill Balfoort* Buffalo Rochester (NY)
March 26, 1971 Larry Angell* Washington St. Eastern Wash.
March 22, 1968 Rick Austin* Washington St. Gonzaga
May 5, 1967 Bruce Baudier* LSU Alabama
1967 Larry Gonsalves Fresno St. Cal Poly
April 20, 1965 Bob Schauenberg Iowa Central (IA)
April 20, 1965 Jerry Anderson Murray St. Austin Peay
May 3, 1963 Don Woeltjen Georgia Georgia Tech
April 18, 1961 Bobby Noel* BYU Montana
April 10, 1959 Dick Reitz Maryland Johns Hopkins

* = 7-inning game
† = 5-inning game

DI baseball news

