D1 baseball staff | February 14, 2023

The 2023 college baseball field of 64, predicted by D1Baseball

2023 college baseball season preview with D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

Another college baseball season is finally here, and the Road to Omaha will be here before we know it.

Last year, the nation was taken by storm as Ole Miss, one of the final five teams to make the Field of 64, stormed its way through the NCAA tournament to win the program’s first national title. Could another team of that mold win the national title in 2023? It’s entirely possible, as we’ve recently seen.

Our preseason Field of 64 projections are how we view the tournament field shaping up at the end of the season. And if you looked at our Preseason Top 25 Rankings, it won’t come as a surprise that the Southeastern Conference leads all leagues with a record 11 tournament bids. The ACC is close behind with 10, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five teams in the field, the Sun Belt has four and the Big Ten, American and Conference USA are each conferences with two bids or more into the field.

It’s worth noting that there will be an extra at-large bid to the NCAA tournament after the MEAC teams were moved into the Northeast Conference.

Here’s your first Field of 64 for 2023:
* auto-qualifiers noted with an asterisk

2023 Preseason Field Of 64
BATON ROUGE   LOS ANGELES
1 LSU* (1)   1 UCLA (16)
4 Alabama State*   4 UNLV*
     
2 Texas   2 Texas Tech
3 Louisiana   3 UCSB*
     
KNOXVILLE   FORT WORTH
1 Tennessee (2)   1 TCU (15)
4 Binghamton*   4 McNeese*
     
2 NC State   2 Oregon
3 Georgia Southern   3 Louisiana Tech
     
STANFORD   BLACKSBURG
1 Stanford* (3)   1 Virginia Tech (14)
4 North Dakota State*   4 Army*
     
2 Virginia   2 Alabama
3 San Diego*   3 UConn*
     
WINSTON-SALEM   COLLEGE PARK
1 Wake Forest* (4)   1 Maryland* (13)
4 Canisius*   4 Columbia*
     
2 Mississippi State   2 Louisville
3 Campbell*   3 Arizona
     
OXFORD   CHAPEL HILL
1 Ole Miss (5)   1 North Carolina (12)
4 SE Missouri State*   4 Davidson*
     
2 Florida State*   2 South Carolina
3 Rutgers   3 Charlotte*
     
COLLEGE STATION   NASHVILLE
1 Texas A&M (6)   1 Vanderbilt (11)
4 Central Connecticut*   4 Southern Illinois*
     
2 Oregon State   2 Southern Miss*
3 Texas State   3 Notre Dame
     
STILLWATER   GREENVILLE
1 Oklahoma State* (7)   1 East Carolina* (10)
4 Ball State*   4 College of Charleston*
     
2 Auburn   2 Georgia Tech
3 Iowa   3 Liberty*
     
GAINESVILLE   FAYETTEVILLE
1 Florida (8)   1 Arkansas (9)
4 Wofford*   4 Wright State*
     
2 Miami   2 Oklahoma
3 UCF   3 Grand Canyon*

Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

