The 2023 college baseball field of 64, predicted by D1Baseball

Another college baseball season is finally here, and the Road to Omaha will be here before we know it.

Last year, the nation was taken by storm as Ole Miss, one of the final five teams to make the Field of 64, stormed its way through the NCAA tournament to win the program’s first national title. Could another team of that mold win the national title in 2023? It’s entirely possible, as we’ve recently seen.

Our preseason Field of 64 projections are how we view the tournament field shaping up at the end of the season. And if you looked at our Preseason Top 25 Rankings, it won’t come as a surprise that the Southeastern Conference leads all leagues with a record 11 tournament bids. The ACC is close behind with 10, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five teams in the field, the Sun Belt has four and the Big Ten, American and Conference USA are each conferences with two bids or more into the field.

It’s worth noting that there will be an extra at-large bid to the NCAA tournament after the MEAC teams were moved into the Northeast Conference.

Here’s your first Field of 64 for 2023:

* auto-qualifiers noted with an asterisk