The best nonconference baseball games to watch on opening weekend — and beyond

The wait is over, college baseball has finally returned. It's been almost eight months since Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma in the 2022 Men's College World Series championship series, and there has been plenty of turnover on all of the best teams across the country. We're taking a good look at some of the best teams against top competition on opening weekend. So here's what to watch when the first pitches are thrown around DI baseball on Friday.

College Baseball Showdown (Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas)

The highest-profile games this weekend are going down in the Lone Star State at the home of the MLB's Texas Rangers. Several preseason top 15 squads highlight this curtain-raiser early season tournament.

No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Vanderbilt will all be in action on Friday against Texas (8 p.m. ET), Missouri (noon) and No. 15 TCU (4 p.m.), respectively. These games will stream on Flo (subscription required).

Here's a breakdown of why each team deserves your watchful eye this season:

Arkansas will be welcoming in several transfers as coach Dave Van Horn looks to retool an Omaha team that lost its starting middle infield and center fielder. This team's strength is on the mound, even with the recent loss of flamethrowing starter Jaxon Wiggins to Tommy John surgery. But the Razorbacks are still plenty talented to fight for SEC supremacy, led by returners Brady Slavens and Jared Wegner at the plate with Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart fanning teams down on the bump.

TCU is a team full of experience at this level. A couple of players to look out for are junior third baseman Braden Taylor (a preseason All-American First Team pick) and junior center fielder Elijah Nuñez, who are perhaps the most important bats in the Horned Frogs' lineup. On the mound, expect to see Cam Brown and Ryan Vanderhei, the expected 1-2 punch at the top of the TCU starting rotation.

Vanderbilt is looking to return to the glory of its 2019 CWS-winning season and can rely on one of the best pitching staffs in the country to do so. Carter Holton is the undoubted ace of the group but the bullpen is just as good, if not better. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. is — to put it plainly — one of the best players in college baseball and the Commodores can rely on his bat just as much as his outstanding defense.

Oklahoma State comes into this season with stability in the lineup and anything but on the mound. While the batting order may look quite similar to last year, the starting rotation and bullpen have been overhauled. That being said, the Cowboys have plenty of arm talent (led by the 6-foot-8 sophomore Ryan Ure) that could help them reach their 10th consecutive NCAA tournament.

Texas, meanwhile, has plenty of questions to answer as far as replacing the production from last year's tournament team. Here are two names to keep tabs on: Dylan Campbell and Jalin Flores. Campbell is an all-around slugger who can hit for average and power, while Flores is the Longhorns' star of the incoming freshman class and a solid third baseman that brings major pop at the plate.

Games to keep on the radar

While the opening weekend will bring its fair share of entertaining matchups, many notable teams around the country are using the first series as a bit of a tune-up. The following weekends before conference play will see intriguing clashes come with more frequency. Here's a quick rundown of games to mark on your calendar that will be previewed after we get a look at everyone in action this weekend.