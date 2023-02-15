DI college baseball's single-season home run leaders

Texas slugger Ivan Melendez connected for his 32nd homer of the season against ECU on June 12, 2022, to earn a spot in the DI college baseball record book.

You can watch that homer in the video above, which helped Texas advance to the 2022 Men's College World Series.

Melendez' 32 taters are the most in a DI baseball season since Kris Bryant hit 31 in 2013 for San Diego. That came two years after the BBCOR (bat-ball coefficient restitution) took effect for the 2011 season.

At the top of the list, you'll find Oklahoma State's Pete Incaviglia with 48 home runs through 75 games in 1985. Incaviglia holds several NCAA baseball records, including most home runs in a career, most total bases in a season, most RBIs in a season and best slugging percentage in a season

Here are the all-time single-season home-run leaders in NCAA DI college baseball history (per the NCAA.org record book)