12 of the best backdrops in college baseball

With nearly 1,700 college baseball programs across the nation, the sport is able to provide some of the most beautiful stadium backdrops of any college sport. Here is a compiled list of some of the best backdrops college baseball has to offer.

Beaver Field at Smith Stadium: Appalachian State

Perhaps one of the most well-known scenes in college baseball, Appalachian State’s Beaver Field at Smith Stadium provides fans and players incredible views from its location at the top of the university’s campus in Boone, North Carolina. The stadium’s new, bright green astro-turf and black outfield help the beautiful views of the western North Carolina stretch of the Appalachian Mountains pop even more.

Phoenix Municipal Stadium: Arizona State

The nearly 9,000 seat home of Arizona State baseball is one of the most distinctive stadiums in college baseball. Phoenix Municipal Stadium, opened in 1936, was the spring training home of multiple MLB clubs up until 2015, when Arizona State became the only permanent tenants of the ballpark located about 2.5 miles from campus. “Muni” as it’s known by Sun Devil faithful is situated right in the heart of the Papago Mountains giving the stadium a true desert feel with the rocky, cacti-filled backdrop.

Surf Stadium, Atlantic Cape Junior College

The home of Buccaneers baseball, Surf Stadium in Atlantic City, NJ is a beautiful combination of waterfront property with a downtown view. Located on the property of Bader Field, a now-defunct municipal airport, Surf Stadium is the 5,500 seat home of Atlantic Cape Junior College Baseball. Only Chelsea Harbor separates Surf Stadium from downtown Atlantic City, giving spectators and players a view of he downtown. “The Sandcastle” as it was known upon opening in 1998 was the home of the Atlantic City Surf, a non-affiliated professional baseball team, until the team discontinued operations in 2009. From there, the stadium hosted a handful of events but lacked a full-time tenant until Atlantic Cape Junior College took over the facility in 2014.

Miller Park, BYU

Situated less than a half a mile from the base of Y mountain in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, BYU’s Miller Park might just hold the title of best backdrop in baseball. Since its opening in 2001, Miller Park has stunned fans and players alike with its captivating views of the nearby peaks of the Rockies. Its heated turf field enables the Cougars to play year-round, while the bright green color of the turf helps this gorgeous field pop as it contrasts perfectly with the bright blue skies the region is known for.

Chapman Field: Texas A&M Corpus Christi

The campus of Texas A&M University Corpus Christi is is situated on the water, making for an interesting setting for the university’s baseball stadium. Since its opening in 2002, Chapman field has undergone multiple renovations, none of which have taken away from the gorgeous view of Oso Bay just beyond the stadium’s outfield walls.

Reinhart Baseball Field, Maritime College

With see-through outfield walls, Maritime College’s Reinhart Field allows spectators to enjoy one-of-a-kind views of the East River, Whitestone Bridge and the New York City skyline in the distance. Competing in the Skyline Conference, Maritime College has one of the nicest fields and the best views in DIII baseball.

Eddy D. Field Stadium, Pepperdine

With a team name like “Waves” it makes sense that Pepperdine University’s Malibu, Calif. campus is right on the water. Located within walking distance of the Pacific Ocean, Eddy Field Stadium provides a baseball experience that only Southern California can. With palm trees lining the outfield, an ocean view over the left field fence and the rolling hills of Pepperdine’s beautiful campus behind home plate, the sights at Eddy Field Stadium are incomparable.

Carroll B. Land Baseball Field, Point Loma Nazarene

Located just west of Downtown San Diego is the campus of DII PacWest Conference powerhouse Point Loma Nazarene. The Sea Lions of PLNU are proud owners of Carroll B. Land Baseball Field, or, as they refer to it as, “America’s most scenic ballpark.” The outfield configuration is highlighted by see-through fences in both right-center and left-center field, giving ballpark attendees some of the most breathtaking views the sport has to offer.

Camden Athletic Complex, Rutgers University-Camden

Opened in May 2020, Rutgers University-Camden’s baseball diamond sits right at the base of the famous Benjamin Franklin Bridge, which connects Camden, New Jersey to nearby Philadelphia. The unique location gives views of Philadelphia just beyond the left field foul pole while using the bridge as the batters-eye.

UT Baseball Field, University of Tampa

Arguably DII’s most premiere baseball program, the University of Tampa also boasts one of the division's best baseball facilities. Sitting just across the Hillsborough River from downtown Tampa, UT’s baseball facility showcases an impressive skyline view from home plate. The eight-time national champions regularly sell out the 750 seat stadium, creating one of the best environments in DII baseball.

Curtis Granderson Stadium, University of Illinois Chicago

Not many ballpark’s can compete with the Curtis Granderson Stadium’s view of the towering Chicago skyline just over their centerfield fence. The stadium, renovated most recently in 2014, has a seating capacity of 1,000 fans with standing-room areas down each of the foul lines.

Husky Ballpark, Washington

One of the nation’s finest facilities for college baseball, Husky Ballpark on the campus of the University of Washington provides the scenery you would expect at an iconic Pacific Northwest stadium. With the outfield wall lining the wetlands of Union Bay, the ballpark provides outstanding views of the gorgeous water near which the University sits.