Top 150 2024 MLB draft prospects, projected by D1Baseball

It’s time to take another deep look into the crystal ball, attempting to project a difficult group: the college draft class of 2024. This class combines high-end talent with quality depth. Although, at this point, the class does look a little light on Day One shortstops and catchers, its overall impact talent is undeniable.

At the top are the “easy” prospects to rank, led by potential five-tool star Vance Honeycutt (North Carolina). At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Honeycutt is a super athletic, middle of the diamond talent. As a true freshman in 2022, he stole 25 bases and banged 25 home runs in 60 games for the Tar Heels.

No. 2 is the 2022 Freshman of the Year, Chase Burns (Tennessee). The quick-armed Volunteer boasts an upper-90s fastball and a whiff-inducing, 88-89 mph cutter as his current primary weapons. Additionally, with very good athleticism and a lean 6-foot-4, 195 pound frame, Burns looks to have even better stuff to come.

College baseball’s top slugger sits at No. 3. Tommy White (LSU) batted .362 with 27 home runs and 74 RBI last season at NC State. “Tommy Tanks” transferred to Baton Rouge this past summer and has continued to belt tape measure shots while transitioning to third base. If he’s able to stick at the hot corner, his draft profile easily becomes one of a top five overall pick.

With a full arsenal of above average to better offerings Carter Holton (Vanderbilt) is polished and pro ready at No. 4. A blue-chip recruit who lived up to his billing last spring as a freshman, Holton went 8-4, 3.14 with 97 strikeouts against 29 walks in 80.1 innings. Built like a tank at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Holton may not be tall, but he’s very strong, with thick, powerful legs. He works with excellent deception that makes his low-90s fastball explode on hitters. He manipulates the shape and power of his breaking ball, sometimes throwing it with more depth and downer action at 75-77, and other times throwing it harder with more lateral tilt at 78-81. Holton also shows a very good changeup with good arm speed at 85-86 mph. It flashes plus with serious tumble, giving him three legitimate swing-and-miss weapons.

Rounding out the top five is two-way talent Braden Montgomery (Stanford). On the mound the right-hander will touch the upper-90s with his fastball, while mixing in a plus 86-88 mph changeup that tunnels well off his fastball. His slider arrives at the plate in the mid-80s with sharp depth and is currently most effective as a chase pitch late in the count. In the batter’s box the switch-hitter possesses middle-of-the-order Major League pop with developing bat to ball skills. There are a lot of different ways for his profile to shake out before the 2024 MLB draft, but it should be fun watching Montgomery ultimately find his way to the Day One draft board.

Overall, the SEC dominates with eight prospects in the top ten. Of those eight, two played in other conferences last season; White (ACC), Thatcher Hurd (Pac-12). The SEC also leads the Top 150 with 39 prospects, while the ACC is second (27) and the Pac-12 and Big 12 tie for fourth (18).

LSU leads all schools with three of the top 10 overall prospects, while Florida leads with six in the Top 150, followed by Oklahoma State and Mississippi State, who each have five players on the list.

The prospect rankings are assembled by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mike Rooney.

Check out the rest of the Top 150 below: