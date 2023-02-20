Trending 📈

D1 baseball staff | February 20, 2023

Top 150 2024 MLB draft prospects, projected by D1Baseball

Top college baseball pitchers entering 2023

It’s time to take another deep look into the crystal ball, attempting to project a difficult group: the college draft class of 2024. This class combines high-end talent with quality depth. Although, at this point, the class does look a little light on Day One shortstops and catchers, its overall impact talent is undeniable.

At the top are the “easy” prospects to rank, led by potential five-tool star Vance Honeycutt (North Carolina). At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Honeycutt is a super athletic, middle of the diamond talent. As a true freshman in 2022, he stole 25 bases and banged 25 home runs in 60 games for the Tar Heels.

No. 2 is the 2022 Freshman of the Year, Chase Burns (Tennessee). The quick-armed Volunteer boasts an upper-90s fastball and a whiff-inducing, 88-89 mph cutter as his current primary weapons. Additionally, with very good athleticism and a lean 6-foot-4, 195 pound frame, Burns looks to have even better stuff to come.

College baseball’s top slugger sits at No. 3. Tommy White (LSU) batted .362 with 27 home runs and 74 RBI last season at NC State. “Tommy Tanks” transferred to Baton Rouge this past summer and has continued to belt tape measure shots while transitioning to third base. If he’s able to stick at the hot corner, his draft profile easily becomes one of a top five overall pick.

With a full arsenal of above average to better offerings Carter Holton (Vanderbilt) is polished and pro ready at No. 4. A blue-chip recruit who lived up to his billing last spring as a freshman, Holton went 8-4, 3.14 with 97 strikeouts against 29 walks in 80.1 innings. Built like a tank at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Holton may not be tall, but he’s very strong, with thick, powerful legs. He works with excellent deception that makes his low-90s fastball explode on hitters. He manipulates the shape and power of his breaking ball, sometimes throwing it with more depth and downer action at 75-77, and other times throwing it harder with more lateral tilt at 78-81. Holton also shows a very good changeup with good arm speed at 85-86 mph. It flashes plus with serious tumble, giving him three legitimate swing-and-miss weapons.

Rounding out the top five is two-way talent Braden Montgomery (Stanford). On the mound the right-hander will touch the upper-90s with his fastball, while mixing in a plus 86-88 mph changeup that tunnels well off his fastball. His slider arrives at the plate in the mid-80s with sharp depth and is currently most effective as a chase pitch late in the count. In the batter’s box the switch-hitter possesses middle-of-the-order Major League pop with developing bat to ball skills. There are a lot of different ways for his profile to shake out before the 2024 MLB draft, but it should be fun watching Montgomery ultimately find his way to the Day One draft board.

Overall, the SEC dominates with eight prospects in the top ten. Of those eight, two played in other conferences last season; White (ACC), Thatcher Hurd (Pac-12). The SEC also leads the Top 150 with 39 prospects, while the ACC is second (27) and the Pac-12 and Big 12 tie for fourth (18).

LSU leads all schools with three of the top 10 overall prospects, while Florida leads with six in the Top 150, followed by Oklahoma State and Mississippi State, who each have five players on the list.

The prospect rankings are assembled by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mike Rooney.

Check out the rest of the Top 150 below:

RANK Player Position College Conference
1 Vance Honeycutt CF North Carolina ACC
2 Chase Burns RHP Tennessee SEC
3 Tommy White 3B/1B LSU SEC
4 Carter Holton LHP Vanderbilt SEC
5 Braden Montgomery RHP/OF Stanford Pac-12
6 Hagen Smith LHP Arkansas SEC
7 Pierce Coppola LHP Florida SEC
8 Drew Beam RHP Tennessee SEC
9 Paxton Kling* OF LSU SEC
10 Thatcher Hurd RHP LSU SEC
11 Jac Caglianone LHP/1B Florida SEC
12 Ben Hess RHP Alabama SEC
13 Peyton Stovall INF Arkansas SEC
14 Eli Jerzembeck* RHP South Carolina SEC
15 Andrew Dutkanych* RHP Vanderbilt SEC
16 Dakota Jordan* OF Mississippi State SEC
17 Brody Brecht RHP Iowa Big Ten
18 Carson DeMartini 3B Virginia Tech ACC
19 Josh Hartle LHP Wake Forest ACC
20 Rodney Green, Jr. CF California Pac-12
21 Travis Bazzana 2B Oregon State Pac-12
22 Cody Schrier MIF UCLA Pac-12
23 Carson Benge RHP/OF Oklahoma State Big 12
24 John Spikerman CF/SS Oklahoma Big 12
25 Ryan Johnson RHP Dallas Baptist C-USA
26 Brady Tygart RHP Arkansas SEC
27 Jalin Flores* SS Texas Big 12
28 Cam Smith* 3B Florida State ACC
29 Nick Kurtz 1B Wake Forest ACC
30 Jonathan Santucci LHP/OF Duke ACC
31 Brock Wills* 2B UNC Wilmington Colonial
32 Mike Sirota OF Northeastern Colonial
33 Troy Wansing LHP Texas A&M SEC
34 Janzen Keisel RHP Oklahoma State Big 12
35 Chris Cortez RHP Texas A&M SEC
36 Trey Yesavage RHP East Carolina American
37 Chase Allsup RHP Auburn SEC
38 Hunter Elliott LHP Ole Miss SEC
39 Hunter Hines 1B Mississippi State SEC
40 Blake Burke 1B Tennessee SEC
41 Casey Saucke INF Virginia ACC
42 Slate Alford 3B Mississippi State SEC
43 Caleb Lomavita C California Pac-12
44 Carter Mathison OF Indiana Big Ten
45 Jack Findlay RHP Notre Dame ACC
46 Garrett Horn LHP Liberty A-SUN
47 Jackson Linn OF Tulane American
48 Gage Ziehl RHP Miami ACC
49 Jacob Cozart C NC State ACC
50 Jay Woolfolk RHP Virginia ACC
51 Jake Faherty RHP Arkansas SEC
52 Griff O’Ferrall SS Virginia ACC
53 Kyle DeBarge SS Louisiana Sun Belt
54 Josh Kuroda-Grauer SS Rutgers Big Ten
55 Michael Robertson OF Florida SEC
56 Brock Tibbitts 1B Indiana Big Ten
57 Trey Lipsey OF Ohio State Big Ten
58 Marcus Morgan RHP Iowa Big Ten
59 Cade Obermueller* LHP Iowa Big Ten
60 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Kentucky SEC
61 Zach Ehrhard CF Oklahoma State Big 12
62 Ike Irish* C Auburn SEC
63 Gabe D’Arcy OF San Diego West Coast
64 Daniel Brooks RHP College of Charleston Colonial
65 Danny Avitia RHP Grand Canyon WAC
66 Harrison Povey OF Florida Gulf Coast A-SUN
67 Eli Serrano* 1B NC State ACC
68 Miles Langhorne RHP Charlotte C-USA
69 Jackson Wentworth RHP Kansas State Big 12
70 Dom Fritton* LHP NC State ACC
71 Anthony Silva* SS TCU Big 12
72 Andrew Patrick 2B/CF Wright State Horizon
73 Grant Hussey 1B West Virginia Big 12
74 Zach Stewart* OF Missouri State MVC
75 Malcolm Moore* DH Stanford Pac-12
76 Tristan Smith* LHP Clemson ACC
77 Colby Holcombe RHP Mississippi State SEC
78 Ethan Gourson INF UCLA Pac-12
79 Davis Diaz MIF Vanderbilt SEC
80 Gage Jump LHP UCLA Pac-12
81 Cam Hill LHP Georgia Tech ACC
82 Ryan Ure LHP Oklahoma State Big 12
83 Joey Gartrell RHP Portland West Coast
84 Ryan McCrystal C East Carolina American
85 David Rossow RHP Campbell Big South
86 Irv Weems OF San Diego State Mountain West
87 Karson Ligon RHP Miami ACC
88 Jacob Jenkins-Cowart OF East Carolina American
89 Dalton Pence LHP North Carolina ACC
90 Brady Fuller RHP Troy Sun Belt
91 Carson Liggett RHP Louisville ACC
92 Logan McGuire RHP Georgia Tech ACC
93 Ian Hughes RHP Nevada Mountain West
94 Kennedy Jones OF UNC Greensboro SoCon
95 Hudson White C Texas Tech Big 12
96 Mark Wolbert CF UC Davis Big West
97 Jack Penney 2B Notre Dame ACC
98 Payton Green SS NC State ACC
99 Christian Moore OF Tennessee SEC
100 Zander Darby INF UCSB Big West
101 Carson Crawford SS/3B California Pac-12
102 Jacob Walsh 1B Oregon Pac-12
103 Nick McLain CF Arizona State Pac-12
104 Jake Humphrey OF UMass Lowell America East
105 Jacob Hughes RHP Oregon Pac-12
106 Ryan Campos C Arizona State Pac-12
107 Luke Heyman* C Florida SEC
108 Yoel Tejeda Jr* RHP/1B Florida SEC
109 Matthew Becker LHP South Carolina SEC
110 Brandon Neely RHP Florida SEC
111 Tommy Hawke OF Wake Forest ACC
112 Mason Molina LHP Texas Tech Big 12
113 AJ Guerrero OF Washington Pac-12
114 Will Rogers C/OF Arizona State Pac-12
115 Nate Dohm RHP Mississippi State SEC
116 Riley Maddox RHP Ole Miss SEC
117 Devin Futrell LHP Vanderbilt SEC
118 Carson Olsen RHP California Baptist WAC
119 Aidan Major RHP West Virginia Big 12
120 Jared Thomas* 1B Texas Big 12
121 JJ Wetherhlot INF West Virginia Big 12
122 Jackson Nicklaus 2B Oklahoma Big 12
123 Brennan Phillips* LHP Oklahoma State Big 12
124 Ethan Anderson 1B Virginia ACC
125 Jordan Taylor* OF Florida State ACC
126 Will Taylor OF Clemson ACC
127 Teo Banks UTI Tulane American
128 Austin Henry* RHP Wichita State American
129 Kaelen Culpepper 3B Kansas State Big 12
130 Gavin Bruni LHP Ohio State Big Ten
131 Peyton Smith RHP Dallas Baptist C-USA
132 Gavin Guidry* SS LSU SEC
133 Malakhi Knight OF UCLA Pac-12
134 Michael Massey RHP Wake Forest ACC
135 Josh Randall RHP Arizona Pac-12
136 Anson Aroz C Oregon Pac-12
137 Vincent Trapani RHP UIC MVC
138 Noah Edders RHP Bradley MVC
139 Randal Diaz INF Indiana State MVC
140 Matt Ager RHP UCSB Big West
141 Evan Truitt RHP Charleston Southern Big South
142 Ryan Forcucci RHP UCSD Big West
143 Chris Canada RHP San Diego State Mountain West
144 Luke Holman RHP Alabama SEC
145 Max Debiec RHP Texas A&M SEC
146 Kyle Robinson RHP Texas Tech Big 12
147 Jason Doktorczyk RHP Nevada Mountain West
148 Bryan Arendt C UNC Wilmington Colonial
149 Davin Pollard RHP Austin Peay A-SUN
150 Eldridge Armstrong RHP San Diego State Mountain West

