DI Baseball staff | February 22, 2023

LSU, Stanford, Tennessee lead D1 Baseball Top 25 rankings after Week 1

2023 college baseball season preview with D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers

(Editor's note: The following article was first published on D1Baseball. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

It was a very chalky Opening Weekend, and there is no change atop the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings as LSU did a clean sweep of Western Michigan over the weekend.

The Tigers are followed by Stanford at No. 2. The Cardinal moved up a spot from No. 3 after going 2-1 with a road series win over Cal State Fullerton, while Tennessee went 1-2 over the weekend with losses to Arizona and Grand Canyon. The Volunteers moved down just one spot to No. 3.

There was at least one shakeup in the Top 10 as TCU, which went 2-1 at the College Baseball Showdown with a pair of blowout wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas, vaulted from No. 15 to No. 8. Meanwhile, Arkansas dropped just one spot with the loss to TCU, Vanderbilt stayed at 10 and Oklahoma State, which went 1-2 at the tournament, dropped from No. 9 to No. 15 after allowing 29 runs in its final two games of the tournament.

The rest of the Top 25 remains the same. The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the rankings, while the ACC is right behind them with seven teams ranked. The Pac-12 and Big 12 each have three teams, while the American, Big Ten and Sun Belt each have one representative.

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank
1 LSU 3-0 3-0 1
2 Stanford 2-1 2-1 3
3 Tennessee 1-2 1-2 2
4 Ole Miss 3-0 3-0 4
5 Texas A&M 3-0 3-0 5
6 Wake Forest 4-0 4-0 6
7 Florida 3-0 3-0 7
8 TCU 2-1 2-1 15
9 Arkansas 2-1 2-1 8
10 Vanderbilt 2-1 2-1 10
11 East Carolina 3-0 3-0 11
12 North Carolina 2-1 2-1 12
13 Maryland 2-1 2-1 13
14 Virginia Tech 2-1 2-1 14
15 Oklahoma State 1-2 1-2 9
16 Louisville 3-0 3-0 16
17 UCLA 3-0 3-0 17
18 Southern Miss 3-0 3-0 18
19 Virginia 3-0 3-0 19
20 Alabama 3-0 3-0 20
21 NC State 3-0 3-0 21
22 Miami 2-1 2-1 22
23 South Carolina 3-0 3-0 23
24 Texas Tech 3-0 3-0 24
25 Oregon 4-0 4-0 25

 

