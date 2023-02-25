Trending 📈

Ryan Chien | NCAA.com | February 25, 2023

First No. 1 team loses in college baseball, as Iowa dominates top-ranked LSU

Iowa shocked college baseball on Saturday, dominating top-ranked LSU 12-4 in the Karbach Round Rock Classic. 

The first inning saw Iowa take an early three-run lead. Keaton Anthony scored the game's first run off a home run to right field, followed by scores from Brennen Dorighi and Kyle Huckstorf, who stole home. The runs would continue, as nine more would cross the plate for Iowa.

A pitching arsenal made up of Brody Brecht, Jared Simpson and Will Christophersen limited LSU to four runs on as many hits and 15 strikeouts. The Tigers tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the eighth, but it was too late. With two men in scoring position, Hayden Travinski struck out to end the inning. 

Iowa posted 16 total hits and 11 ribbies. Six Hawkeyes tallied multi-hit games, including the likes of Michael Seegers and Dorighi, who both notched three. In nearly every major statistical category, Iowa outplayed the SEC’s crown jewel. 

With this dub, Iowa moves up to four wins on the season. Its only loss has come from Sam Houston. Meanwhile, LSU has dropped to 5-1 overall and will look to bounce back Sunday against Sam Houston. 

Ryan Chien joined NCAA.com in 2023 and is serving as a spring editorial intern. He previously served as a Turner Sports Production intern in the summer of 2022 and worked on shows including NBA-TV, Inside The NBA and MLB on TBS. Ryan is currently a student at the University of California, Berkeley majoring in Media Studies and Society and Environment. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanChienMedia

