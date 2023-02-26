2023 Round Rock Baseball Classic: Schedule, how to watch LSU, Iowa, K-State, Sam Houston

The third annual Round Rock Baseball Classic is Feb. 24-26, pitting No. 1 LSU, Iowa, Kansas State and Sam Houston in a round-robin tournament at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
The headline act of this year's field is obviously the top-ranked Tigers, who have exploded out of the gates this season — to absolutely no one's surprise. LSU has outscored its opponents 42-9 in four games but will come up against its first notable opponent in Iowa, a team projected to reach the NCAA tournament.
Every game at the Round Rock Baseball Classic will be streamed on D1Baseball.com, which will require a subscription, but there are discounted weekend passes using the codes below:
🔥FYI -- for @LSUbaseball @KStateBSB @UIBaseball @BearkatsBSB @UIBaseball fans, you can get 15% off a WEEKEND streaming pass for the @KarbachRRC with these codes: #LSU: LSUKRR#KState: KSTKRR#Iowa: IOWAKRR#SHSU: SHKRR— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) February 22, 2023
Here's when each team will be in action throughout the weekend (all times ET):