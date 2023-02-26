Trending 📈

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | February 26, 2023

2023 Round Rock Baseball Classic: Schedule, how to watch LSU, Iowa, K-State, Sam Houston

2023 college baseball season preview with D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers

The third annual Round Rock Baseball Classic is Feb. 24-26, pitting No. 1 LSU, Iowa, Kansas State and Sam Houston in a round-robin tournament at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

The headline act of this year's field is obviously the top-ranked Tigers, who have exploded out of the gates this season — to absolutely no one's surprise. LSU has outscored its opponents 42-9 in four games but will come up against its first notable opponent in Iowa, a team projected to reach the NCAA tournament.

Every game at the Round Rock Baseball Classic will be streamed on D1Baseball.com, which will require a subscription, but there are discounted weekend passes using the codes below: 

Here's when each team will be in action throughout the weekend (all times ET):

2023 Round Rock Baseball Classic: Schedule, how to watch

Friday, Feb. 24

Saturday, Feb. 25

Sunday, Feb. 26

First No. 1 team loses in college baseball, as Iowa dominates top-ranked LSU

Iowa shocked college baseball on Saturday, dominating top-ranked LSU 12-4 in the Karbach Round Rock Classic. 
Trio of heavy-hitters down three top-10 teams on Friday in college baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 5 Texas A&amp;M and No. 8 TCU all drop the first game of their series in Week 2 of the 2023 college baseball season.
The best nonconference baseball games to watch this weekend

Three top-20 matchups highlight the Feb. 24-26 weekend of college baseball as other top teams look to bounce back after poor starts. Here's what else to keep an eye on during nonconference play.
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

