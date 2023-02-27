HOOPS:

d1baseball.com staff | March 1, 2023

LSU remains No. 1, Florida State surges into D1Baseball's top 25 after Week 2

Top college baseball pitchers entering 2023

LSU had a successful weekend at the Karbach Round Rock Classic and remains the No. 1 team in the land in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings.

The Tigers put together a 2-1 record at the event with the lone loss coming to Iowa. They were joined in the top five by Stanford, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Wake Forest, which entered the top five after Texas A&M had an ugly weekend against Portland. The Aggies, who dropped two of three at home to the Pilots, dropped a whopping 10 spots from No. 5 to No. 15. Meanwhile, East Carolina, which took two games from rival North Carolina over the weekend, moved into the Top 10, going from No. 11 to No. 9. TCU, which dropped two spots following a home series loss to Florida State, rounds out the Top 10.

Speaking of the Seminoles, the Link Jarrett effect is already real in Tallahassee, as the Seminoles vaulted from unranked last week to No. 16 this week following the impressive series win over the Horned Frogs. Finally, Southern Miss, which dropped two of three to Illinois at home in ugly fashion, rounds out the Top 25. 

The rest of the Top 25 remains the same. The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the rankings, while the ACC is right behind them with eight teams ranked. The Big 12 has three teams and the Pac-12 two, while the American, Big Ten and Sun Belt each have one representative.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

rank team record prev.
1 LSU 6-1 1
2 Stanford 5-2 2
3 Tennessee 6-2 3
4 Ole Miss 6-1 4
5 Wake Forest 9-0 6
6 Florida 7-1 7
7 Vanderbilt 5-3 10
8 Arkansas 5-2 9
9 East Carolina 5-1 11
10 TCU 4-3 8
11 Virginia Tech 5-2 14
12 Oklahoma State 4-3 15
13 North Carolina 4-3 12
14 Louisville 6-1 16
15 Texas A&M 4-3 5
16 Florida State 6-1 NR
17 UCLA 5-2 17
18 Maryland 3-4 13
19 Virginia 7-0 19
20 Alabama 8-0 20
21 NC State 7-0 21
22 Miami (Fla.) 7-1 22
23 South Carolina 8-0 23
24 Texas Tech 8-0 24
25 Southern Miss 5-2 18

Dropped out: Oregon

Jacksonville college baseball topples No. 6 Florida in Gainesville

Jacksonville University baseball used a six-run sixth inning to take a lead it never relinquished, beating No. 6 Florida 10-8 on Wednesday night.
The SEC's top moments and biggest stars from the first two weeks of college baseball

Here are the college baseball news and notes from around the SEC after two weeks.
Louisiana Tech upsets No. 4 Ole Miss in Oxford for the first time since 1989

The Diamond Dogs (5-3) claimed their first win against a top-5 ranked opponent since 2004, sending the defending national champions home with their second loss of the season.
