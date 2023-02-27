LSU remains No. 1, Florida State surges into D1Baseball's top 25 after Week 2

(Editor's note: The following article was first published on D1Baseball. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

LSU had a successful weekend at the Karbach Round Rock Classic and remains the No. 1 team in the land in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings.

The Tigers put together a 2-1 record at the event with the lone loss coming to Iowa. They were joined in the top five by Stanford, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Wake Forest, which entered the top five after Texas A&M had an ugly weekend against Portland. The Aggies, who dropped two of three at home to the Pilots, dropped a whopping 10 spots from No. 5 to No. 15. Meanwhile, East Carolina, which took two games from rival North Carolina over the weekend, moved into the Top 10, going from No. 11 to No. 9. TCU, which dropped two spots following a home series loss to Florida State, rounds out the Top 10.

Speaking of the Seminoles, the Link Jarrett effect is already real in Tallahassee, as the Seminoles vaulted from unranked last week to No. 16 this week following the impressive series win over the Horned Frogs. Finally, Southern Miss, which dropped two of three to Illinois at home in ugly fashion, rounds out the Top 25.

The rest of the Top 25 remains the same. The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the rankings, while the ACC is right behind them with eight teams ranked. The Big 12 has three teams and the Pac-12 two, while the American, Big Ten and Sun Belt each have one representative.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

rank team record prev. 1 LSU 6-1 1 2 Stanford 5-2 2 3 Tennessee 6-2 3 4 Ole Miss 6-1 4 5 Wake Forest 9-0 6 6 Florida 7-1 7 7 Vanderbilt 5-3 10 8 Arkansas 5-2 9 9 East Carolina 5-1 11 10 TCU 4-3 8 11 Virginia Tech 5-2 14 12 Oklahoma State 4-3 15 13 North Carolina 4-3 12 14 Louisville 6-1 16 15 Texas A&M 4-3 5 16 Florida State 6-1 NR 17 UCLA 5-2 17 18 Maryland 3-4 13 19 Virginia 7-0 19 20 Alabama 8-0 20 21 NC State 7-0 21 22 Miami (Fla.) 7-1 22 23 South Carolina 8-0 23 24 Texas Tech 8-0 24 25 Southern Miss 5-2 18

Dropped out: Oregon