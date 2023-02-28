Louisiana Tech upsets No. 4 Ole Miss in Oxford for the first time since 1989

A fifth-inning Hallelujah launched the Louisiana Tech Diamond Dogs over No. 4 Ole Miss in Oxford for the first time since 1989.

In the bottom of the first, the Rebels got the bats going early with Ethan Groff’s triple down the left field line that plated Jacob Gonzalez. With bases loaded in the bottom of the second, a hit-by-pitch sent infielder Tywone Malone home. Rebels Kemp Alderman and Groff scored in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to improve the score to 4-0.

Then the Diamond Dogs began to bark.

With two walks and a single juicing the bases in the top of the fifth, a Wil Safford double brought in two runs to put Louisiana Tech on the board.

After Ole Miss switched out pitchers, Rebel third baseman Ethan Lege gunned down Jonah Hogart at home for the second out of the inning. In the next at-bat, Brody Drost homered to right field, bringing in three runs for the Louisiana Tech lead, 5-4.

An Ole Miss single at the bottom of the sixth tied the score, but the Diamond Dogs responded in the seventh with a Dalto Davis RBI single to left center, notching Louisiana Tech to 6 runs.

The Diamond Dogs (5-3) claimed their first win against a top-5 ranked opponent since 2004, sending the defending national champions home with their second loss of the season. The teams battle again at Swayze Field tomorrow at 3 p.m.