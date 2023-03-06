All current and former college baseball players in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic gets underway Tuesday, March 7, as 20 national teams from five continents battle to determine a world champion.
There are 300 players participating in the tournament, and over half (154) played NCAA baseball on their paths to representing their countries.
Here are some notes about the makeup of those current and former college players:
- 4. The number of players who are currently in school and taking a break from the season to play internationally.
- 48. This is how many athletes played at the junior college level at some point in their careers.
- 17. The number of former DII players at the World Baseball Classic.
- 10. The number of former DIII players on national team rosters.
Another item of note: The United States is just fourth on the list for the number of players with former college athletes.
Here's a full breakdown of these rosters, ranked by the number of former college ballplayers on the team.
Israel (31)
|
player
|
position
|
school
|Jake Bird
|
P
|
UCLA, 2015-18
|Richard Bleier
|P
|FGCU, 2006-08
|Daniel Federman
|P
|Miami (Fla.), 2018-21
|Jake Fishman
|P
|Union (DIII), 2014-16
|Brandon Gold
|P
|Georgia Tech, 2014-16
|Colton Gordon
|P
|
UCF, 2020-21
Florida, 2018
|Andrew Gross
|P
|UT Arlington, 2018-19
|Jake Kalish
|P
|George Mason, 2011-15
|Alex Katz
|P
|St. John's, 2013-15
|Adam Kolarek
|P
|Maryland, 2008-09
|Evan Kravetz
|P
|Rice, 2016-19
|Dean Kremer
|P
|UNLV, 2016
|Shlomo Lipetz
|P
|UC San Diego, 2004-05
|Jake Miednik
|P
|Florida Atlantic, 2017-18
|Kyle Molnar
|P
|UCLA, 2016-18
|Bubby Rossman
|P
|CSU Dominguez Hills (DII) 2013-14
|Robert Stock
|P
|Southern Cal, 2007-09
|Joey Wagman
|P
|Cal Poly, 2010-12
|Zack Weiss
|P
|UCLA, 2012-13
|Jakub Goldfarb
|C
|Oregon, 2015-19
|Ryan Lavarnway
|C
|Yale, 2006-09
|Garrett Stubbs
|C
|Southern Cal, 2012-14
|Zack Gelof
|IF
|Virginia, 2018-21
|Spencer Horwitz
|IF
|Radford, 2017-19
|Ty Kelly
|IF
|
UC Davis, 2008-09
Loyola Marymount, 2007
|Assaf Lowengart
|IF
|Mansfield (DII), 2021-22
|Noah Mendlinger
|IF
|Georgia College (DII), 2019-20
|Matt Mervis
|IF
|Duke, 2017-20
|Danny Valencia
|IF
|
Miami (Fla.), 2005-06
UNC Greensboro, 2004
|Michael Wielansky
|IF
|Wooster (DIII), 2016-18
|Alex Dickerson
|OF
|Indiana, 2009-10
Italy (26)
|
player
|
position
|
school
|
Vincenzo Aiello
|
P
|
Rider, 2013-16
Oklahoma, 2017
|
Glenn Albanese Jr.
|
P
|
Lousiville, 2018-21
|
Joe Biagini
|
P
|
UC Davis, 2011
|
Matteo Bocchi
|
P
|
Texas, 2018-19
|
Matt Festa
|
P
|
East Stroudsburg (DII), 2014-16
|
Sam Gaviglio
|
P
|
Oregon State, 2009-10
|
Matt Harvey
|
P
|
North Carolina, 2008-09
|Joe LaSorsa
|P
|St. John's, 2017-19
|Joey Marciano
|P
|Southern Illinois, 2016-17
|Brian Marconi
|P
|George Mason, 2016-18
|Vinny Nittoli
|P
|Xavier, 2011-14
|Andre Pallante
|P
|UC Irvine, 2017-19
|Jeffrey Passantino
|P
|Lipscomb, 2015-16
|Mitchell Stumpo
|P
|Guilford (DIII), 2016-19
|Vin Timpanelli
|P
|
Ramapo (DIII), 2019-20
St. Thomas Aquinas (DII), 2017-18
|Stephen Woods Jr.
|P
|UAlbany, 2014-16
|Vito Friscia
|C
|Hofstra, 2016-19
|Dominic Miroglio
|C
|
San Francisco, 2015-17
UCLA, 2014
|Brett Sullivan
|C
|Pacific, 2013-14
|David Fletcher
|IF
|Loyola Marymount, 2014-15
|Nicky Lopez
|IF
|Creighton, 2014-16
|Miles Mastrobouni
|IF
|Nevada, 2016
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|IF
|Old Dominion, 2017-19
|John Valente
|IF
|St. John's, 2014-18
|Dominic Fletcher
|OF
|Arkansas, 2017-18
|Sal Frelick
|OF
|Boston College, 2019-21
Great Britain (24)
|
player
|
position
|
school
|Donovan Benoit
|
P
|
Tulane, 2020-21
Tennessee, 2018
|Malik Binns
|P
|Benedictine (DIII), 2021
|Richard Brereton
|P
|
Duke, 2021
Emory (DIII), 2017-19
|Daniel Cooper
|P
|
Southern Cal, 2008-09
Rice, 2006-07
|Jake Esch
|P
|Georgia Tech, 2008-11
|Ian Gibaut
|P
|Tulane, 2013-15
|Gunnar Groen
|P
|Pepperdine, 2018-21
|Joseph King
|P
|California, 2020-22
|Ryan Long
|P
|Pomona-Pitzer (DIII), 2017-20
|Cam Opp
|P
|Army, 2016-19
|Chris Reed
|P
|Stanford, 2009-11
|Michael Roth
|P
|South Carolina, 2009-12
|Andre Scrubb
|P
|High Point, 2014-16
|Jack Seppings
|P
|Brown, 2022-present
|Matteo Sollecito
|P
|Swarthmore (DIII), 2020-present
|Graham Spraker
|P
|Quincy (DII), 2014-16
|Vance Worley
|P
|Long Beach State, 2006-08
|Ural Forbes
|C
|
Franklin Pierce (DII), 2019
Jackson State, 2018
|Alex Crosby
|IF
|Sonoma State (DII), 2014-15
|B.J. Murray
|IF
|Florida Atlantic, 2019-21
|Darnell Sweeney
|IF
|UCF, 2010-11
|Nick Ward
|IF
|
West Chester (DII), 2016-18
VCU, 2015
|Justin Wylie
|IF
|
Arizona, 2018-19
San Diego State, 2015-17
|Matt Koperniak
|OF
|Trinity (DIII), 2017-20
United States (17)
|
player
|
position
|
school
|Daniel Bard
|
P
|
North Carolina, 2004-06
|David Bednar
|P
|Lafayette, 2014-16
|Kyle Freeland
|P
|Evansville, 2012-14
|Kendall Graveman
|P
|Mississippi State, 2010-13
|Merrill Kelly
|P
|Arizona State, 2010
|Lance Lynn
|P
|Ole Miss, 2006-08
|Miles Mikolas
|P
|Nova Southeastern (DII), 2007-09
|Adam Ottavino
|P
|Northeastern, 2003-06
|Brooks Raley
|P
|Texas A&M, 2008-09
|Brady Singer
|P
|Florida, 2016-18
|Will Smith
|C
|Louisville, 2014-16
|Pete Alonso
|IF
|Florida, 2014-16
|Paul Goldschmidt
|IF
|Texas State, 2008-09
|Trea Turner
|IF
|NC State, 2012-14
|Jeff McNeil
|IF
|Long Beach State, 2011-12
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|Campbell, 2015
|Kyle Schwarber
|OF
|Indiana, 2012-14
Canada (14)
|player
|position
|school
|Andrew Albers
|P
|Kentucky, 2005-08
|John Axford
|P
|Notre Dame, 2001-05
|Matt Brash
|P
|Niagara, 2017-19
|Indigo Diaz
|P
|Michigan State, 2019
|R.J. Freure
|P
|Pittsburgh, 2017-18
|Cal Quantrill
|P
|Stanford, 2014-15
|Noah Skirrow
|P
|Liberty, 2018-19
|Cade Smith
|P
|Hawaii, 2018-20
|Rob Zastryzny
|P
|Missouri, 2011-13
|Edouard Julien
|IF
|Auburn, 2018-19
|Damiano Palmegiani
|IF
|CSUN, 2019
|Jared Young
|IF
|Old Dominion, 2017
|Denzel Clarke
|OF
|CSUN, 2019-21
|Jacob Robson
|OF
|Mississippi State, 2013-16
Czech Republic (10)
|player
|position
|school
|Jeff Barto
|P
|Utah Valley, 2011-13
|Michal Kovala
|P
|Georgia Tech (2023 commit)
|Daniel Padyšák
|P
|Charleston Southern (2020-present)
|Jake Rabinowitz
|P
|Fordham (2006-09)
|Willie Escala
|IF
|
Miami (Oh.), 2022
Barry (DII), 2020-21
Miami (Fla.), 2018-19
|Vojtěch Menšík
|IF
|NC State, 2019-21
|Filip Smola
|IF
|Charleston, 2020
|Eric Sogard
|IF
|Arizona State, 2005-07
|Petr Zýma
|IF
|Creighton, 2012
|Marek Chlup
|
OF
|
North Greenville (DII), 2021-present
NC State, 2019-20
Netherlands (7)
|player
|position
|school
|Ryan Huntington
|P
|Grambling State, 2018-19
|Kevin Kelly
|P
|SW Oklahoma State (DII), 2013
|Franklin Van Gurp
|P
|FIU, 2017
|Derek West
|P
|Pittsburgh, 2016-19
|Richie Palacios
|IF
|Towson, 2016-18
|Zander Wiel
|IF
|Vanderbilt, 2012-15
|Josh Palacios
|OF
|Auburn, 2016
Mexico (5)
|player
|position
|school
|JoJo Romero
|P
|Nevada, 2015
|Jake Sanchez
|P
|Iowa Wesleyan (DIII), 2011-12
|Austin Barnes
|C
|Arizona State, 2009-11
|Alan Trejo
|IF
|San Diego State, 2015-17
|Jarren Duran
|OF
|Long Beach State, 2016-18
Puerto Rico (5)
|player
|position
|school
|José De León
|P
|Southern, 2012-13
|Dominic Hamel
|P
|Dallas Baptist, 2018-20
|Emilio Pagán
|P
|
Belmont Abbey (DII), 2012-13
Gardner-Webb, 2010-11
|Marcus Stroman
|P
|Duke, 2010-12
|Vimael Machín
|IF
|VCU, 2012-15
Australia (4)
|player
|position
|school
|Josh Tols
|P
|Rockhurst (DII), 2009-13
|Coen Wynne
|P
|Grand Canyon, 2018-21
|Robbie Glendinning
|IF
|Missouri, 2017
|Liam Spence
|IF
|Tennessee, 2020-21
Panama (3)
|player
|position
|school
|Matt Hardy
|P
|Nova Southeastern (DII), 2014-16
|Justin Lawrence
|P
|Jacksonville, 2014
|L.J. Jones
|OF
|Long Beach State, 2018-20
Colombia (2)
|player
|position
|school
|Rio Gomez
|P
|Arizona, 2015-16
|Evan Mendoza
|IF
|NC State, 2015-17
China (2)
|player
|position
|school
|Alan Zhang Carter
|P
|
Lee (DII), 2020-22
Columbus State (DII), 2017-18
|Ray Chang
|IF
|Rockhurst, 2002-05
Nicaragua (1)
|player
|position
|school
|Alex Blandino
|IF
|Stanford, 2012-14
Dominican Republic (1)
|player
|position
|school
|Jeremy Peña
|IF
|Maine, 2016-18
South Korea (1)
|player
|position
|school
|Tommy Edman
|IF
|Stanford, 2014-16
Japan (1)
|player
|position
|school
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|Southern Cal, 2016-18