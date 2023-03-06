TRENDING:

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | March 7, 2023

All current and former college baseball players in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Pete Alonso's top highlights from CWS and NCAA tournament play

The 2023 World Baseball Classic gets underway Tuesday, March 7, as 20 national teams from five continents battle to determine a world champion.

There are 300 players participating in the tournament, and over half (154) played NCAA baseball on their paths to representing their countries.

Here are some notes about the makeup of those current and former college players:

Of the 154...
  • 4. The number of players who are currently in school and taking a break from the season to play internationally.
  • 48. This is how many athletes played at the junior college level at some point in their careers.
  • 17. The number of former DII players at the World Baseball Classic.
  • 10. The number of former DIII players on national team rosters.

Another item of note: The United States is just fourth on the list for the number of players with former college athletes.

Here's a full breakdown of these rosters, ranked by the number of former college ballplayers on the team.

Israel (31)

player
position
school
Jake Bird
P
UCLA, 2015-18
Richard Bleier P FGCU, 2006-08
Daniel Federman P Miami (Fla.), 2018-21
Jake Fishman P Union (DIII), 2014-16
Brandon Gold P Georgia Tech, 2014-16
Colton Gordon P
UCF, 2020-21
Florida, 2018
Andrew Gross P UT Arlington, 2018-19
Jake Kalish P George Mason, 2011-15
Alex Katz P St. John's, 2013-15
Adam Kolarek P Maryland, 2008-09
Evan Kravetz P Rice, 2016-19
Dean Kremer P UNLV, 2016
Shlomo Lipetz P UC San Diego, 2004-05
Jake Miednik P Florida Atlantic, 2017-18
Kyle Molnar P UCLA, 2016-18
Bubby Rossman P CSU Dominguez Hills (DII) 2013-14
Robert Stock P Southern Cal, 2007-09
Joey Wagman P Cal Poly, 2010-12
Zack Weiss P UCLA, 2012-13
Jakub Goldfarb C Oregon, 2015-19
Ryan Lavarnway C Yale, 2006-09
Garrett Stubbs C Southern Cal, 2012-14
Zack Gelof IF Virginia, 2018-21
Spencer Horwitz IF Radford, 2017-19
Ty Kelly IF
UC Davis, 2008-09
Loyola Marymount, 2007
Assaf Lowengart IF Mansfield (DII), 2021-22
Noah Mendlinger IF Georgia College (DII), 2019-20
Matt Mervis IF Duke, 2017-20
Danny Valencia IF
Miami (Fla.), 2005-06
UNC Greensboro, 2004
Michael Wielansky IF Wooster (DIII), 2016-18
Alex Dickerson OF Indiana, 2009-10

Italy (26) 

player
position
school
Vincenzo Aiello
P
Rider, 2013-16
Oklahoma, 2017
Glenn Albanese Jr.
P
Lousiville, 2018-21
Joe Biagini
P
UC Davis, 2011
Matteo Bocchi
P
Texas, 2018-19
Matt Festa
P
East Stroudsburg (DII), 2014-16
Sam Gaviglio
P
Oregon State, 2009-10
Matt Harvey
P
North Carolina, 2008-09
Joe LaSorsa P St. John's, 2017-19
Joey Marciano P Southern Illinois, 2016-17
Brian Marconi P George Mason, 2016-18
Vinny Nittoli P Xavier, 2011-14
Andre Pallante P UC Irvine, 2017-19
Jeffrey Passantino P Lipscomb, 2015-16
Mitchell Stumpo P Guilford (DIII), 2016-19
Vin Timpanelli P
Ramapo (DIII), 2019-20
St. Thomas Aquinas (DII), 2017-18
Stephen Woods Jr. P UAlbany, 2014-16
Vito Friscia C Hofstra, 2016-19
Dominic Miroglio C
San Francisco, 2015-17
UCLA, 2014
Brett Sullivan C Pacific, 2013-14
David Fletcher IF Loyola Marymount, 2014-15
Nicky Lopez IF Creighton, 2014-16
Miles Mastrobouni IF Nevada, 2016
Vinnie Pasquantino IF Old Dominion, 2017-19
John Valente IF St. John's, 2014-18
Dominic Fletcher OF Arkansas, 2017-18
Sal Frelick OF Boston College, 2019-21

Great Britain (24)

player
position
school
Donovan Benoit
P
Tulane, 2020-21
Tennessee, 2018
Malik Binns P Benedictine (DIII), 2021
Richard Brereton P
Duke, 2021
Emory (DIII), 2017-19
Daniel Cooper
Southern Cal, 2008-09
Rice, 2006-07
Jake Esch P Georgia Tech, 2008-11
Ian Gibaut P Tulane, 2013-15
Gunnar Groen P Pepperdine, 2018-21
Joseph King P California, 2020-22
Ryan Long P Pomona-Pitzer (DIII), 2017-20
Cam Opp P Army, 2016-19
Chris Reed P Stanford, 2009-11
Michael Roth P South Carolina, 2009-12
Andre Scrubb P High Point, 2014-16
Jack Seppings P Brown, 2022-present
Matteo Sollecito P Swarthmore (DIII), 2020-present
Graham Spraker P Quincy (DII), 2014-16
Vance Worley P Long Beach State, 2006-08
Ural Forbes C
Franklin Pierce (DII), 2019
Jackson State, 2018
Alex Crosby IF Sonoma State (DII), 2014-15
B.J. Murray IF Florida Atlantic, 2019-21
Darnell Sweeney IF UCF, 2010-11
Nick Ward IF
West Chester (DII), 2016-18
VCU, 2015
Justin Wylie IF
Arizona, 2018-19
San Diego State, 2015-17
Matt Koperniak OF Trinity (DIII), 2017-20

United States (17)

player
position
school
Daniel Bard
P
North Carolina, 2004-06
David Bednar P Lafayette, 2014-16
Kyle Freeland P Evansville, 2012-14
Kendall Graveman P Mississippi State, 2010-13
Merrill Kelly P Arizona State, 2010
Lance Lynn P Ole Miss, 2006-08
Miles Mikolas P Nova Southeastern (DII), 2007-09
Adam Ottavino P Northeastern, 2003-06
Brooks Raley P Texas A&M, 2008-09
Brady Singer P Florida, 2016-18
Will Smith C Louisville, 2014-16
Pete Alonso IF Florida, 2014-16
Paul Goldschmidt IF Texas State, 2008-09
Trea Turner IF NC State, 2012-14
Jeff McNeil IF Long Beach State, 2011-12
Cedric Mullins OF Campbell, 2015
Kyle Schwarber OF Indiana, 2012-14

Canada (14)

player position school
Andrew Albers P Kentucky, 2005-08
John Axford P Notre Dame, 2001-05
Matt Brash P Niagara, 2017-19
Indigo Diaz P Michigan State, 2019
R.J. Freure P Pittsburgh, 2017-18
Cal Quantrill P Stanford, 2014-15
Noah Skirrow P Liberty, 2018-19
Cade Smith P Hawaii, 2018-20
Rob Zastryzny P Missouri, 2011-13
Edouard Julien IF Auburn, 2018-19
Damiano Palmegiani IF CSUN, 2019
Jared Young IF Old Dominion, 2017
Denzel Clarke OF CSUN, 2019-21
Jacob Robson OF Mississippi State, 2013-16

Czech Republic (10)

player position school
Jeff Barto P Utah Valley, 2011-13
Michal Kovala P Georgia Tech (2023 commit)
Daniel Padyšák P Charleston Southern (2020-present)
Jake Rabinowitz P Fordham (2006-09)
Willie Escala IF
Miami (Oh.), 2022
Barry (DII), 2020-21
Miami (Fla.), 2018-19
Vojtěch Menšík IF NC State, 2019-21
Filip Smola IF Charleston, 2020
Eric Sogard IF Arizona State, 2005-07
Petr Zýma IF Creighton, 2012
Marek Chlup
OF
North Greenville (DII), 2021-present
NC State, 2019-20

Netherlands (7)

player position school
Ryan Huntington P Grambling State, 2018-19
Kevin Kelly P SW Oklahoma State (DII), 2013
Franklin Van Gurp P FIU, 2017
Derek West P Pittsburgh, 2016-19
Richie Palacios IF Towson, 2016-18
Zander Wiel IF Vanderbilt, 2012-15
Josh Palacios OF Auburn, 2016

Mexico (5)

player position school
JoJo Romero P Nevada, 2015
Jake Sanchez P Iowa Wesleyan (DIII), 2011-12
Austin Barnes C Arizona State, 2009-11
Alan Trejo IF San Diego State, 2015-17
Jarren Duran OF Long Beach State, 2016-18

Puerto Rico (5)

player position school
José De León P Southern, 2012-13
Dominic Hamel P Dallas Baptist, 2018-20
Emilio Pagán P
Belmont Abbey (DII), 2012-13
Gardner-Webb, 2010-11
Marcus Stroman P Duke, 2010-12
Vimael Machín IF VCU, 2012-15

Australia (4)

player position school
Josh Tols P Rockhurst (DII), 2009-13
Coen Wynne P Grand Canyon, 2018-21
Robbie Glendinning IF Missouri, 2017
Liam Spence IF Tennessee, 2020-21

Panama (3)

player position school
Matt Hardy P Nova Southeastern (DII), 2014-16
Justin Lawrence P Jacksonville, 2014
L.J. Jones OF Long Beach State, 2018-20

Colombia (2)

player position school
Rio Gomez P Arizona, 2015-16
Evan Mendoza IF NC State, 2015-17

China (2)

player position school
Alan Zhang Carter P
Lee (DII), 2020-22
Columbus State (DII), 2017-18
Ray Chang IF Rockhurst, 2002-05

Nicaragua (1)

player position school
Alex Blandino IF Stanford, 2012-14

Dominican Republic (1)

player position school
Jeremy Peña IF Maine, 2016-18

South Korea (1)

player position school
Tommy Edman IF Stanford, 2014-16

Japan (1)

player position school
Lars Nootbaar OF Southern Cal, 2016-18

