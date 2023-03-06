All current and former college baseball players in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic gets underway Tuesday, March 7, as 20 national teams from five continents battle to determine a world champion.

There are 300 players participating in the tournament, and over half (154) played NCAA baseball on their paths to representing their countries.

Here are some notes about the makeup of those current and former college players:

Of the 154...

4. The number of players who are currently in school and taking a break from the season to play internationally.

48. This is how many athletes played at the junior college level at some point in their careers.

17. The number of former DII players at the World Baseball Classic.

10. The number of former DIII players on national team rosters.

Another item of note: The United States is just fourth on the list for the number of players with former college athletes.

Here's a full breakdown of these rosters, ranked by the number of former college ballplayers on the team.

Israel (31)

player position school Jake Bird P UCLA, 2015-18 Richard Bleier P FGCU, 2006-08 Daniel Federman P Miami (Fla.), 2018-21 Jake Fishman P Union (DIII), 2014-16 Brandon Gold P Georgia Tech, 2014-16 Colton Gordon P UCF, 2020-21 Florida, 2018 Andrew Gross P UT Arlington, 2018-19 Jake Kalish P George Mason, 2011-15 Alex Katz P St. John's, 2013-15 Adam Kolarek P Maryland, 2008-09 Evan Kravetz P Rice, 2016-19 Dean Kremer P UNLV, 2016 Shlomo Lipetz P UC San Diego, 2004-05 Jake Miednik P Florida Atlantic, 2017-18 Kyle Molnar P UCLA, 2016-18 Bubby Rossman P CSU Dominguez Hills (DII) 2013-14 Robert Stock P Southern Cal, 2007-09 Joey Wagman P Cal Poly, 2010-12 Zack Weiss P UCLA, 2012-13 Jakub Goldfarb C Oregon, 2015-19 Ryan Lavarnway C Yale, 2006-09 Garrett Stubbs C Southern Cal, 2012-14 Zack Gelof IF Virginia, 2018-21 Spencer Horwitz IF Radford, 2017-19 Ty Kelly IF UC Davis, 2008-09 Loyola Marymount, 2007 Assaf Lowengart IF Mansfield (DII), 2021-22 Noah Mendlinger IF Georgia College (DII), 2019-20 Matt Mervis IF Duke, 2017-20 Danny Valencia IF Miami (Fla.), 2005-06 UNC Greensboro, 2004 Michael Wielansky IF Wooster (DIII), 2016-18 Alex Dickerson OF Indiana, 2009-10

Italy (26)

player position school Vincenzo Aiello P Rider, 2013-16 Oklahoma, 2017 Glenn Albanese Jr. P Lousiville, 2018-21 Joe Biagini P UC Davis, 2011 Matteo Bocchi P Texas, 2018-19 Matt Festa P East Stroudsburg (DII), 2014-16 Sam Gaviglio P Oregon State, 2009-10 Matt Harvey P North Carolina, 2008-09 Joe LaSorsa P St. John's, 2017-19 Joey Marciano P Southern Illinois, 2016-17 Brian Marconi P George Mason, 2016-18 Vinny Nittoli P Xavier, 2011-14 Andre Pallante P UC Irvine, 2017-19 Jeffrey Passantino P Lipscomb, 2015-16 Mitchell Stumpo P Guilford (DIII), 2016-19 Vin Timpanelli P Ramapo (DIII), 2019-20 St. Thomas Aquinas (DII), 2017-18 Stephen Woods Jr. P UAlbany, 2014-16 Vito Friscia C Hofstra, 2016-19 Dominic Miroglio C San Francisco, 2015-17 UCLA, 2014 Brett Sullivan C Pacific, 2013-14 David Fletcher IF Loyola Marymount, 2014-15 Nicky Lopez IF Creighton, 2014-16 Miles Mastrobouni IF Nevada, 2016 Vinnie Pasquantino IF Old Dominion, 2017-19 John Valente IF St. John's, 2014-18 Dominic Fletcher OF Arkansas, 2017-18 Sal Frelick OF Boston College, 2019-21

Great Britain (24)

player position school Donovan Benoit P Tulane, 2020-21 Tennessee, 2018 Malik Binns P Benedictine (DIII), 2021 Richard Brereton P Duke, 2021 Emory (DIII), 2017-19 Daniel Cooper P Southern Cal, 2008-09 Rice, 2006-07 Jake Esch P Georgia Tech, 2008-11 Ian Gibaut P Tulane, 2013-15 Gunnar Groen P Pepperdine, 2018-21 Joseph King P California, 2020-22 Ryan Long P Pomona-Pitzer (DIII), 2017-20 Cam Opp P Army, 2016-19 Chris Reed P Stanford, 2009-11 Michael Roth P South Carolina, 2009-12 Andre Scrubb P High Point, 2014-16 Jack Seppings P Brown, 2022-present Matteo Sollecito P Swarthmore (DIII), 2020-present Graham Spraker P Quincy (DII), 2014-16 Vance Worley P Long Beach State, 2006-08 Ural Forbes C Franklin Pierce (DII), 2019 Jackson State, 2018 Alex Crosby IF Sonoma State (DII), 2014-15 B.J. Murray IF Florida Atlantic, 2019-21 Darnell Sweeney IF UCF, 2010-11 Nick Ward IF West Chester (DII), 2016-18 VCU, 2015 Justin Wylie IF Arizona, 2018-19 San Diego State, 2015-17 Matt Koperniak OF Trinity (DIII), 2017-20

United States (17)

player position school Daniel Bard P North Carolina, 2004-06 David Bednar P Lafayette, 2014-16 Kyle Freeland P Evansville, 2012-14 Kendall Graveman P Mississippi State, 2010-13 Merrill Kelly P Arizona State, 2010 Lance Lynn P Ole Miss, 2006-08 Miles Mikolas P Nova Southeastern (DII), 2007-09 Adam Ottavino P Northeastern, 2003-06 Brooks Raley P Texas A&M, 2008-09 Brady Singer P Florida, 2016-18 Will Smith C Louisville, 2014-16 Pete Alonso IF Florida, 2014-16 Paul Goldschmidt IF Texas State, 2008-09 Trea Turner IF NC State, 2012-14 Jeff McNeil IF Long Beach State, 2011-12 Cedric Mullins OF Campbell, 2015 Kyle Schwarber OF Indiana, 2012-14

Canada (14)

player position school Andrew Albers P Kentucky, 2005-08 John Axford P Notre Dame, 2001-05 Matt Brash P Niagara, 2017-19 Indigo Diaz P Michigan State, 2019 R.J. Freure P Pittsburgh, 2017-18 Cal Quantrill P Stanford, 2014-15 Noah Skirrow P Liberty, 2018-19 Cade Smith P Hawaii, 2018-20 Rob Zastryzny P Missouri, 2011-13 Edouard Julien IF Auburn, 2018-19 Damiano Palmegiani IF CSUN, 2019 Jared Young IF Old Dominion, 2017 Denzel Clarke OF CSUN, 2019-21 Jacob Robson OF Mississippi State, 2013-16

Czech Republic (10)

player position school Jeff Barto P Utah Valley, 2011-13 Michal Kovala P Georgia Tech (2023 commit) Daniel Padyšák P Charleston Southern (2020-present) Jake Rabinowitz P Fordham (2006-09) Willie Escala IF Miami (Oh.), 2022 Barry (DII), 2020-21 Miami (Fla.), 2018-19 Vojtěch Menšík IF NC State, 2019-21 Filip Smola IF Charleston, 2020 Eric Sogard IF Arizona State, 2005-07 Petr Zýma IF Creighton, 2012 Marek Chlup OF North Greenville (DII), 2021-present NC State, 2019-20

Netherlands (7)

player position school Ryan Huntington P Grambling State, 2018-19 Kevin Kelly P SW Oklahoma State (DII), 2013 Franklin Van Gurp P FIU, 2017 Derek West P Pittsburgh, 2016-19 Richie Palacios IF Towson, 2016-18 Zander Wiel IF Vanderbilt, 2012-15 Josh Palacios OF Auburn, 2016

Mexico (5)

player position school JoJo Romero P Nevada, 2015 Jake Sanchez P Iowa Wesleyan (DIII), 2011-12 Austin Barnes C Arizona State, 2009-11 Alan Trejo IF San Diego State, 2015-17 Jarren Duran OF Long Beach State, 2016-18

Puerto Rico (5)

player position school José De León P Southern, 2012-13 Dominic Hamel P Dallas Baptist, 2018-20 Emilio Pagán P Belmont Abbey (DII), 2012-13 Gardner-Webb, 2010-11 Marcus Stroman P Duke, 2010-12 Vimael Machín IF VCU, 2012-15

Australia (4)

player position school Josh Tols P Rockhurst (DII), 2009-13 Coen Wynne P Grand Canyon, 2018-21 Robbie Glendinning IF Missouri, 2017 Liam Spence IF Tennessee, 2020-21

Panama (3)

player position school Matt Hardy P Nova Southeastern (DII), 2014-16 Justin Lawrence P Jacksonville, 2014 L.J. Jones OF Long Beach State, 2018-20

Colombia (2)

player position school Rio Gomez P Arizona, 2015-16 Evan Mendoza IF NC State, 2015-17

China (2)

player position school Alan Zhang Carter P Lee (DII), 2020-22 Columbus State (DII), 2017-18 Ray Chang IF Rockhurst, 2002-05

Nicaragua (1)

player position school Alex Blandino IF Stanford, 2012-14

Dominican Republic (1)

player position school Jeremy Peña IF Maine, 2016-18

South Korea (1)

player position school Tommy Edman IF Stanford, 2014-16

