Four top 10 teams fall in wild night of college baseball

Tuesday night was full of mid-week thrillers on the baseball diamond.

Four teams ranked in the top 10 tasted defeat. Here's a breakdown of Tuesday's action.

Santa Clara shocks No. 2 Stanford on the road

Santa Clara Athletics

The Broncos traveled to Stanford and took down the Cardinal 10-5.

Pitching was the difference; Santa Clara did not need to outhit Stanford. Instead, the Broncos coaxed 12 walks and two HBPs. A total of 49 Broncos came to the plate and just six reached base with a hit. Dawson Brigman and Ben Steck were especially patient, earning three free passes apiece.

Nicolas Lopez came on in relief of Stanford's starter Trevor Moore after he hit Johnny Tarantino to start the second inning. Three Broncos would cross the plate in the inning off a bases-loaded walk and fielder's choice.

No Cardinal pitcher went more than 2.1 innings.

The Brigman brothers, Coleman and Dawson, and Malcolm Williams each doubled in key moments of the game. Dawson's two-base hit set up the three-run second, and Coleman and Williams' double scored three runs in the four-run fifth.

Stanford mounted a comeback in the seventh inning, pushing five runs across to cut the score to 10-5, but the hole was too deep to come out of. Santa Clara improves to 6-4 and Stanford 9-3.

Coastal Carolina downs No. 5 Wake Forest

There was no shortage of offense in a back-and-forth affair in Conway, SC, where Coastal Carolina took down No. 5 Wake Forest for its first top-10 win since besting then No. 8 East Carolina at the 2022 NCAA Greenville Regional.

Tied at 11 in the seventh inning, Coastal Carolina sophomore Ty Dooley hit a two-run homer to break the tie and put the Chanticleers back in the lead, 13-11. Dooley’s home run marked the first home run of his CCU career and proved to be the difference in the game. Among other top offensive Coastal performances, CCU’s Derek Bender finished the night 2-for-5 with a whopping game-high 5 RBIs.

Coastal Carolina now owns a 27-15 all-time versus Wake Forest and has won nine of the last ten games against the Demon Deacons. Tuesday’s win also marked the highest-ranking win over a nationally-ranked team since defeating the then No. 2 NC State Wolfpack 7-6 in April 2019.

Boston College shocks No. 3 Tennessee

The Eagles needed a 10th inning to do it, but they knocked off the third-ranked Vols on Tuesday night, thanks to late-game heroics by Cameran Leary.

First, the junior left fielder threw out a potential game-winning runner at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning. Then in the top of the 10th, he hit a go-ahead home run.

Leary finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Matthew Munan picked up the win on the mound., his first of the year.

BC’s win was its ninth in a row, improving its record to 9-1 overall. The Vols’ saw their 11-game winning streak end, bringing their record to 11-3.

UT Arlington stuns No. 10 TCU

No. 10 TCU rallied hard Tuesday night, but UT Arlington proved too much for the Horned Frogs.

The Mavericks scored their final run in the sixth inning when the score sat at 8-2.

TCU responded with three in the seventh, one in the eighth and another in the ninth. But the Horned Frogs left the tying run stranded on third when the potential go-ahead run struck out to end the ball game.

UT Arlington creeps closer to .500, moving their record to 5-7 on the season. TCU fell to 7-5.