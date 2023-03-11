MARCH MADNESS 🏀:

baseball-d1 flag

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | March 11, 2023

Buster Posey: Florida State baseball career, stats, highlights, records

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

Before he was winning World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, Buster Posey was a star at Florida State.

Posey, who played for FSU from 2006-09, is the fourth Seminole to have his number (#8) retired by the program, joining Dick Howser (#34, retired in 1988),  J.D. Drew (#39, retired in 2017) and Mike Martin (#11, retired in 2021).

Here's a look at what Posey accomplished during his three seasons in Tallahassee:

year g ab hr rbi avg obp slg
2006 65 246 4 48 .346 .433 .467
2007 62 246 3 65 .382 .453 .520
2008 68 257 26 93 .463 .566 .879

Posey led the Seminoles to the 2008 College World Series, the team's first CWS berth in eight years. His numbers at the plate exploded, leading to a sweep of national player of the year awards, including the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy, Brooks Wallace Award and Johnny Bench Award (best catcher), as well as the Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and Rivals player of the year awards.

His 26 home runs, 93 RBI and .463 batting average won him the ACC batting triple crown, just the fourth player in conference history to accomplish the feat. Posey was named a First Team All-American for the second consecutive year to add to his Freshman All-America honor — as a shortstop.

Buster Posey Florida State baseball

Some other eye-popping numbers from his stellar career:

- 67. The number of consecutive games Posey reached base in the 2008 season and the longest such streak in program history.

- .398. The third-highest career batting average in program history (min. 500 ABs)

DI baseball news

