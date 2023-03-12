Southern Cal baseball picks up series win over No. 2 Stanford with 4-1 victory

LOS ANGELES — The USC baseball team picked up its first series win over Stanford since 2015 on Sunday, with the Trojans taking down the No. 2 Cardinal 4-1 in the series finale.

The Trojans arms were dominant, holding a potent Stanford offense to just one run on four hits, and the USC offense scored three clutch runs in the sixth inning to propel the Trojans to a win. USC improves to 7-7-1 overall and starts the conference season 2-1 in Pac-12 play, while the Cardinal fall to 10-5 on the year and 1-2 in Pac-12 play.

Stanford scored its lone run in the first inning on an RBI groundout. From there, the USC pitching staff took control. Eric Hammond allowed just two hits in his 4.0 innings of work, pitching out of a two-runner jam in the second and then stranding two more in the fourth. Ethan Hedges tossed a runner out at home in the fourth when Stanford tried to score on a squeeze play.

Fisher Johnson threw the next 3.0 innings, picking up the win after the Trojans took the lead in the sixth. Johnson allowed just one runner to reach on a hit-by-pitch, but he was erased on a double play. Johnson faced the minimum in his 3.0 innings, striking out three batters.

Caden Connolly took care of the eighth, with the Trojan lefty allowing one hit and no walks. Garrett Clarke picked up his second save of the weekend after a scoreless ninth, working around a leadoff double with two strikeouts and a groundout.

USC matched Stanford's run in the first as the teams would enter the sixth tied 1-1. The first two Trojans in the inning reached and with one out, Johnny Olmstead laid a bunt down the first base line that was thrown away by the Cardinal pitcher, allowing both Ryan Jackson and Cole Gabrielson to score. Carson Wells followed with an RBI double, giving USC its 4-1 advantage.

Sunday was just the second time all year Stanford had been held to one run.