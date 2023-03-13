FGCU, Texas Tech enter D1Baseball's top 25 rankings for the first time

LSU remains No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the fourth straight week, but there’s a change at No. 2. Stanford tumbled seven spots to No. 9 after a 1-3 week, allowing the next seven teams to each move up one place, led by new No. 2 Tennessee. Ole Miss climbs to No. 3, Wake Forest moves up to No. 4, and Florida rounds out the top five.

East Carolina joins the top 10, moving up two spots from No. 12 after sweeping Liberty. UCLA and Virginia jump three spots apiece to Nos. 13 and 14, respectively, after opening conference play with quality road series wins at Oregon and North Carolina. The Tar Heels fall four spots to No. 18, one place behind Virginia Tech, which drops six spots after losing a home series to Boston College.

Florida Gulf Coast makes its season debut in the rankings, vaulting in at No. 20, one spot ahead of Florida State — a team the Eagles took a road series against last weekend. Texas Tech returns to the rankings at No. 22 after taking two of three at home against Iowa, which drops from No. 23 back out of the rankings. Oregon State also falls out of the Top 25 after losing a home series to Washington State.

NC State, Alabama and Southern Miss cling to the final three spots in the Top 25, as the Wolfpack and Crimson Tide both fell from the ranks of the unbeaten and dropped their weekend series, while the Golden Eagles posted a mediocre 2-2 week but still won their weekend series against Valparaiso.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records indicate games through March 12.



